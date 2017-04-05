Snap On The Verge Of A Snapback Rally

Furthermore, the comparisons to Facebook is starting to get ridiculous, with competitive threats overstated/estimated.

Given the various growth levers, and potential for DAU acceleration, we view risk/reward favoring bulls.

Furthermore, the underlying appeal of the design/app, and its rapid adoption among older-age cohorts suggests upside to monetization.

We believe SNAP will rally into its first earnings announcement, so selling short Snap Inc. would be unwise given recent price volatility.

Snap Inc. has attractive growth/business fundamentals that’s not fully-priced into shares; therefore, we believe Snap Inc. has tremendous upside.

Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) price action is stabilizing in the low $20 range, and generally speaking, we view this as a positive signal given the wide swings following IPO. Clearly, we view Snap Inc. positively as it's misunderstood among investors. The upside in user monetization, and DAU growth paired with the expansion of emerging market TAM (total addressable market) makes the growth narrative extremely appealing.

Notwithstanding, the emerging markets are going through a major transition with mobile networks transitioning towards 4G LTE 3 Carrier Aggregation in the next five years, with tier-1 mobile networks transitioning to first generation 5G in the same time frame. Hence, availability of bandwidth becomes less of an issue in the emerging markets, which broadens the addressable user pool over time.

Hence, we expect DAU trends to move materially higher, as we believe Snap's presence in emerging markets will improve, as global smartphone installed base replacement triggers a eureka moment for those who never had a smartphone capable of using Snapchat, paired with mobile data speeds ticking substantially higher as we move into the latter parts of the decade.

It's also worth noting that Snap Inc.'s relative appeal to millennials should be viewed as a forward indicator of more broadened adoption among different age cohorts, which we will soon demonstrate. While, we view monetization more conservatively when compared to consensus, we believe user growth exceeds even the most high-end of estimates over a five-year time frame.

Let's first address price volatility

We're constructive on near-term price action, as we believe the stock is poised for a rally leading into its first quarter earnings release. Clearly, expectations from analyst consensus was low to begin with; hence, I find it extremely unlikely that financial guidance/outlook will disappoint. Furthermore, we anticipate DAU figures to tick upwards on a sequential basis, particularly in the emerging markets.

Given the various scenarios in which Snap Inc. can appease the current shareholder base, it's a bad idea to short Snap Inc. going into its Q1'17 earnings report. User metrics alone could drive the share price higher, or if Snap Inc. were to communicate a more aggressive stance on ad-load, or pricing, the stock will jump.

This isn't your typical IPO folks, regardless of how brilliant you think you are. Not every IPO is ripe for selling short on the assumption that the stock will plunge by 50% in the next 12 months. And, some of you have made profitable trades on stocks frothing upwards on forward sales/earnings multiples, which is a viable method for trading/investing into stocks.

I believe overvaluation can occur, but in this isolated incident, we believe Snap Inc. is undervalued on a forward valuation/multiple basis despite its perceived valuation being too high.

We believe conventional wisdom is wrong

The older age cohorts are adopting Snap Inc. in droves, folks. Yes, many of you thought Snapchat was the next big internet fad, but think again.

The 35+ category grew 301% y/y on Snapchat. The growth rate is starting to decelerate, but penetration into the older demos is starting to crimp into our (millennial lifestyle) these days.

Yes, we acknowledge that grandpa and grandma might never join the bandwagon, but for the under-55 crowd, this app is starting to take-off.

I mean, mom and dad are going to join you real soon folks, so you may need to change up your Snap stories, real fast.

No more bar hopping stories, start hiding your girlfriends/boyfriends, and if you're making more money - you can't bling-out on your daily story. Your family will demand better Christmas presents (take it from me), or your parents will question your spending habits.

We ran from our parents for as long as we could, and we (millennials) had a good run.

But, for Snap Inc. investors, this is some good, good, news.

We need old people to waste their time on the app (like us), so advertisers can sell expensive vacations, expensive cars, and second homes. Look, the closer this 35+ demographic gets to retirement age, the more likely they are to waste their arduously boring days on Snapchat, discussing the weather, or their most recent vacation.

What our parents won't realize, is how good of a time suck this app really is.

Hence, we expect monetization to tick substantially higher as old people make more money, spend more money, and are displayed different ads.

The world of digital advertising will soon experiment with 10-second ads that appeal to old people. Meaning, the GEICO commercials get (even) shorter, American Express will have 10-seconds to display their latest Platinum Credit Card, and Carnival Cruise has just enough time to show you a boat moving across the Caribbean (with two old people laughing on the deck of course.)

Of course, the pharmaceutical companies are out of luck, as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) won't have enough time to market their latest Viagra drug in 10 seconds. I mean, if they did, that would mean they fast forwarded past the negative side effects even quicker than they already do!

Furthermore, the political campaigns get slicker folks, watch out!

So, how would our favorite politician advertise on Snapchat?

