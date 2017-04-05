Market Volatility Bulletin: Volatility Whimpers

CNBC: 1:40 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) have turned range-bound in the overnight session, after an initial bear move down to current session lows at 2352.50. The VIX is down slightly, but roughly flat before the opening bell.

Look for potential fireworks around the ADP Nonfarm Employment Change for March, as a precursor to expectations for Friday. Additionally, expect interesting movement around the release of the Fed Minutes (14:00 EST) from the March 15th meeting, where Fed officials voted to raise the Fed Funds rate by one-quarter percent. Investors are likely looking for any additional information on further rate hikes this year, in addition to any news about the Fed's ballooned balance sheet.

CNBC: Tuesday Close

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed marginally higher yesterday, led by the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) as crude oil futures for May delivery jumped 1.60% to near one-month highs. Energy investors are likely looking for a draw in EIA inventories later this morning, after yesterday's API numbers reported a drop of 1.83 million barrels.

After showing a strong attempt in early trading Monday, spot VIX fell back into the 11-handle, even as the S&P 500 gained only about a point.

Instead of an article, today we feature a brief overview of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's annual letter to shareholders, sent out yesterday afternoon. The 45-page letter addressed a wide range of issues, from potential geopolitical risks to regulatory reform. Soon after the letter was released though, a clear headline emerged: "The United States is truly an exceptional country… But it is clear that something is wrong - and it's holding us back."

Beginning at the bottom of page 33 (for those wishing to read directly from the letter, linked above), Dimon lists six problem areas he sees as having played a significant role in the reduced growth and productivity in the US economy, though they are rarely considered in economic models. They are reproduced below:

"Over the last 16 years, we have spent trillions of dollars on wars when we could have been investing that money productively

Since 2010, when the government took over student lending, direct government lending to students has gone from approximately $200 billion to more than $900 billion

Our nation's healthcare costs are essentially twice as much per person vs. most other developed nations

It is alarming that approximately 40% (this is an astounding 300,000 students each year) of those who receive advanced degrees in science, technology, engineering and math at American universities are foreign nationals with no legal way of staying here even when many would choose to do so. We are forcing great talent overseas by not allowing these young people to build their dreams here

Felony convictions for even minor offenses have led, in part, to 20 million American citizens having a criminal record

The inability to reform mortgage markets has dramatically reduced mortgage availability. We estimate that mortgages alone would have been more than $1 trillion higher had we had healthier mortgage markets. Greater mortgage access would have led to more homebuilding and additional jobs and investments, which also would have driven additional growth."

Thoughts on Volatility

VIX front-month contango remains extremely tight, currently hanging around 1%. M1 and M2 futures remained close even as the spot index dropped almost 5% yesterday, we take this as signifying extreme market unease over the short-term.

Clockwise starting top left: VXX, XIV, UVXY, TVIX

To quickly recap the products above: the VXX is a non-leveraged, short-term exposed product, the UVXY and the TVIX are both short-term focused as well, though with 2X exposure to the VIX. For a more in depth look at the products above, click on the links below the visual for our articles including specific product overviews. Except for XIV, these products seek a positive directional exposure to the VIX.

With the muted moves in VX futures yesterday, it makes sense to expect much of the same out of the exchange-traded products. Of the four ETPs we monitor on an ongoing basis, TVIX did the best job of replicating movement in the VIX yesterday, though still dropping about half of the spot index.

We prefer to capture VIX movement using ES options as opposed to the exchange-traded products, though we understand that all market participants have differing preferences. As always, we urge readers who participate in the volatility market to fully research their chosen product, and consider how it will operate under different dynamics than the spot index. Given the move in VX futures from earlier this week, participants may also do well to consider how their chosen product will operate differently if VIX term structure were to suddenly shift.

Before we move on, a nod to prolific commenter aarc for leaving us with such detailed observations yesterday. For those that missed the entire analysis, view the comment section of Tuesday's article. Aarc offered the following performance review of the S&P 500:

Thank you to aarc for the thorough analysis!

Organic vol cooled down in a big way since yesterday. Vol is on the run. Yesterday we were optimistic that perhaps the one-week levels were reasserting themselves, but we see none of that in the here and now.

Yesterday we claimed that what would give us more clearance would be if vol shot higher and the one-quarter vol (currently end-of-June) confirmed it by moving alongside the more sensitive one-week and one-month expiries. That in our mind would signify a shift in how the market was viewing the sustainability of change for vol.

