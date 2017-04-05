Thanks To Las Vegas, Is Audi 10 Years Ahead Of Tesla In The Area Of Driverless Cars?

There can be no doubt that the prospect of driverless cars is a meaningful contributor to Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) current market valuation. No other company receives nearly the kind of media attention for its software releases, and there is no shortage of articles proclaiming Tesla's lead in this area: here.

The discussion around autonomous cars is probably the most difficult of any automotive subject, for it involves so many arbitrary hurdles. Not unlike present-day political discourse, debaters can't even agree about the basic definitions of the subject at hand. The words themselves have different meaning to different people.

Things get even more vague and imprecise when the debate filters into the broader public and mass media. What do people mean by "autonomous?" I say the only distinction that makes any sense is that between a driverless car, and one that isn't. If a car can't drive a blind person, one who is sleeping in the back seat, or one without a person at all, then what's the point of "autonomous?"

What is "autonomous" driving worth if the driver has to be prepared to take over the wheel (and pedals) on a split-seconds notice? For those of us who has driven a Tesla with Autopilot, for example, my verdict was simple: It was very mentally taxing and hugely nervous to supervise the car from making a sudden move into oncoming traffic or whatever. Much tougher than just driving yourself as usual. Interesting science experience ("Look ma, no hands!") but way too mentally taxing to do for more than a couple of minutes.

The feeling wasn't all that different from sitting next to a 16-year-old boy on a learner's permit, after he has knocked down a whiskey or two. I'd rather drive myself, thank you.

The debate plot thickens yet again, squared, once we have to adjust for an automaker's capabilities vs. an automaker's willingness to make the product available. Two automakers could have the same capability in autonomous driving, but one of them decides that making it available is not worth the legal liability risk. But the other one says: "Let's roll the dice; I'll take the curtain!"

In that example, is the latter company ahead of the former?

It is certainly fair to say that no automaker has brought to market anything nearly as advanced as Tesla's Autopilot 1.0, well over a year ago. It did this based on a Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) solution, which had to be shifted in haste at the end of the third quarter of 2016. By the time this happened, around July of 2016, Tesla's Autopilot was way ahead of what Mercedes was offering in an actual production car for the U.S. market - as the superb Alex Roy documented so eloquently: here.

From the article: "Did anyone in Stuttgart drive a Tesla on Autopilot? Even once?"

Tesla had developed this solution built on MobilEye as part of an R&D budget which had grown to $834 million in 2016: http://files.shareholder.com/downloads/ABEA-4CW8X0/4092793718x0x929284/22C29259-6C19-41AC-9CAB-899D148F323D/TSLA_Update_Letter_2016_4Q.pdf

The vendor relationship then shifted to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which had counted Audi in particular as its long-time signature customer. Audi had been planning its next-gen all-new 2018 A8 model for years already, when Tesla made its switch in 3Q 2016. This "autonomous" Audi A8 is in final development testing right now: http://www.carmagazine.co.uk/car-news/tech/new-2017-audi-a8-lets-its-drivers-take-hands-off-the-wheel/

This brings us to a new, not widely talked-about dimension, of what it will take to take the world to a truly driverless car -- if it can ever happen, or whether it's even desirable to get there: The infrastructure. Yes, the roads themselves. And that's where Audi has spent 10 years preparing for something which, by all accounts, no other automaker has anything to show for, least of all Tesla.

Sometimes, an automaker spends an entire decade developing a product, and at the other end of the tunnel emerges not even a car.

Say what?

The Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi and Porsche, spends $15 billion per year on R&D, compared to Tesla's $834 million in 2016: http://www.autonews.com/article/20160221/OEM06/302229977/vw-led-auto-r%26d-spending-in-15 . In 2006 it started working with the city of Las Vegas to see if cars could engage in interactive communications with traffic lights.

Finally, in December 2016, after a decade's worth of development, the product went live in a few new Audi models that have been on sale since the middle of 2016. So how does this technology work, in the first step of its implementation?

In Las Vegas, over 1,100 traffic lights are being monitored via video feeds from a "Mission Control" center building where the police and others regional traffic control managers look at traffic disturbances of any kind. The goal is to reduce bad traffic, as well as to optimize for growth in the city's population and number of cars driving around.

The traditional way to deal with an increasing population and more cars driving around, is to spend huge amounts of money on widening the roads, and if necessary bury them into tunnels as well as creating another level on stilts. Not only do these things cost fortunes for every mile of new or significantly changed road, but they also take many years to implement. The Boston Big Dig tunnel took 15 years, from 1991 to 2006: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Dig And yes, its cost ballooned from the initial $2.8 billion to the final $14.6 billion tally.

However, traffic problems are not uniform across a city. If cars drove routes smarter, and if you timed the lights better, you can get better traffic for less money spent on pouring asphalt. Fewer needs to build tunnels. Funny how that became topical in the last four months, too.

The initial implementation of Audi's integration with the Las Vegas traffic system gives the driver the knowledge of when the traffic light is going to turn green. It does this by displaying a counter in the instrument cluster, next to the speedometer.

You are now armed with valuable knowledge, as you approach a traffic intersection. You know whether it's about to turn red, or if not -- and if it's going to turn red, how long time it will be until it will turn green again. If you know that it is going to be 125 seconds instead of five seconds, you can do things differently.

