Hudson's Bay's (HBAYF) CEO Gerald Storch on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hudson's Bay Co. (OTC:HBAYF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Elliot Grundmanis - Investor Relations

Richard Baker - Governor and Executive Chairman

Gerald Storch - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Beesley - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patricia Baker - Scotiabank

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank Financial, Inc.

Mark Petrie - CIBC World Markets

Ben Pereira - Canaccord Genuity

Steven Salz - M Partners Inc.

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hudson's Bay Company's Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Elliot Grundmanis. Sir, please go ahead.

Elliot Grundmanis

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. On behalf of Hudson’s Bay Company, I would like to welcome all of you to our fourth quarter conference call. With me on the call today from the Netherlands are Richard Baker, Governor and Executive Chairman; and Gerry Storch, Chief Executive Officer. Joining me in New York is Paul Beesley, Chief Financial Officer.

Yesterday, we issued a news release on our fourth quarter and annual results. We also posted complete financial statements to our website and filed them on SEDAR. In a moment, I’ll pass the call over to Richard, Gerry and Paul to make a few comments on our results, and then we’ll open up the call to questions.

Before doing so, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements made during this conference call regarding HBC’s current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activities, performance goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments, including capital investment outlook for fiscal 2017 and other statements that are not historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause HBC’s actual results, levels of activities, performance goals or achievements, or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of these factors, we refer you to the risk factors set forth in the company’s annual information form dated April 28, 2016, as well as HBC’s other public filings available on SEDAR at sedar.com and our own website, hbc.com. Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made on this call. Please note that unless otherwise stated all financial figures on this conference call will be expressed in Canadian dollars.

I would now like to pass the call over to Richard.

Richard Baker

Thank you, Elliot, and good morning, everyone. I want to begin by saying that while 2016 was a very challenging year, I’m extremely proud of how we have responded to a difficult environment. I would like to thank all of our associates around the world for their efforts, passion, and dedication to HBC.

During the year, we took important steps to position all of our businesses for industry leadership. We executed on our organic growth strategy of utilizing our existing store base and established platforms to drive growth by substantially increasing our investments in our digital channels.

We improve both the customer-facing aspects of digital, such as the new app for Saks and the enhanced Off Price website, as well as the supply chain that supports our digital business. We are excited about our world-class robotic fulfillment technology that we installed in our Scarborough Distribution Center in Canada. This technology always allows us to fulfill orders more than 12 times faster than the manual process that we were using before.

Our team remains focused on our all-channel model, anticipating evolving customer needs, and adapting to our customers’ expectations both in store and online. I’m very proud of the hard work and dedication of all of our HBC associates who continue to focus on what matters most, our customers. We believe, our winning model of combining world-class real estate assets, which are less impacted by short-term trends with our diverse retail businesses will continue to provide value to the company and our shareholders.

Turning now to our fourth quarter results, total sales during the quarter increased by 2.5% to CAD$4.6 billion, primarily driven by the addition of Gilt and the opening of new Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH stores in the United States and Canada.

Adjusted EBITDAR and adjusted EBITDA declined approximately 10% compared to the prior year, following increases of 60% and 40%, respectively, in the fourth quarter a year ago. In the current quarter, total company comparable sales declined by 1.2% on a constant currency basis, driven primarily by weakness in our Off Price businesses and HBC Europe.

Partially offsetting this was our Department Store Group with comparable sales growth of 0.6% on a constant currency basis and the Saks Fifth Avenue business, which achieved positive comparable sales for the first time since the second quarter of 2015, despite the difficult market conditions.

We are always looking for opportunities to implement best practices. While we have made considerable progress in this area over the last year, we continue to look for areas and ways to reduce cost and increase efficiencies.

I would now like to pass the call to Gerry, who will talk a bit more about what we are doing to improve our business.

Gerald Storch

Thank you, Richard. The past year was clearly a disruptive one for the retail industry. While the department store sector remains challenging, we are taking decisive action and making the tough decisions necessary to ensure continued performance should the current environment persist.

We are cutting expenses, rationalizing and reallocating our capital spending, strengthening our balance sheet, and taking other necessary actions. Rest assured, as we remain focused on the continued growth of our company, we are aggressively positioning HBC to adapt to the changing retail landscape.

To this end, we’ve recently taken the following actions. One, we initiated a comprehensive review of our business to identify opportunities for efficiency and improve productivity. We have already identified annualized savings of CAD$75 million, but I want to assure you that management continues to work diligently to reduce overhead further, while focusing on what matters most, our customers.

