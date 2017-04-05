Ecolab: Expensive Even If It Surprises

To reassure investors, Ecolab needs to show some progress in its Global Energy division, resulting from internal corrective measures as well as an improved operating environment.

That valuation is higher than usual, because the shares have not reacted as negatively as might be expected to the effects of the slowdown in oil and gas drilling on

Ecolab is usually lumped together with chemical companies, but it earns its higher valuation because of its quite different economic profile.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is one of those highly diversified industrial companies that seems to have a finger in virtually every pie. Although it is generally classified as a chemical manufacturer, its businesses are more readily understandable as supplying industrial consumables. In many ways it more closely resembles its cross-town rival 3M (NYSE:MMM) than a Dow (NYSE:DOW) or a du Pont (NYSE:DD). In particular, it lacks the capital intensity of a major chemical company ─ fixed assets accounted for only 18% of total assets at the end of 2016 (compare 30% for Dow). And its business includes a large service component, resulting in higher labor intensity than is typical of large chemical manufacturers: 2016 revenue per average employee was $278,175 (Dow: $456,474).

Ecolab charged back from the recession, building an impressive record of outperformance relative to the S&P 500 Index from 2008 through 2014. But its performance since then has been mediocre, because of the sharp decline in its Global Energy division.

While its figures include a few businesses serving the downstream activities of the oil and gas industry, Ecolab Global Energy is primarily dependent on demand from the exploration and production sides of that business. This has, of course, been the chief victim of the decline in hydrocarbon prices.

Such a painful contraction in a division that, after two very difficult years still accounted for 23.4% of revenue and 17.9% of operating income was bound to affect sentiment toward the stock. The solid performance of the rest of Ecolab was more or less able to offset the weakness in Global Energy. But investors who had become accustomed to steady earnings increases since 2011 were not impressed with the 15.5% decline in 2015, even though non-recurring charges related to Ecolab's Venezuelan activities had much to do with it. In its Q4 2016 press release, Ecolab's CEO acknowledged investors' disappointment when he wrote that, "We expect to deliver more Ecolab-like results in 2017."

Another concern is that, in the second half of 2016, operating conditions for a supplier to the E&P sector should have improved ─ granted, from a very low base ─ but it is not entirely clear from the development of Ecolab's quarterly earnings that it has benefited from this.

It is uncertain whether the increase in the global rig count that we have seen will continue, but it is also uncertain whether Ecolab's Global Energy revenue and earnings can improve as much as investors might hope from a rebound that is less than a full recovery. A return to 2014 levels of E&P activity is probably not in the cards for the foreseeable future. So it will bolster investors' confidence if Ecolab's H1 2017 reports show some tangible benefit to Global Energy's performance from the 44% increase in world rig counts since May last year. North American data for March encourage the hope that that this rising trend is, in fact, continuing.

The analysts' consensus for Ecolab's earnings suggests that they have limited confidence in a sustained improvement in Global Energy: they expect a 15.7% increase this year, 11.9% next year and 10.3% in 2019. This implies either that

1. after this year the earnings gains will come primarily from Ecolab's non-energy businesses, or

2. after this year earnings in non-energy businesses slow down in response to weaker global economic growth, but energy businesses compensate for some of this.

Either view may be excessively pessimistic. Ecolab has not been passive in the face of deteriorating energy market conditions. If there is any point to the restructuring this division underwent in 2016, it is to improve its ability to prosper in the current environment. Global Energy is hardly a basket case, after all. Even in its much-reduced circumstances, it sported an operating margin of 11.1% last year. While this is low by Ecolab standards, it compares rather favorably with the performance of other oilfield services businesses. Global Energy offers the potential for positive surprises regardless of economic developments that might affect the performance of Ecolab's other businesses.

However, even if analysts' consensus estimates for 2019 turn out to be 20% below the mark ─ a fairly large error of 7% a year for three years running ─ Ecolab is not cheap. It is trading at 17.6X that inflated estimate for a period ending thirty-two inevitably uncertain months from now. And investors are not given a great deal of income to tide them over until such an earnings surprise materializes (if it does). Ecolab's payout ratio of 35.7% is not notably generous, and its high valuation means that it offers only a 1.2% yield.

Even with positive surprises of the magnitude I suggest, it is difficult to imagine Ecolab outperforming consistently from current valuations. The shares simply have not retreated far enough, or gone sideways long enough, for it to react strongly to such upside. Investors should look for a pullback in Ecolab before building a position. I would prefer not to pay more than 15X 2019 earnings for these shares, but the retreat to $105 that is implied by that target is probably not likely unless there is general market weakness. If, as I suspect, its price remains above that target, I see no reason not to wait upon developments: I do not think there is much risk that Ecolab's shares will run away from potentially interested investors.