For example, while you await the 125 seconds for the light to turn green, you can put the car in park. Or you can attend to that smartphone knowing that you don't have to look up for 125 seconds to see if the light has turned green. Perhaps you need to reach for something in the back seat, or even go get something from the trunk. Need to remove your jacket after the chilly morning has turned warm inside the car? Well, with 125 seconds until it turns green, you now can do so without being nervous about the light turning green.

In the future, this integration between Audi and the city of Las Vegas will mean improvement to navigation systems. The system will now guide you to make a right instead of waiting two minutes to go straight, if that's the better option right now. Current navigation systems perform this kind of advice with a far greater lag, as it's dependent on crowdsourcing, as opposed to the infrastructure simply telling the car directly what's actually going on in real time.

The system also can be integrated with start-stop technology. One second before red turns to green, your car fires up the engine. No need for that pesky half-second lag as you move your foot from the brake pedal to the accelerator.

This kind of integration is hard.

There's a reason that it only works in one city, and on one car brand - for now. This is the kind of resource problem that is a lot easier to solve with a huge budget. That would be 10 years of a Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY)-Audi $15 billion a year R&D budget, not a year's worth of a Tesla $834 million R&D budget.

Today, this only works in a few Audi models and in one city - Las Vegas. What are these Audi models, by the way?

They are the A4, A5, Allroad and Q7 models made after June 2016. They of course include any of the "S" versions, such as the S4 and S5. The next model to support this infrastructure-to-vehicle system in Las Vegas will be the all-new version of the Q5, which is Audi's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. and becoming available in dealerships this month or next.

Mind you, these Audi models are not the ones with any significant autonomous driving capabilities, whether in Las Vegas or elsewhere. This will come in the 2018 Audi A8 in a few months from now.

Investment Impact: How do you value a potential 10-year lead in autonomous driving?

The auto industry is abuzz with investors talking about high multiple valuations for companies addressing next-gen technologies, such as vehicle-to-infrastructure and its mirror image - infrastructure-to-vehicle. Well, this is the industry's first implementation of infrastructure-to-vehicle technology in any meaningful and commercially available scale.

Make no mistake about it: This Audi - Las Vegas product is not a trial or a product demo. This is the commercial launch of a real service. It went live in early December. This is not a drill!

If you drive a new Audi A4, A5, Allroad or Q7 in Las Vegas today, and you have the data services package (there is a free trial when you buy the car), this "red light integration" is simply there. No extra equipment necessary.

But don't take my word for it! There is video evidence for this. Lots of it.

Here are two links that show how it works:

here

here

Autonomous driving: The final step

I'm among the most pessimistic people on Earth, outside an outright caveman, on the subject of driverless cars. However, this may be one of the differentiating tools that could give Audi a leg up in getting to that final destination in autonomous driving. The car would no longer be 100% dependent on its own perception, or for crowdsourcing-with-a-lag, for navigating an area. It also could be helped by real-time communications from the city infrastructure itself.

We all know that the prospect of driverless cars is what gives hope to Tesla stock, but even some of the most bullish analysts considering driverless car technology realize that significant hurdles remain. This Audi technology applied to the Las Vegas infrastructure may give Audi the advantage in getting from here to there, even if it's still many years away.

Does this mean that Audi has a 10 year advantage over Tesla in the area of driverless cars? Maybe, maybe not. But if it's only a year or two, it could mean that Audi - as part of The Volkswagen Group - could be worth more than it seems.

And that in turn would mean that Tesla isn't as far ahead as the public myth sometimes suggests.

All that said, if Tesla is willing to roll the dice on making features available that other automakers don't dare, even if they have similar capabilities, that will not be evident to the outside world, including buyers and sellers of Tesla stock. The race to driverless cars remains in its relative infancy, and there are many laps left to determine the ultimate winner.

What comes next? The 2018 Audi A8.

We have established that Audi may have as much as a 10-year lead on the competition in terms of having the city infrastructure integrate with the cars. In terms of using this for autonomous driving purposes, however, we need cars (Audis) that go beyond what the current functionality affords on this system.

This comes on the 2018 Audi A8, which we will see in the coming months. It will enable self-driving capability up to 37 MPH, they say, even outside of Las Vegas. Imagine what this infrastructure integration in Las Vegas could do to further improve that performance above 37 MPH to a point where we might actually realistically be discussing truly driverless cars?

Audi has not yet said whether the next-gen Audi A8, which we are about to see within months from now, will unlock any such additional functionality in Las Vegas or not. But imagine the possibilities, whether from Day 1 or as a software update in the months and years to come.

You just wait a few months: Perhaps very soon, Audi will be the new "in" brand in driverless cars.

At least in Las Vegas.

And if that happens, the willingness to pay an infinite multiple on Tesla stock may deflate.

The foremost research organization covering the automotive industry - Navigant Research - seems to agree, as it ranked Tesla NOT in the top-10 automakers for autonomous driving R&D: here. The Volkswagen Group, in this analysis, ranked well ahead of Tesla. It also ranked behind Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) as they are the leaders in this analysis.

One could say that this analysis looks not at the present, or the past (Tesla Autopilot 1.0), but at what is coming around the corner, and adjusting it for what an automaker would be willing to actually make commercially available in a car that will be on sale in a few years from now.

If ANY of that comes through - in terms of relative deliverables, not necessarily achieving full driverless status by anyone - then the perception of Tesla as being ahead, may not be there anymore.