HBC is currently engaged in a cross-banner review of productivity enhancements designed to make improvements in the company’s operating model and to optimize in-store operations, and we expect to provide additional details on the progress of these initiatives in due course.

Two, we expect to reduce our net capital investments in fiscal 2017 by approximately CAD$150 million compared to fiscal 2016. As part of this, we will focus on in-progress and high-return projects, including growth in Europe and ongoing renovation programs in stores across all banners. We’ll be prudent managers of capital, while being cognizant, both as a dynamic retail environment and positioning ourselves for success in the future.

Three, we are focused on strengthening our balance sheet. During the year, we took advantage of favorable lending conditions to refinance our mortgage on the Lord & Taylor flagship and reduce the interest rate on HBC’s term loan. The company ended the fiscal year with approximately the same amount of debt on its balance sheet as at the beginning of fiscal 2016, and we have more than US$1 billion of availability on our Global ABL facility.

Four, finally, we’ve taken the necessary step of writing down the goodwill associated with our Off Price business. We continue to believe that both Saks OFF 5TH and Gilts have strong strategies in place, with the potential to generate long-term profitable growth. The acquisition of Gilt continues to provide us with best-in-class digital capabilities and a strong online presence with the millennial audience.

We expect to have combined the inventory at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt by the end of the year, allowing Saks OFF 5TH merchandise to be sold online through Gilt, which we believe will help drive the business forward. Additionally, across our banners, we are working on multiple initiatives to improve the customer experience and enhance our all-channel offerings.

At our Off Price businesses includes; expanded brand partnerships; refocusing on higher end core offerings; and, the ongoing roll out of technology enhancements related to enhanced website navigation, personalization and delivery options.

At Hudson’s Bay and Lord & Taylor, the company is growing key product categories such as active, dresses and home. Initiatives in Europe include new brand additions and merchandising improvements at GALERIA Kaufhof, as well as the introduction of Saks OFF 5TH and Hudson’s Bay.

Finally, Saks Fifth Avenue is expected to benefit from ongoing growth of digital and the introduction of buy online pickup in store later in the fall.

I will now turn the call over to Paul to provide more details on our fourth quarter financials.

Paul Beesley

Thank you, Gerry, and good morning. HBC has now anniversaried the acquisition of HBC Europe, as well as the formation of its real estate joint ventures. Accordingly, reported results for the fourth quarter are largely comparable to the previous year, excluding the impact of the Gilt acquisition, which closed on February 1, 2016, the first day of fiscal year.

Since Richard already mentioned our top line results, I’ll begin by highlighting gross profit, which was CAD$1,848 million in the quarter, a CAD$66 million increase over the prior year’s amount. After adjusting for the CAD$69 million impact associated with the amortization of inventory-related purchase price accounting in the prior year, gross profit dollars will be flat, while gross profit as a percentage of retail sales declined by 110 basis points.

Reduced gross profit rates were a result of lower gross margins realized in the majority of HBC’s banners, largely driven by the highly promotional environment experienced from the quarter. We’re continuing to focus on prudent inventory management and are pleased with where we ended the quarter despite lower than expected comparable sales. Optimizing our inventory turns is something that we’ll continue to work on with a goal of improving our working capital utilization.

Adjusted SG&A expenses for the quarter were $1,442 million, or 31.3% of retail sales compared with 30.6% in the prior year. Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of retail sales increased primarily due to the reduction in the company’s ownership in its real estate joint ventures, the shift of in-store sales to online sales, as well as lower comparable sales during the quarter.

SG&A is an ongoing focus for our management team. And during the fourth quarter, we launched a comprehensive review of our business operations to identify efficiency, streamline processes, and improve back of store productivity, while also enhancing customer service. We’re working diligently to further reduce expenses above and beyond the CAD$75 million in annualized savings that we recently announced and expect to provide additional details on the progress of these initiatives in due course.

Adjusted EBITDAR for the third quarter was CAD$564 million compared to $626 million in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDAR as a percentage of retail sales declined 170 basis points to 12.3%, largely driven by an increase in adjusted SG&A expenses combined with relatively flat gross profit dollars after excluding the impact of purchase price accounting adjustments in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was CAD$404 million during the quarter compared to CAD$455 million in the prior year. This decline follows a 40% increase in last year’s Adjusted EBITDA.

Joint ventures had a CAD$45 million impact on adjusted EBITDAR during the quarter, which is lower than expected due to the distribution during the quarter of excess funds that had been reserved to pay taxes in Germany. HBS Global Properties expects to begin paying taxes in 2018, and will set aside approximately €1.5 million per month beginning in July of 2017 for future amounts owed.

