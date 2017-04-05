Greenbrier: It Finally Happened

I opined that The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was a buy under $25. This was because Greenbrier had gotten beaten down by a bad market in addition to being punished alongside oil prices and oil-related stocks. I went into detail on how I thought (and still think) that the correlation with oil pricing was rather unfair. However, with a bit of a rebound in oil the name started to move. Of course, oil prices have meandered, but not the correlation with oil has weakened. It finally happened. Bottom line? GBX has surged higher and didn't rely on oil jumping to do it. But why was it linked to oil at all? Well, in the past I have stated that it is linked to oil because it manufactures all manners of rail cars, in addition to specialized cars for oil transport. The supposed fear was reduced oil production would limit GBX's product demand. However, I contend this correlation is rather unfair because that is not all it does.

What do I mean? Well as you know, the company also provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, axle downsizing, and heavy railcar repair as well as routine railcar maintenance. Nothing to do with oil. The reality is that the company continues to be a cash cow and relies little on the prices of oil to do business. I will add that GBX also offers operating leases and by the mile leases for a fleet of thousands of railcars, another source of income. While revenues may be taking a hit which we can in part blame oil for, the company continues to exceed expectations. This is evidenced by the just reported fiscal second quarter.

Revenues came in down 15.4% year-over-year to $566.3 million, which is surprising for a stock that is hitting near its 52-week highs. However they decimated expectations by $44.8 million. On the earnings front we saw that the attributable earnings were $34.5 million, or $1.09 per share. This is up substantially from the $25 million, or $0.79 per share that it brought in the prior quarter. These results also crushed estimates by $0.25. Further, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was up to $94.5 million (a solid increase from the $85.7 million last quarter). Taken as a whole, these results reflect an improving operating environment and solid demand for the company's products. But why is the stock rising? The answer is expectations for the future, and has nothing to do with oil.

The backlog is a key indicator. Railcar backlog as of February 28th was 22,600 units with an estimated value of $2.44 billion, yielding an average unit sale price of $108,000. This compares to 25,800 units with an estimated value of $3.19 billion (average unit sale price of $115,000) as of the end of Q1. New railcar deliveries totaled 3,900 units for the quarter, down from the 4,000 units in the last quarter. The good news is that orders for 700 diversified new railcars were received during the quarter, and an additional 1,000 were received just after the end of the quarter. In the past, I told you that the company continues to chip away at its marine backlog and, as of August, it totaled $86 million (although two large ocean barges make up most of this backlog).

I reiterate that this pick is about the fundamentals. That said, the operating environment is on the mend, even if orders were slightly lower in this quarter. Take a look at gross margin. The company had a goal of reaching at 20% gross margin by mid-fiscal-2016. It surpassed these expectations. This quarter, it rose to 21% up from the 20.4% last quarter. That is a major victory.

When I first discussed the company, I stated that it pays a nice dividend. At the time, the board had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15. Well recall that the dividend had been raised to a strong $0.20 per share quarterly. Then, it was upped another 5% to $0.21 per share. Well, here in the quarter the board upped the dividend again another 5% to $0.22. This means the stock yields 2%, even after a 60% rise. I believe once the company starts coming back and the upswing cyclically begins, future raises will occur. Although the stock has jumped and you should book SOME profit, I continue to be bullish on the name.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.