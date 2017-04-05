BP: What's Hurting This Company?

Recent trading in BP has been rather flat and it seems as though the stock is missing out on the current rally in crude, up 7% last week.

With the Brent sitting at $54 and the WTI at $51, it could be six to eight months at least before we see $60 crude.

BP (NYSE:BP) is struggling because of higher breakeven prices and because of crude prices unable to appreciate significantly on the back of global output cuts, the company is left in a less than ideal financial position. This is the highest yielding major O&G company, but unfortunately, the company has a breakeven of close to $60/barrel, which isn't a level that is going to be easy to trade up to. Many economists have $60/barrel as the YE 2017 target, but BP has it as their technical breakeven level for this year. Thus, free cash flow will likely remain negative this year, in light of a rising capital expenditure budget and a high breakeven. Additionally, the company has a large amount of debt due this year and in the years following, which creates a large liability with the already high dividend outflows.

Source: BP

Flat Trading, Markets Digest

BP has traded relatively flat over the last forty-five days or so, as the stock has been stuck under $35. It's down about 7% YTD and the stock experienced a death cross in mid-March. Momentum has rallied back to neutral, although the stock is stuck in a narrow band between $33 and $35. This tells me that the market is digesting all of the available information at hand and trying to decide whether the stock should break to the upside or downside. The stock breaking below its 200 DMA is a strong sign to me that there may be more downside in the near-term, however we'd need to see crude back off of its short-term uptrend and that likely won't occur unless there's an above-expected build in inventories. Yet, BP's stock really is missing out on the current crude rally, with futures up 7% last week and already 2% this week.

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps in the grand scheme of things that these short-term periods of indecisiveness don't meant anything. The stock has been on a clear uptrend since Q1 2016, in accord with other O&G major stocks, and has really only returned a fraction of what it has lost during the downtrend, creating a solid risk/reward scenario for the long-term. In five years, a 50-75% capital return isn't out of the question based upon historical trading. Thus, that creates a total return potential of close to 75-100% over five years, which is nothing short of substantial.

Source: Bloomberg

What Level Of Risk Does BP Carry?

A question to really consider here is, "Does the dividend compensate for the extra risk of holding this major versus other majors?" The stock has a 6.95% current yield that hasn't seen an increase since late 2014. While the fundamentals don't support an increase, let alone the financials, the stock still carries a 5-year growth rate of 6.46%, which is better than many companies in this space paying a dividend. Compared to yields of 3.64% from ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), 3.98% from Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and 6.73% from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP is the yield leader. The more stable peers are XOM and CVX, while RDS and BP carry more risk.

Source: Bloomberg

But, how much more risk? Perhaps that's the real question we should be asking. An easy way to benchmark risk is to take a look at the trailing twelve months volatility on these names. BP has a volatility of 25.86%, XOM has a volatility of 22.14%, CVX has a volatility of 23.28%, and RDS.B has a volatility of 24.87%. The differentials in these standard deviations may seem small, but it makes a large difference when calculating returns on a risk-adjusted basis. LTM Sharpe ratios based on total return are 1.093 for BP, 1.037 for RDS.B, 0.124 for XOM, and 0.906 for CVX.

Those Sharpe ratios indicate that actually, on a risk-adjusted basis, BP is safer than other majors because the total return outweighs the added volatility. ExxonMobil, in particular, has an immensely low Sharpe because its trailing 12-month total return is less than 4%, as the stock has seen a tough start to 2017, down nearly 9%. I'll say, as a caveat, that statistics don't tell the whole story when it comes to risk and being cognizant of the fundamental situation is key.

Take a look at the below chart. That's the debt distribution for BP and I've shown this chart many a time here on Seeking Alpha because it is immense. Nearly $48 billion in debt is due over the next ten years, with the next 5 years all seeing maturities in the $3 billion+ range. Starting next year, that edges up to $5 billion+. Considering the company is free cash flow negative, where does the company expect the funds to pay down these sizable maturities will come from?

The company has $23 billion in cash and should they need to use that, they buy themselves several years of breathing room. Yet, there's also a dividend liability to consider, which represents $4.6 billion in outflows every year, which basically doubles their outflows every year considering the size of their debt. Furthermore, no company, unless in distress, is going to deplete their cash balance in order gain breathing room because that means growth is cut. Rather, what it seems to me like the company will do is pay down the short-term maturities as they become available, using a portion of their cash assets, and play a waiting game with crude oil prices such that as they trend above $60/barrel, the company can use the positive free cash flow to help balance each year's debt and dividend liability. In my opinion, that's not a risk I want to take on, even with a near 7% yield.

Source: Bloomberg

What's hurting this company, without a doubt, is the higher breakeven price of $60/barrel. Recall that last year the company posted operating cash flow of $10.7 billion, down heavily from its 2014 amount of $32.8 billion. Yet, capital expenditure hasn't been scaled back nearly as much as it should have, down just $5 billion in the same time frame. Capital expenditure last year was $15.3 billion and is projected to be in the range of $15-17 this year. Free cash flow last year was -$6.01 billion. Compared to other majors that are free cash flow positive, BP looks like it is really in a rut here.

All things considered, estimates are showing that net income is supposed to skyrocket this year to $7 billion from $115 million last year, which, with all other factors equal, we'd see operating cash flow jump to $17 billion. With the increase in capital expenditure, BP may not breakeven on free cash flow this year. The company said back in February with its 2017 strategy update,

As outlined earlier this month, this increase in capital has a near term "technical" effect of raising our forecast organic cash rebalance point to around $60 per barrel by end 2017 before reducing steadily thereafter.

So, there's a few things to consider here. First, over the medium-term and long-term, the company expects its breakeven level will decline. That's great to hear considering that means more earnings power. Second, if the company truly is playing a waiting game with crude, why not try and make aggressive cost cuts, more so than what has already occurred, to gain financial stability? Divestment proceeds of $4.5-5.5 billion are expected to come in during 2H 2017, which undoubtedly helps with the current liabilities on the table. It's too risky, from a financial perspective, for the company to be so dependent on crude prices.

Conclusion

On a risk-adjusted basis, BP's returns are of a quality nature. However, that's the face value picture. The company has a massive amount of debt due each year for the next decade and is also balancing a high-yielding dividend that represents significant outflows. The company needs to ramp up divestments or somehow find a way to generate more cash flow, or there are going to be serious consequences for shareholders. Being dependent on crude oil prices isn't a quality approach to operations and is, in fact, less safe than peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.