Finance costs were CAD$43 million compared to CAD$60 million in the prior year. This decrease was largely driven by a CAD$32 million reduction in the write-off of deferred finance costs compared to the prior year, during which the company repaid US$585 million on its term loan. This reduction was partially offset by lower non-cash finance income generated from the mark-to-market adjustments associated with the valuation of the outstanding common share purchase warrants.

Finally, net loss was CAD$152 million during the quarter compared to the income of CAD$370 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Prior year’s earnings included net tax gains of CAD$360 million related to the joint ventures compared to nothing in the current year.

Third quarter’s results also include after tax impairment charges of CAD$136 million. Our normalized net earnings for the period was CAD$2 million compared to CAD$145 million in the prior year. This decrease is primarily a result of higher adjusted SG&A, as well as increased depreciation and amortization expenses.

During the fourth quarter, we completed our purchase price allocation for Gilt. This included finalization of our amortization methodology related customer lists. As a result, amortization expense in the quarter reflects a cumulative adjustment of approximately CAD$37 million.

During the current quarter, capital investments net of landlord incentives, totaled CAD$165 million compared to CAD$116 million in the prior year. The company opened one Saks OFF 5TH store and one Saks Fifth Avenue store, both located in the U.S. In Europe, HBC completed work on the company’s first Top Shop store within a store concept at the GALERIA Kaufhof in Berlin, and made progress on its renovation program at its Düsseldorf and Frankfurt stores.

Additionally, the company completed some renovation of its Garden City Lord & Taylor store, began work on its Hudson’s Bay store in Quebec City, and signed an agreement to install robotic fulfillment technology in its Pottsville, Pennsylvania distribution centre. Work also continued on the major renovation at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store located on 5th Avenue in New York.

At HBC, we are dedicated to prudent capital management, and given the current retail environment, we’re focusing our capital on our investment program on in-progress and expected high-return projects. We currently expect total capital investments in fiscal 2017, net of landlord incentives, to be between CAD$450 million and CAD$550 million.

Gross capital investment is expected to be between CAD$1,025 million and CAD$1,125 million. Of this gross amount, approximately CAD$800 million is related to growth initiatives, with the remainder allocated towards maintenance projects.

The company remains focused on creating a best-in-class all-channel shopping experience, and will continue to invest in growth initiatives. This includes the company’s expansion of its Hudson’s Bay banner into the Netherlands, the ongoing renovation of its Aachen, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt stores in Germany, as well as the installation of automated fulfillment technology at the Pottsville distribution centre.

Other areas of focus include ongoing store renovations in North America, the continued expansion of Saks OFF 5TH in the United States, Canada and Germany, as well as the building out of increased all-channel capabilities both online and in-store for a fiscal 2017.

With that, I’ll turn the call back to Richard.

Richard Baker

Thank you, Paul. Despite the challenges we are seeing in the retail apparel environment, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy for profitable growth, and are taking steps to ensure that HBC is in a position to capitalize on the many opportunities that we have.

As always, I would like to thank all of our associates for their hard work in 2016 and all the initiatives that we are working on for 2017. Operator, we’re ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Patricia Baker with Scotiabank.

Patricia Baker

Good morning. Thank you so much for taking my questions.

I have several, so I’ll ask the first one and get back in the queue. Paul, the reduction in CapEx, I think, that’s certainly a prudent move, and you just described that you’re still going to be awfully busy, it sounds like there’s a lot of projects on the horizon for 2017. Can you give us a sense of what sort of projects or what sort of spend you actually curtailed to take CAD$150 million out of – or to have the budget CAD$150 million lower?

Paul Beesley

Patricia, I’ll let Gerry take the first crack at this.

Patricia Baker

Okay.

Gerald Storch

Okay. So from a general standpoint philosophically, what we want to do is get into a point where we’re paying as we go by right with our overall cash flow. So we took a look at the projects we have in the Q. We looked at those that were high-return and we said we’re going to do those. We look at those that are underway, of course, we said we want to do those. Then we looked at the rest and the highest return ones we said, we’ll do.

There were other opportunities, where we could defer projects, where yes, it was a good project, we’d have a high IRR, but we didn’t have to do it this year. We could do it next year, or the next year with a similarly high-return. And while in the past, you might have said, look, they all have good returns. There’s no point in delaying a high-return project and done them all. Here we said, let’s stagger them.

So it’s really more a staging of the core strategies we’ve had underway. The things that we continue to invest in are clearly digital, which is a high priority because of the amount of growth that’s taking place in digital, along with digital, all-channel which while it relates to digital is really about the linking of the stores to the Internet.