In the next election cycle, Trump could win the White House, and this time the mainstream media will likely blame it on Snapchat instead of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

He's the perfect Snapchat president, because he's a sound bite machine. 10 seconds is more than enough for Donald Trump, especially if he runs ads like this:

"America is Number 1! Kanye West is an idiot! Vote for Trump 2020! I'm NUMBER 1 in the polls! China is a currency manipulator! Billionaire's MAKE GREAT presidents! Politicians lie but not ME! USA needs MORE Trump! I'm the BEST president since Lincoln! My wife is the HOTTEST first-lady. CNN lies! Washington Post is Stupid! New York Times You're FIRED! We KILLED Obamacare! I'll bring MORE jobs. We're still BOMBING the crap out of ISIS. We're also taking all their oil! We're LOWERING your taxes. Less REGULATION, America First, USA, USA, USA!"

So, we're expecting campaign advertising to blow the lids off Snap Inc.'s ad-monetization ramp. Every politician will soon sound like Trump, and the global skepticism in our political process may only worsen.

Oh well, shareholders of Snap Inc. will benefit handsomely.

Hence, the recent shift in age demographics is quite crucial to the investment thesis. The older the user base gets, the more valuable a 10-second ad becomes.

Keep in mind, Snap Inc. is heavily undermonetized. When looking strictly at the ARPU figures for DAUs in comparison to other social applications, Snap Inc. makes $5.86 per DAU. Whereas Facebook and Twitter earn $77.70 and $51.95 per DAU.

So, in terms of ad-monetization ramp, nothing would surprise us at this point. Snap Inc. has one of the most engaged audiences among social apps, and can quickly capture the attention of an average user when ad units are implemented appropriately.

Hence, we expect revenue to trend much higher. The usefulness of a shorter ad, and improved ad recall implies better marketing ROI. Therefore, digital ad-agencies are moving quickly to devise ad campaigns for Fortune 1,000 brands. Furthermore, we expect this pattern to continue, despite the absence of an SMB (small & medium business) self-serve channel.

But, what about competition?

Keep in mind, we haven't even seen what else is lurking in Snap Inc.'s pipeline. But, we'd imagine that they're scheming something really good. We expect Snapchat's roll out of new features to add substantially to DAU growth in the foreseeable future.

If Snap Inc. sustains its recent innovation streak, the comparisons to Instagram or Facebook Messenger become less meaningful.

Hence, the competitive threats are perceived incorrectly. It's weird when the folks at FB are busy poaching Snap's app design, and feature updates.

Snap Inc. is more innovative than Facebook currently. The sheer efficiency in design/uniqueness of Snapchat should keep us optimistic rather than pessimists. Either Facebook's innovative culture is dying, or is being applied in entirely the wrong places.

Facebook should have developed these features sooner, but instead, they're busy replicating someone else's ideas. From a technology perspective, this implies FB's software developers are failing at creativity.

When companies lose creativity, they lose entire markets. Remember what happened to Kodak?

Hence, Snap's sustained competitive moat comes from its ability to build-upon its unique feature set. Whereas Facebook is ripping and implementing one feature at a time.

This isn't bad, but rather good. If Snap was doing a horrendous job, it would be replicating Facebook, but instead we're witnessing the complete opposite occur.

Fact is, Facebook's developer teams are more focused on simplifying the app, so it functions on slower smartphones. Or, they're working on back-end engineering so the app works better on more devices. Maybe, they've included some new features over the years, but from what we've seen they've launched more advertising units, and better ways of filtering information.

You could hardly call that innovation, guys, come on.

Hence, Facebook's strategy is starting to mirror that of Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Since you can't reinvent Search, the folks at Google went on to launch tons of side start-ups. They now call themselves Alphabet.

Pretty soon, Facebook will hit that dead end, and by then… we'd expect Facebook's various efforts in VR, wireless internet, and so forth to bridge shareholders for the next 100 years. Facebook's side bets keeps Facebook in the game, and upon further revenue diversification, we'd expect sustained annuity-like revenue/earnings contribution even if it isn't the high-flying start-up it once was.

But lately, Snap Inc. is not only innovating, but has plenty of room to grow as well. Therefore, we like what we see here, despite the controversy of recommending a fresh-stock following IPO.

Final thoughts

Prospective Snap Inc. investors really need to consider the potential upside here. Yes, the path upwards is fraught with risks and uncertainty. But, the risk/reward still favors bulls, for now.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that we still have a pocket Ace. If the advertisers fail at developing compelling ads we've still got Donald J. Trump up for re-election in four more years. Hence, we've got plenty of cushion in terms of upside scenarios, whereas the downside implies Snap Inc. becomes this sub-segmented niche app like Twitter or LinkedIn.

We don't think that will occur, given the broad appeal of the app, and its unique design. Furthermore, we believe there's a strong fundamental argument for owning shares.

