Arbutus Biopharma: 2 Ways For Shareholders To Win

Shareholders have multiple ways to win through HBV pipeline associated catalysts and further deals involving the company's LNP technology.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) have shed 20% of their value in the past year.

The small biotech firm is focused on progressing its HBV pipeline through the clinic- specifically, the company seeks to develop candidates that aggressively suppress HBV replication and formation and elimination of cccDNA. Another possible approach would be to boost immune response to chronic infection.

The company's varied assets include RNAi (RNA interference) therapeutics which take advantage of the body's own natural processes to silence genes. In a nutshell, if the body produces too much of a protein that causes a particular disease, the RNAi approach would be to reduce its activity or amount (or silence it).

In order to make sure that its RNAi treatments are delivered to the correct cells, the company has invented its own delivery system, Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP). This is an incredible achievement for such a small company, as LNP has become the most widely adopted RNAi delivery technology to date. Benefits include rapid and efficient distribution, as well as minimization of immunotoxicity and other side effects.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: corporate presentation)

The global Hepatitis B market is expected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021, driven by adoption of premium therapies. While growth rates could be hindered due to low diagnosis and treatment rates, if novel innovative therapies that greatly enhance patient outcomes do reach approval such a scenario could be impacted positively to the upside.

Interim data for a phase two study evaluating ARB-1467 at two dose levels for three monthly doses was intriguing to say the least. Eight patients were enrolled in each dose cohort, six on the drug candidate and two on placebo. The primary objective is to show HbsAG (hepatitis B virus surface antigen) reduction.

Figure 3: HBsAG mean log change from baseline (source: corporate presentation)

Significant reductions in HBsAG were achieved with a clear step-reduction between the two dose cohorts. Treatment was well tolerated overall, although one patient in the second cohort stopped treatment due to transient elevation of transaminases eight days after the second dose.

Based on these promising results management has decided to add a fourth dose cohort. Theoretically if stepwise reductions in HBsAG continue, more rapid and deeper reductions could be achieved.

Future Catalysts

Middle of 2017- Phase 3 data from Alnylam's Patisiran (partnered asset)

Second half of 2017- Phase 2 cohort 4 bi-weekly multidosing results for ARB-1467

Second half of 2017- Multi-dosing study results for ARB-1740

Partnered Assets of Note

Adding to the company's credibility, Arbutus licensed its LNP technology to Alexion for use in a single product candidate in mid March. In exchange they received $7.5 million up front and could achieve up to $75 million in royalty payments (quite significant relative to the company's 180 million market capitalization).

Patisiran, partnered with Alnylam, is also an interesting plus to the story. Arbutus stands to receive low to mid single digit royalties.

Litigation

In February the company announced the granting of its request for a pre-trial injunction against Acuitas, preventing the latter from sublicensing its LNP technology. While Acuitas is a tiny firm, it has managed to sublicense Arbutus' LNP technology to $5 billion biotech Moderna, which has utilized LNP technology in its first two products in the clinic. Last year Arbutus ended Acuitas' license to the technology. British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley, who granted Arbutus' request, believes the company has a "strong case".

CEO Mark Murray has intimated that a number of deals could be coming down the pipeline involving their LNP technology.

Financials

At year end the company reported cash and equivalents of $143.2 million. Non-GAAP net loss for 2016 amounted to $65.8 million- I assume that the company has a bit less than two years of cash on hand (not including any potential milestone payments) and that dilution or some other form of raising funds could likely occur by year end 2017.

The above net loss of $65.8 million excluded non-cash compensation expense of $32.0 million, a non-cash net impairment charge related to intangible assets of $148.2 million, and a non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill of $138.1 million.

Research and development expenses amounted to $61.3 million in 2016 (up from $51.5 million in 2015), due to the company's efforts to progress their HBV candidates in the clinic.

In late December the company accessed a $12.0 million loan for a newly leased laboratory and office space in Pennsylvania- this number is included in its cash balance.

Thesis and Risks

Shareholders have multiple ways to win in the medium term. A bet on the company is a bet on its LNP technology as well as its promising, early-stage HBV pipeline of clinical candidates. Early data has been promising, and I bet that the deal with Alexion will be followed by a couple more in the next year or so.

Risks include disappointing clinical data, including the possibility of further patient discontinuations due to treatment-related effects. Dilution by year end is quite possible as well, and the outcome of ongoing litigiation with Acuitas is also a concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.