So we want to continue what we do there, as we do that. And of course, our projects in Europe, which has been a growth priority for us and helps to diversify us away from the over store to the U.S. market to some degree. So it is so much we said, we are not going to do projects as much as we said, what we can do those in future years and pay as we go more.

Patricia Baker

Okay, fair enough. I’ll get back in the queue.

Richard Baker

Thank you, Patricia.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thanks. You provided some color on just kind of how the last year was. And maybe if you could, obviously, without getting into financial details, comment on how you’re seeing trends across the markets? Obviously, U.S. is challenged, but maybe how Canada is doing and what you’re seeing in Europe overall?

Richard Baker

Paul, I’ll take that one to start. The market in the U.S. in particular continues to be challenged. And so as we said in our prepared remarks, we’re planning as if the environment is not going to improve. If it does improve, that’s great. But this is why we’re focused so heavily on cost reduction, capital reduction, et cetera, to make sure whatever happens in the future, we’re prepared for it.

In Canada, we continue to outperform, certainly the rest of the world for us, and from what I understand most other department stores in the world. So we are – we continue to have a very strong position in Canada. And even though the market as a whole may not consistently be doing as well as it had done in the past. We still see pretty good numbers out of Canada.

Europe, as you saw, from our fourth quarter results, was a negative for us, it didn’t do as well as we had hoped, or as well as it had done in the past. But we still can see that we’re doing better than the competition in our core European markets. And as we look to the future, again, we’re planning like it’s not going to get any better. But every once in a while, we see a little green shoot out of Europe.

Sabahat Khan

Okay, thank you.

Richard Baker

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Oliver Chen with Cowen and Company.

Oliver Chen

Hi, thank you. With all the growth and investment in digital, what – how are you thinking about – frameworks you’re thinking about your overall store base, particularly in the U.S.? It seems like the promotional environment despite easy compares has persisted. And I think, as digital continues to grow with penetration levels, where it is the right size exists for the U.S. store base, particularly as you think about higher productivity versus lower productivity stores within each of your banners? Thank you.

Richard Baker

Hi, Oliver, it’s Richard Baker. So we continue season after season to do analysis and studies on each of our operating stores to make sure they continue to be profitable. Unlike a Macy’s or a J.C. Penney’s, we have very small fleets of stores by brands in the U.S., and they’re in generally the top 100 markets in the United States.

So we have a very few to no stores that are not profitable on a four wall EBITDA basis. So we keep our eye on that. But our store base is in pretty good shape physically and CapEx wise as well. And we continue to believe that the omni-channel experience having high-quality brick and mortar buildings is still part of what our business plan is.

Oliver Chen

Okay, thank you.

Richard Baker

As you know Oliver, I mean, we only have something like 41 Saks stores in the U.S., approximately 50 Lord & Taylor stores. So we don’t have the kinds of hundreds of stores, some of the other chains that our closing stores have. And generally, we have shown a – quite the willingness to close stores in the past. And as you know, Lord & Taylor is a chain, was much much larger before we bought it. And we closed stores when necessary for all of our banners and we’ll continue to do.

So we just don’t have that reservoir of hundreds of stores kind of in the iffy parts of markets and that kind of thing that would lead us to think that store closing is a solution. But we have no shyness about doing, as you saw, we closed the Short Hills store just last year.

Oliver Chen

Okay, thank you.

Richard Baker

Also, Oliver, so you’re getting more than what you ask for. But while you’re on the topic, in the United States, the department store business while we’re having challenging results in the – and our peers are having challenging results, it’s very much a Tale of Two Cities. There are many, many markets that is – have too many department stores and too many unsuccessful department stores. And people like Sears or Macy’s, or J.C. Penney’s are dealing with that situation.

Then there’s the top 50, or the top 100 markets in the United States, which are fantastic markets with great real estate, great demographics, and lots of opportunity. Our business was designed around being in the 100 best locations in the United States, and we think that there’s good long-term future in those markets.

Oliver Chen

Okay, that’s really helpful. That’s a great framework. And just on my earlier part of the question, could you just help us understand what you think about the promotional doctors, and the year ahead. It really seems like, you’ve done a prudent job managing inventories, but how should we think about when that kind of environment may get easier and easier compares, and any thoughts you have around the volatility of tourism flows as well? Thank you.

