Lloyds: What Is Holding Back The Stock?

In our view, the HM Treasury has accelerated the pace of reducing its stake in Lloyds.

Given that the results were strong, the performance of the stock came as a surprise to many investors.

Shares in Lloyds have declined by 6% since the bank published its 4Q16 results.

Investors have been disappointed by the weak stock performance

Shares in Lloyds (NYSE:LYG) have declined by 6% in USD terms since the bank published its 4Q16 results.

Source: Bloomberg

The weak performance came as a surprise to many investors, given that the company's 4Q16 results were strong. Lloyds delivered a solid set of numbers for the fourth quarter with higher margins and stronger capital adequacy ratios. In addition, the company raised its margins guidance for 2017 as Lloyds now expects its net interest margin to be greater than 2.7%.

UK Government has cut its stake in Lloyds to below 2%

In a statement to the stock exchange, Lloyds discloses that the HM Treasury has cut its stake in the bank to below 2% from around 5% in January.

Source: London Stock Exchange

As such, the UK government has substantially reduced its position in the bank over the past three months. It is important to note that on Marsh 15th, Economic Secretary to the HM Treasury, Simon Kirby, made the following statement:

Lloyds' recent annual results show that we are in a good position to reduce our shareholding further and expect to recover all of the money taxpayers injected into the bank during the financial crisis.

This may suggest that the HM Treasury has accelerated the pace of reducing its stake, thanks to the bank's impressive 4Q16 numbers. Therefore, we believe the weak performance of Lloyds could be attributed to the Treasury's share sales.

Further NIM improvement

We believe many sell-side analysts are still very pessimistic about Lloyds' net interest margin dynamics. As noted earlier, the company raised its margins guidance for 2017. Moreover, the guidance does not include positive impacts of the MBNA acquisition. According to the bank, the deal should result in a c.10bps pickup in Lloyds' NIM. In addition, Lloyds still has higher deposit costs than its UK peers, and this gives it greater scope to re-price deposits downwards. As such, we expect the Street's forecasts to be revised upwards.

It is also worth mentioning that, while the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, Kristin Forbes, one of the nine members of its Monetary Policy Committee, voted to raise rates by 25bps. As a result, according to the market consensus' expectations, there is more than a 30% chance that the Bank of England will raise rates by December 2017. The rate hike would be an additional tailwind for Lloyds's net interest margins.

Bottom line

We still view Lloyds as one of the most attractive stories in the European banking space with resilient margins, a de-risked balance sheet, robust organic capital generation, and a dividend yield of 6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.