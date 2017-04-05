Is Fortuna Silver Mines Turning To Gold?

I rate this as a hold. It's a good company, but not a core holding, because its increase in production will come from gold, and there many gold miners.

The next article a follower requested was Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM). In terms of the stock, I would rate this as a hold for now, but I think this is a good company, and it will trade higher in the future. However, I do believe this isn't a core holding, and I personally think this is a stock that should be bought only if your personal metrics are met when evaluating this company.

In terms of valuation, its Enterprise value/EBITDA ratio is 13, its price to book ratio is 1.91, and currently its trading at roughly 17 times cash flow. This shows to me that at the moment, this company isn't cheap, and is a little over valued when it comes to its valuation metrics.

What I do like best about this company is its share structure. Currently, it has 159.2 million shares, and on a fully diluted basis it has 160.3 million shares. In terms of its production, its growing its production from last year, from 7.4 million ounces of silver in 2016, to 8.1 million ounces of silver this year. Its gold production will be increasing from 46,500 ounces in 2016, to 52,400 ounces in 2017.

This production mainly comes from two mines, its Caylloma mine and its San Jose mine. In terms of costs, its Caylloma mine has an estimated cost of $10.80 per ounce of silver, and its San Jose mine is estimated to cost $8.40 dollars per ounce of silver. The company's total all in sustaining costs is estimated to be $9.80 dollars per ounce. These are very high quality assets with a low-cost structure.

However, future production growth won't come from these two mines. Future production growth will come from its Lindero Project located in Argentina. This is a gold project with a 12 year life, with an estimated cost of $715 dollars per ounce of gold on an all in sustaining costs basis. In terms of this projects profitability metrics, it's supposed to have a net present value of $152 million dollars, with an internal rate of return of 26 percent after tax.

Even though this company has silver in its name, it might go the way of Silver Wheaton and change its name to just precious metals, as most of its future growth, if not all of its future growth, will be coming from gold. In terms of geo-political risk, Argentina is becoming more mining friendly, so I think that risk is limited, yet still a risk.

In terms of the company's financials, Fortuna is delayed in filing its annual audited financial statements and related MD&A for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, so I am going with the most recent ones I can find. In terms of net income, on a year over year (YOY) basis its net income increased from $2.592 million dollars to $10.640 million dollars. The only thing that really concerned me is the increase in its selling, general, and administrative costs, which mainly came from silver based payments.

In terms of its balance sheet, its current ratio is 2.64, which shows it has plenty of working capital, and contain very little short term risks. Its total assets to total liabilities ratio is 3.95. This seems like a relatively healthy balance sheet to me. In terms of cash flow, its quarter three free cash flow was calculated to be 12.993 million dollars. I calculated free cash flow by using operating cash flow minus purchase of Lindor and purchase of mineral properties and equipment.

In conclusion, I think Fortuna has very solid assets, a strong management team, a good share structure, but based on valuation metrics, I think it could be a little overvalued at this time. In terms of production growth, most of it will come from gold, and that is why I don't think it's a core holding as there are a lot of gold miners to choose from. This company seems to be going through a transformation from a primary silver miner to a mix of gold and silver. They might go the way of Silver Standard where they go from a primary silver miner to a mostly gold miner or a mix of precious metals.