Gerald Storch

Oliver, we’ve really done waiting for the market to get better. We’re going to manage this business, so that we do well in any kind of market. And what we – what we’re doing in the cost reduction and capital reduction area is really designed to provide a back up as that, we can still hit our plans if sales don’t materialize. We can point to weather and yes, it was another, it’s with a cold spring or something like that in New York, which – while being true, it feels like, it’s one weather story after the other.

So we don’t really want to talk about anymore. We can talk about, our competitors being promotional maybe this year, they’ll be less promotional, and won’t buy as much inventory at all. But we can’t count on what other people are going to do. So we want to take control of our business and run it in a way that that sort of deleverages and de-risk what could happen going forward, because I just don’t know when the market is going to get less promotional, or when or if traffic is going to improve the malls. But I do know that we can control what we spent.

Oliver Chen

Thank you for those comments.

Operator

Our next question comes from Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Just on the growth strategy, more of a longer-term question, I was hoping to get management fee here on order of operations, acquisitions seemingly remain a focus of the company, yet the company just took a write-down on a fairly recent acquisition and performance of the core operation not where some might have expected it to be. So is it reasonable to assume, there’s more of a heightened focus for management on getting the core business stock to where it needs to be, or and less of a focus on deals, or is acquisition still very much part of management’s core strategy here?

Richard Baker

Obviously, we’re very focused on our core operations. And as it’s not our policy to comment on rumors or speculation in the market, as we previously discussed acquisitions is part of our strategy, and we look to do deals that are accretive for our shareholders.

In no way, we do an acquisition that affected our debt ratios and impacted our existing business in a material way. But we do view ourselves as a global consolidator. And your point is well taken and we are very focused on running our existing business, and that’s what we spend the majority of our time doing.

Gerald Storch

And I would say, that’s always been true. But clearly, it’s been a very difficult period for department stores, as we talked about. I think, I don’t use any change, but I just want to – but there certainly is sort of an eye of the tiger type of focus on controlling what we can control. And generally that falls into the SG&A capital and balance sheet buckets and making sure that as we look to the future that we’re in a position to thrive in the future world.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, thanks. I’ll jump back in.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Petrie with CIBC.

Mark Petrie

Hey, good morning. Just following up on that, wonder if you could just give a bit more color in terms of the SG&A productivity initiatives, the cadence of the CAD75 million of savings, how we should think about that? And then in the context of, you – as you called out in terms of SG&A, the pressure of fulfillment for the online business versus brick and mortar, how should we think about store labor as a cost for you guys through 2017 and 2018?

Gerald Storch

Sorry, I had trouble getting off mute there. There are a couple of different questions embedded in that. First, let’s talk about the CAD75 million. The CAD75 million, I want to emphasize is kind of the first step. As we said in our – and we don’t have more to report on today, because we don’t have the exact numbers to give you.

But we remain focused on expense reduction and we expect to do more than that. And again, we view that as what’s going to be needed to defend our plan in this environment, and if it gets better, that’s great, right. So but turning to the CAD75 million, most of that that has already been accomplished in the first quarter of the year. And so a significant part of that will flow through in the year-over-year comparison that we have.

But again, I emphasize, we view the cost reduction as what’s necessary to guarantee our plan not necessary is something which you guys certainly adding tons of EBITDA to your current model in order to have a scope into the sky there, because the real focus is on controlling what we can control, so we can hit our plans. So that’s like the first step in everything that we’re going to do, and there will be more to come.

Turning to the Internet fulfillment question, there is clearly a negative arbitrage in most businesses as sales shift from store – stores to the Internet. And this negative arbitrage is taking place across retailing. There’s some very big retailers who not us, but who barely break-even on their Internet, as you may know. And the reason is that high-cost of fulfillment eats into the profit margins, particularly on low ticket sales.

The amount of that negative arbitrage is generally proportional to your average sale. We have the fortune of having a very profitable Internet business at saks.com, which is also our largest Internet business. And there, there isn’t very much negative arbitrage. In fact, we pretty much have a – quite a similar flow through all the way the bottom line as sales in the luxury business shift from doors to the Internet.

The lower the ticket, the worse the negative arbitrage. And so, we’re paying up. We’re hard focused on what we can do there. This is why the payback on the automated fulfillment, the robotic fulfillment that we talk so much about is so important, because it starts to close that gap. So that the negative arbitrage isn’t as high. But it’s still there, particularly in the banners that have a lower average ticker. But fortunately, as I said, it’s not there in our higher ticket banners.

As per store labor, we continue to look at every aspect of our business. And I think as part of our cost savings, there will be some opportunity to save in-store labor. But we want to be really focused on maintaining service, because we don’t want to sort of kill the goose in the process of trying to engineer the business. And store labor is something that where we always treat as something that is to be highly respective, because a service for the customer.