In contrast, the one-quarter contract took a hefty move lower. Not so low as the weekly or monthly expiries, but still half a point is pretty significant.

To the extent that volatility leads the S&P (and not the other way around), this clears the way for equity to trade higher.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Tuesday we began a new trade to track for a predefined time window. We will be working around the following characteristics:

Trade End Date: Apr 7, 2017

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: modified call spread sale

As always, we will track this trade daily to examine its characteristics and study any modifications.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Mar 28)

The US equity markets have finally taken a tumble. The VIX doesn't seem to want to go back into its ten-handle range from a few weeks ago, but also is quite resistant to a big rise. We think investors will have a strong urge to buy the dip at 2335 where we initiated, but this attempt could well be thwarted. We therefore believe ourselves to be in a bit of a holding pattern, where temporary moves to the upside are highly likely.

Given this belief, we want to choose a tactic that earns some time value, and with some overall negative delta but with a bit of relief thrown in.

We will trade the near-dated call spread ("CS") with an offsetting put sale in case of a liftoff.

Note: Yesterday we stated that as of one week later, our thesis looks pretty good, though of course our trade still has time to succeed or fail. Since then it bounced from 2347 to 2360 (overnight low of 2352), largely on the ADP data. This is great for the iron condor: not so great for our base position.

Tactics

The particular legs we opened with were as follows:

Sold the Apr7 2335 2365 CS Sold the Apr21 2250 Put

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr7 expiration.

Last Thursday we closed out our profitable Apr21 2250 put and sold in its place an Apr7 2300 put for a $1.50 debit. This touched up the theta at a time when ES was right at the 2365 mark (our long strike).

On Friday, with ES at 2360, we sold the Apr7 2340 50 70 80 iron condor, profile shown below, so that we could earn more theta (once again, we were nervous of hanging around too long at that 2365 region). The iron condor pays theta; we discussed on Friday (tactics and mechanics sections) why this spread dually acted as a way of doubling down and also cutting exposure under the correct circumstances.

The iron condor mod looks as follows:

"How's the trade look now?"

This visual has the Apr7 2300 put instead of the Apr21 2250 put, and so our adjusted basis for this spread is a $17.25 credit. The base spread has gone from modestly profitable yesterday at ES 2347 to now down about $6.

The iron condor is currently profitable to the tune of $2.25. So total losses at this point in time (without commissions factored in) are about $3.75

The theta on this spread looks pretty tasty at this point, at $1.20 per day between the base spread and the mod.

"So what do you do now?"

Yesterday we stated that for moves higher, we'd need to repurchase the iron condor and say that it had served its purpose. We're quite tempted to do that now.

Let's look at our options sensitivities. We've organized them into the table below:

The iron condor is offsetting our negative theta on the base trade. The base trade (column one above) is negative because the Apr7 2300 strike and the Apr 7 2335 strikes that we sold are basically dead (time value on these is negligible). The one strike with some power left on it is the 2365 strike that we're long, because it is so near. Unfortunately, that's quite costly in terms of theta.

"What do you do then?"

A couple different ideas spring to mind. But largely we want to ease my local theta, and shift from magnifying losses to reducing any gains.

Therefore we propose the following:

Trade our Apr7 2365 call for a Apr12 2365 call Sell the Apr7 Apr12 2340 calendar spread

Discussion on execution below.

"Why this modification?"

At this point, you need to think strongly about losses rather than gains. Our thesis looked pretty good yesterday. Heck, it even looked pretty decent in overnight trading. Now it is looking less solid. We now need to be in risk reduction mode.

This trade ensures that theta will remain our friends up at this ES register. In fact, we'd also likely trade the Apr7 2300 put for an Apr13 2300 put. In short, it is time to realize that the trade is unlikely to help us.

You can see above that this second modification pumps our delta higher by .12, but kicks our theta higher by .40. This is our trade!

Mechanics

Bid-ask on the mod is $.40-$1.55. We'd likely get a little aggressive on this, and pay up to $1.15.

"So would you trade the Apr7 Apr13 2300 calendar also?"

Sure, but only at a better price. Right now we can only get $1 for the trade… we'd probably wait for about $2.75, effectively "buying the dip", as this would only happen if ES dips lower.

Closing Thoughts

We believe the market dynamic is gradually shifting from being a place where investors will regret raw positive beta (or delta) to the market. That doesn't mean that there couldn't be more room for markets to rally; it does mean that traders should consider alternative approaches to gaining the exposures they seek.

Now is a great time to methodically education oneself in preparation for more turbulent times.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.