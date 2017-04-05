Valeant Pharmaceuticals Breaks $10 - More Pain To Come

The pain continues for longs as Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) finally broke the $10 psychological barrier today trading down to $9.54 and a new multi-year low. Investors trying to catch the bottom have been repeatedly burned over the last year and today's trading action is no different.

Recent Refinancing of debt comes with Cost

On March 10th the company announced the upsizing of $1.6B tender offer for the 6.75% notes due 2018. This came with a substantial cost including $30 early payment of per $1,000 of debt.

Here is a clip stating terms.

I encourage investors to click on the link above and read the terms and refer to the website for more detail.

Valeant buys time but refinance will take a huge bite from earnings

I have previously stated that I have no confidence in Valeant's ability to grow revenue and bottom line profit with such a staggering amount of debt at higher interest rates. Any time a company refinances debt it comes with costs, in my view Valeant had little choice as the window of opportunity to refi at any cost was quickly closing. Investors can click here to see the notes and interest rates due, combining with the 10K.

CEO takes ridiculous compensation for lackluster performance.

According to a recent filing, CEO and Insider Joseph Papa took home a combined $62.7 million for 2016. This included a base salary of $980,769 plus a bonus worth $9.125 million combined with stocks and options worth nearly $52 million.

I have been bearish on Valeant since I was badly burned in October on the drop to $14. I wrote an article stating Why I reversed my position and so far the reasons to stay away are still intact.

Management is diluting shareholders through options and spending millions refinancing debt that will that has the potential of default without a serious revival of top and bottom line growth.

Where is the bottom?

That is the billion dollar question of which I have now answer, all I can do is look at the charts. Some would say the chart is broken, however I have lived through these decade low bottoms before and the bottom is an elusive target that can take months to play out.

Here is a 10 year daily chart.

I realize that Valeant is a different company than it was 10 years ago but here it sits nonetheless looking like it is making a race to the bottom price of $7. If $9.50 holds it may bounce for a while until the next earnings report miss, where I believe investors may see capitulation.

One month ago I warned investors that the stock would break the $10 level and likely trade to $7. Investors can read that piece here.

Final thoughts

Drug stocks are going to be under pressure this year as the government wants lower prices on all drugs. Valeant is not going to be able to raise prices as they did in the past.

I see no catalyst for top line growth in the next 6 to 9 months as loss of exclusivity will continue to erode the bottom line.

Debt of $31B is unsustainable in my opinion and I do not believe the Bausch and Lomb division income is enough to save the company. I have not seen capitulation yet, although some signs are emerging for a dead cat bounce.

Further deterioration in the stock price is likely with drug stocks under pressure. Any substantial drop in share value, could trigger maintenance additional covenants and likely increase interest rates even further.

As always, do your own research and know your exit point before making any trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.