And yet, I believe, there are ways through better scheduling and other cost savings initiatives in the back room to get more savings out of the stores, and we’re focused on achieving that as well. Again, I don’t have any numbers for you beyond the CAD75 million, but that’s not all we’re going to get, and we are hard focused on this.

Mark Petrie

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ben Pereira with Canaccord Genuity.

Ben Pereira

Yes, good morning. In regards to the high SG&A resulting from digital fulfillment cost, you had commented on the expectation for profit margins to improve over time. Did you comment on how much work needs to be done until digital sales turns from a profit margin headwind to a tailwind, and which initiatives are likely to have the greatest impact?

Gerald Storch

So, again, I – it’s not – we do, it’s not a tailwind, in my opinion, I view digital as the – as key to the future, and so we’re leaning into it. I think, Rich alluding to and it’s quite accurate is the negative arbitrage that I was talking about. And the main opportunities are through better fulfillment. And we did the robotic technology in Canada. We opened a new DC in Pennsylvania devoted to the digital business. So we’re – we’ve launched common websites.

So Saks OFF 5TH is on the same platform now, as Saks is and Lord & Taylor is being beta tested right now and will soon be on the same platform with Hudson Bay to follow. So we’re trying to get to one website, as automated fulfillment as we can. And I think we can make a lot of headway on this over the next year, and we’ll be launching buy online pickup in store at each of our banners this year, which is an issue that’s long overdue that should make a big difference too.

And the reason for that is not just that it has an incremental website sales. But it’s because when a customer goes to the store to pick it up themselves, of course, then fulfillment cost is lower. So we’re focused on item set up on common websites on different fulfillment options and on robotic technology to lower that negative arbitrage and increase the profitability online.

So it and again, I understand what you’re saying by headwind, it’s the negative arbitrage. But digital, as you saw grew by – grew in the quarter for us by over 20% in our department store banners. And we expect, that kind of relation, I think they’re going to do is 20%, 10%, whatever is, but we expect a lot of growth – lot of digital in the future. And even as it grows, gets more scale, it gets more profitable, we’re proceeding on every front to improve the profitability in that business.

Ben Pereira

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a follow-up question from the line of Patricia Baker with Scotiabank.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much. Mark Petrie actually asked my second question. But just to follow on that, because do you did indicate Gerry that or and both you and Paul that in due course we will hear more about the incremental cost takeout beyond the CAD75 million without tying you down to a timeframe. Are we likely to hear about of that in the first-half or the second-half of 2017?

Gerald Storch

So, Paul, do you want to kind of run that?

Paul Beesley

Sure. Yes, Patricia, we’re running very hard on this, somewhat we walked into a timeline. But I would say, we’re very keen to fully execute on this in as soon as possible. So and when we’re ready, as we said, we will come forward with an announcement of what our plans are in further details.

Patricia Baker

Okay.

Gerald Storch

Let me add a little more Patricia again.

Patricia Baker

Okay.

Richard Baker

I knew, Paul was going to say that, because he keeps us from being too forward-looking or whatever, and I appreciate that, because we’re always going to be on the conservative side of everything. But the – that we’re working on this intensely, it is a majorly full-time effort in our company right now. We have outside help from famous consultants, the whole thing.

We are way focused on this. And we’re not just looking at the little tinkering with the business model, we’re looking on major reinvention and change in the business. So that we have the correct business model for the future in the lowest cost that works for our businesses. So it is not something that, the first CAD75 million we did really quickly this year, we said, okay, that’s – you have budget meetings with Gerry and go through the gauntlet. But what we’re working on now is more fundamental change in the business. So it takes a little longer. But we are working on it quite aggressively.

Patricia Baker

That’s very helpful, and I appreciate how big the project is. And I guess, my comment would be and I think is that, the first the CAD75 million was a really nice number. But the scope of what you’re talking about, I would expect that what we would get from there would be the next time you talk to, is that number also will be meaningful, so that’s a statement I’m not expecting you to answer that.

Just can we talk about the Off Price business? And your learning says, trying to put Gilt and OFF 5TH together, and what you might have thought at the beginning that hasn’t panned, or how are you looking at that differently, because you are looking at it slightly differently?

Gerald Storch

Well, first of all, most of the issue with the – between Gilt and Saks OFF 5TH is that, it’s taking longer to accomplish the integration that we had talked. It’s not that we don’t think it’s going to work, or that we aren’t still very excited about it. But one of the biggest changes is being able to put the two websites saksoff5th.com and Gilt on the same platform, and have – and that will enable complete merchandizing integration, which is really critical for capturing many of the benefits we talked about when we did the acquisition.

