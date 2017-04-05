Be Very Aware Of Constant Negative Hit Piece Stories On Apple And Its Ilk

The uninitiated often get scared out of their investment by a hit piece.

I am not sure how many have noticed that almost at the end of every quarter/start of a new quarter, and before Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is getting ready for their earnings, either DigiTimes or Nikkei Asian Review almost consistently come out with a negative piece on Apple.

It either talks about production delays, or supplier checks that are indicating some negative for Apple, Asian channel checks that spell doom and gloom for Apple or some other piece of news that is almost always negative or slanted in a negative light.

The conspiracy theorist in me always wonders, as do almost all the subscribers in my chat room, whether the dark-side players are planting these stories and making out like bandits when the shares of Apple invariably/inevitably get hit.

Or, it could be the good guys, even, that are desperate to buy a position in Apple, or add to it, that could be working with these sites as well.

Shares get hit, buy-in or add at lower levels or cover your shorts, whatever the situation might be.

Simple enough, no?

Take for instance this morning.

DigiTimes put out a story 45 minutes or so before the opening bell that said that a Chinese publication was claiming that issues with a lamination process of OLED panels would delay the launch of the new iPhone 8/X to October or November of this year.

Right off the bat, the stock got hit fairly hard in pre-market trading, dropping almost $2 per share in a heartbeat.

Three things jumped out at me, which are as follows:

Apple has not announced the date, so a delay is irrelevant, except for the perception that Apple will launch the new phone toward the end of September.

Secondly, as long as Apple does not miss the holiday season, a delay here or there shouldn't matter at all in the bigger picture.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, if those investors/traders, who got scared/fooled/shook/scammed out of their shares, had just taken the time to check and see other news from the Far East, they would have found that Hon Hai, aka Foxconn, announced a fantastic set of numbers this morning. Why is that relevant? Mainly because Foxconn is Apple's biggest supplier/OEM and could not possibly have had such an outstanding set of numbers if any of the news from DigiTimes' source was true.

Be careful who you listen to given the hair-trigger nature of our markets.

Most importantly be even more careful of the kindly uncles (those that are severely under-invested and always sitting in cash it seems) who are constantly advising everyone who will listen that markets are insanely high and that a head for hills situation has been on hand since the Dow first hit 10,000.

At least the dark'-side is consistent and they want the markets lower for obvious reasons; however, it's the perpetually under-invested kindly uncles that are even more dangerous.

Maybe the next time an obvious hit piece is released on Apple, few of us will know better, huh?

Also, these constant negative hit pieces are not limited to Apple only, and at some point or the other, all the bigger names (FANG stocks for instance) are subject to negative hit jobs from websites and most often from Wall Street analysts themselves, most of who usually have an ax to grind.

Words to the wise.

(Long AAPL, long and short AAPL calls)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long and short options in AAPL