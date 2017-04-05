Congratulations Tarheels! The Ceiling Is The Roof?

I want to take this opportunity to congratulate my beloved Tarheels on their Monday night victory over Gonzaga for the national title. I couldn't be happier, especially since my oldest daughter will be attending the University as a freshman this fall. The tricky part is how to tie this celebration to a relevant script about current financial market events. I will let you be the judge of how successful I am on that count.

It was just a few weeks ago, during the last UNC-Duke basketball game, that Michael Jordan now famously said "The ceiling is the roof," when announcing at halftime that the UNC football team would be wearing Jordan apparel for the coming season. It left all of us watching the game momentarily bewildered until we realized that what he meant to say was "The sky is the limit." Of course, nobody cared, because in Tarheel country Jordan can do no wrong. In fact, some embraced the nonsensical phrase days later, modifying it with clairvoyance to say "Ceiling. Roof. Banner." And now we've got the banner!

As for the US economy, it may be more apropos to say that the ceiling is the floor, as in the sub-2% annualized rate of economic growth that has defined one of the weakest expansions on record. Nearly every prior occurrence of such a low growth rate coincided with a recession, suggesting that this is a floor we must eventually rise above, yet we continue to be trapped beneath it.

As for nonsensical phrases, President Trump ignited the animal spirits of investors by asserting that his pro-growth policies would double the rate of economic growth to 4%. He claims this can be achieved through tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending. Yet he has proposed protectionist policies, such as a border-adjustment tax, which will undoubtedly hinder the rate of economic growth. He must also counter a Federal Reserve that is now gradually tightening financial conditions.

The greatest headwind now facing the Trump administration's agenda is that the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, otherwise known as the Affordable Care Act, has failed. It was the savings from the repeal of this law that was intended to fund the tax cuts. It is corporate tax cuts that investors have been anticipating will lift earnings to justify higher stock prices. The only way to cut taxes now without foregoing Trump's campaign promise to reduce the deficit is to further cut spending, which is another headwind. The bottom line is that Donald Trump is no Michael Jordan, and the 2% ceiling on growth appears to be firmly in place until the hard data proves otherwise.

The 2% Economy

As for hard data, the rate of consumer spending growth and the income that fuels that growth is paramount when it comes to reading the economic tea leaves. Consumer spending accounts for approximately 70% of overall economic activity. One of the major categories of that spending is now raising a red flag, as we learned yesterday that auto sales declined 1.6% in March on a year-over-year basis, which was well below consensus expectations. Auto sales are important because they account for nearly 20% of retail sales. Making matters worse is that inventories have risen to the highest level in a decade, incentives have risen to levels not seen since the financial crisis in 2009 to move that inventory, and loan terms can only tighten moving forward.

A decline in auto sales will weigh heavily on industrial production, the manufacturing sector and the overall rate of economic growth. Why hasn't the blistering pace of job growth in the first quarter of this year propelled auto sales? Because income growth is the primary driver of consumer spending, while jobs are a secondary driver of that growth. Real income has started to decline on a year-over-year basis as of two months ago.

Financial markets are recognizing that 4% is fantasy, and that 2% may still be the ceiling rather than the floor, as can be seen by the gradual weakening of the US dollar index.

Long-term interest rates, as measured by the 10-year Treasury yield, have also resumed the downtrend that began at the beginning of the year, despite the rise in short-term interest rates. This narrowing of the spread between long-term and short-term interest rates indicates that the rate of economic growth is slowing.

Confidence Confounds

At the same time, consumers are reining in their spending, their confidence in the economic outlook has surged, serving as a major support beam for the stock market. The only explanation I can see for this divergence is that consumers have been expecting lower-cost and higher-quality healthcare, tax cuts, better job prospects and rising wages. These expectations have lifted consumer confidence and sentiment to levels not seen in more than a decade. One caveat is that the most recent monthly measures of confidence were taken just before the failure of the healthcare reform.

Now there are suddenly signs that this exuberance is beginning to wane, as Gallup's weekly confidence measure has fallen to its lowest average since the presidential election in November. More troublesome was the fact that it was a steep decline in confidence by Republicans that led the index lower, which may be a result of the party infighting we have seen in recent weeks. It could also be the recognition that a 2017 tax cut for individuals is far less likely, as are many of the other campaign promises.

As much as we would like to avoid politics when it comes to investing, it is politics that is likely to drive our markets this year more than anything else. The Trump administration has taken over the reins from the Federal Reserve, as our markets and economy transition from a dependency on monetary policy to one on fiscal policy.

For those consumers who were expecting to see lower healthcare premiums and better services, regardless of this being realistic or not, their hopes have been dashed. President Trump has vowed to allow Obamacare to implode on its own. For those consumers who have benefited financially from Obamacare, they are surely still concerned about eventually losing those benefits. Either way, the uncertainty of healthcare policy will undoubtedly weigh on consumer spending to varying degrees, depressing confidence as we move forward.

If confidence rolls over and spending declines from an already tepid level, we are likely to fall well below the 2% rate of economic growth that has come to define the ceiling of this recovery. I have no idea what will define the floor. This will make it exceedingly difficult for companies in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) to meet the consensus revenue estimate of 5.3% and earnings estimate of 9.8% in 2017. Perhaps the clairvoyant phrase for markets is Ceiling. Floor. Correction. Unless the divergence between stocks prices and profits, as can be seen below, continues.