The first big step in that will happen this fall, and when the entire saks5th.com assortment will be available on Gilt. So that is a – there was a core fundamental premise to the acquisition and the systems were at that point will have been a year-and-a-half and I think we thought we could do it faster. So that’s a big part of what’s going on there. And along with the systems comes the ability to integrate the organization to the people in the overall direction a lot more tightly than they are today.

And we want to do it right, because we really do think we have a great asset in Gilt to fabulous brand name. Every time I go anywhere and I talk about who I work for, if you’re in Canada and you say, Hudson’s Bay, yes, we love that. Most elsewhere in the world, if you Saks, they go, we love Saks. But when you mention Gilt, the millennial cheer even louder than anyone else.

So we know we have the right platform, but we have to complete the systems work, which is the major part of it.. I would also say, Gilt is providing a lot of value throughout our organization and doing – the Gilt team heads the website development for all of our websites.

The talent that we got there, particularly on the technology side is quite important for where we’re going. On the – in the future, the team in Ireland, for example, did the Kaufhof app, the work on that. So there’s lot of other benefits beyond the Gilt business alone that we’re getting from the Internet knowledge and talent and team that we got with Gilt. But it’s taken us longer to accomplish the integration of Gilt from Saks OFF 5TH, which leads to really the bottom line dollars that and top line sales from the Gilt business itself.

Patricia Baker

Is there any meaningful reason for – any meaningful why behind it took longer, or it just is what it is?

Gerald Storch

Well, I don’t know it is what it is. I think the business was in – was – had more issues with it when we got it that we thought.

Patricia Baker

Okay.

Richard Baker

And so we have to deal with that, the business. We got it – I just still think we got it for a great price. But as you know ahead, it had come down quite significantly over the preceding years, and so we’re working on that. And on the systems work, it just turned out more complicated than we thought, because they’re two totally different systems today. And we don’t want to lose the fantastic front-end that Gilt has that’s one of the best mobile platforms that I’ve ever seen just to get the back-end benefits. So it’s just took longer than we thought. And the why is that, we didn’t scope it properly.

Patricia Baker

Fair enough. I have two other questions. So I understand that you and Richard are in the Netherlands. I’ve seen the artist renderings of what those Hudson’s Bay stores are going to look like and they’re pretty nice. Can you give us some update on how things are going there, where you are in the openings?

Richard Baker

Sure. So, Gerry and I just met with the team. We’re fully on schedule to open our first store in August, and we’ll open approximately nine other stores during the next – 10 stores through the balance of the 2017. And we have a great team and we are doing some new and different technology and services in these department stores. And these department stores will very much be the future of department store retail.

We plan on taking these learnings and using them in Germany and Canada and the United States to help us to be state-of-the-art as we go forward and update those other businesses.

Patricia Baker

Okay. Good luck with that.

Richard Baker

Thank you.

Patricia Baker

Richard, my last question is for you, and I know you don’t want to comment on rumors, and I appreciate that. So I’ll ask this question a little bit differently. And just the question is basically, the articles in the New York Post about the Lord & Taylor site on Fifth Avenue and the possibility of building on the air rights. I’m not going to ask you if you’re planning on doing that. I’m just going to ask you, is that possible?

Richard Baker

Okay. So for starters, the story on The New York Post was supposed to be just about the new magnificent [dress floor], which everyone should go check out, which looks great. So somehow, I guess, the reporter in doing her research looked that in the past, we’ve looked at approvals and we’ve looked at plans of building on top of that building. So we are not at the present moment working on any plans to build out, or expand that building.

But what we do all the time on our entire real estate portfolio is constantly analyze and work on what the options are for expanding our buildings, or redeveloping our buildings. And yes, there is ability to expand that building on Fifth Avenue, and that Lord & Taylor building is a very, very valuable building with or without a Lord & Taylor, a smaller Lord & Taylor, or a bigger Lord & Taylor, and part of our job is supposed to be to maximize the value especially in the city like New York, where values go up and down very rapidly.

Patricia Baker

Thank you very much for that answer.

Gerald Storch

Thanks, Patricia, I appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steven Salz with M Partners.

Steven Salz

Hey, guys. Okay. So I’m also going to ask questions slightly different way and then usual, I think. So given a recent weakening of appetite for U.S. retail focused REITs like Simon and expected rate hikes this year, is there any, or do you feel any additional urgency to expedite from the originally slated time lines for crystallization of the U.S. JV that you’d outlined early 2015 when the JVs were first formed?

Richard Baker

Sure. So Steven, we’re constantly talking to the marketplace analyzing what our options are with our real estate portfolio. For starters, our real estate portfolio is worth every single dollar of the last marks that we’ve received from third-party investors. So we have a tremendously valuable portfolio of real estate, which could be monetized in a variety of ways.

What we should have done and what we should be doing as quick as possible is IPO-ing our U.S. real estate portfolio and/or IPO-ing our Canadian real estate portfolio. But we do have other options. We could sell off the building. We can finance a building. There’s a lots of ways of creating value and financial flexibility and financial strength for HBC through our real estate portfolio.

And we’re constantly looking at that and maybe in hindsight, we would have been better off IPO-ing the portfolio six months ago, or eight months ago. But didn’t happen, but the value of that real estate still is there.

Steven Salz

Great. Thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from the line of Vishal Shreedhar with National Bank.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi, just a few quick ones here, dividends, are they viewed as core?

Richard Baker

We don’t comment on our dividend policy. But I assure you that we look at every item as it relates to our cash drop.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. CapEx, gross CapEx as a percentage of sales still pretty active. The net CapEx much lower because of these lease incentives. But these lease incentives will seemingly fade over time. So just the gross thoughts in terms of modeling, how do we forecast kind of net CapEx looking out? Should we assume that it jumps back up in 2018?

Richard Baker

I would not – this is Richard speaking. I would not look at it that way. I would look at it that we’re looking to keep our cash flow to be neutral or positive. And that we continue to spend a lot of dollars on CapEx, which is good for the growth of our company. And we have a lot of good high-return projects, as Gerry discussed.

But if the world and the business continues to be challenged and difficult, we will certainly spend less CapEx dollars, and we certainly have the ability to spend less CapEx dollars in order to maintain our cash flow.

Gerald Storch

If the world is worse than we think, we will reduce CapEx and we will reduce expenses, and we’ll try to be as proportional as possible in that.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And in terms of the third-party rent, there was a reasonable decline, sequential decline in the rents. Just for modeling purposes, how should we think about the third-party rent? Is that the Q4 number a good run rate to use?

Gerald Storch

Paul, I’ll leave that one to you.

Paul Beesley

Yes, I’ll take this one. So the third, sorry, fourth quarter is not representative of the run rate, because as I said in my notes, there was an adjustment during the quarter of about CAD40 million. So a more representative number would be the full fiscal year.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, wonderful. Thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from the line of Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets.

Sabahat Khan

All right, thanks. Just wanted to get management’s commentary on the Saks business, there’s some sequential improvement there. Just what are you seeing in terms of, I guess, the luxury consumer? Was it lapping against the easier comps? Are you seeing some of the international consumers coming back? Any thoughts there?

Richard Baker

So, the – there are a couple of things going on there clearly. One of them is that that Saks does better in the quarters when there’s more promotional activity in the market. So the – by that I would say, in the second and fourth quarters, when their price breaks, then the customers who are very value focused to this day come out of the woodworks and shop more. So we see that going on, that’s helping us. But that is, as you saw, is we’re actually a little better than the prior year there. And so that – there was some reassurance of that.

The international customer has not come back, but their – the base is lower. And so, the grading effect on the costs keeps decreasing. We sort of keep joking about it, that eventually that we’ll – there won’t be any – it won’t matter if they decline, because there won’t be any in the base, given what’s been going on.

So we really haven’t seen any significant change in the international consumer. I think, there’s some reason specifically for the luxury business to think the strength in the stock market and the economy as a whole could bode some good news for the luxury business. But again, we’re not getting overly euphoric about that topic either.

And then finally, it is certainly is true that our – one of our largest competitors had systems issues that hurt their business during this period as well, and that helped us to some degree as well. I also think that we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that now we have a team in place with Marc Metrick and Tracy Margolies who’ve been running that business together now for two years.

And we’re starting to see what we believe is a significant improvement in our assortments and our team is doing a good job. And that they’re therefore offering new and exciting merchandise, particularly in the contemporary zones that that it’s getting fun to shop. And so they’re doing a great job in a challenging environment overall.

What it really helped the Saks business overall would be increased fashionability of products, more trends, which that isn’t fully in our control. But again, I’d like to praise our team there, because I see what I think our material differences and improvements in assortments for the first time in a long time now.

Sabahat Khan

And thank you.

Operator

And that concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Baker for any closing remarks.

Richard Baker

I’d like to thank everyone for joining us this morning. Have a nice day. Goodbye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

