Buy Canadian

Welcome to the Canadian edition of Energy Daily!

Canadian Energy Valuation vs. US Energy Valuation

Trump political uncertainty, border adjustment tax, and an unfriendly oil and gas government, these are some of the reasons investors can list that makes Canadian energy companies justifiably cheaper than their US counterparts.

But the question is, should they trade at a 20% discount?

We certainly don't think so, and the prospects for Canadian energy actually isn't so bad if you pay attention in the right areas and companies.

For example, OPEC's export cuts have resulted in a lower amount of heavy crude imports. As a result? WCS spreads have tightened considerably.

Since the OPEC production cut agreement, a combination of geopolitical and commodity price concerns sent Canadian E&P companies much lower than the drop implied in WTI.

What are we doing?

We like Gear Energy (GXE.TO, OTC:GENGF), Birchcliff (OTCPK:BIREF, BIR.TO), Raging River (RRX.TO, OTC:RRENF), Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF, PPY.TO), Bellatrix (BXE, BXE.TO), Advantage (AAV, AAV.TO) and Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF, PEY.TO).

For our analysis on individual ideas, be sure to look at HFI Research premium.

Painted Pony

Painted Pony announced today that it closed the equity financing of C$111 million. The total shares issued amounted to 19.820 million shares.

Painted Pony intends to use the total net proceeds to fund a portion of their capex and for general corporate purposes. In the interim, the company will use the proceeds to reduce the bank line.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) priced a $2.9 billion offering of senior notes today. The notes are part of the previously announced financing plan to fund the purchase of assets in Western Canada from ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

The notes are issued in three series:

$1.2 billion 4.25% senior notes due 2027 $700 million 5.25% senior notes due 2037 $1 billion 5.40% senior notes due 2047

There are currently doubts from the analyst community questioning the size and ambition of this deal. Indebtedness for CVE will bring it into "overlevered" territory in relation to peers, but the company already has stated it will look to sell-down assets to pay down debt.

Leucrotta

Leucrotta (OTC:LCRTF, LXE) announced an operational update today. LXE reported production over 3,000 boe/d versus Q4 production of 1,000 boe/d. Recent well results show that the company is vastly outperforming the risked type curve.

Most sell-side analysts have a price target above C$2.75 versus the C$2.44 today.

WildHorse Resource

WildHorse Resource (NYSE:WRD) announced that the existing borrowing base under its $1 billion multi-year revolving credit facility was increased to $450 million from $362.5 million after the fiscal year-end and semi-annual redetermination. The credit facility matures in December 2021.

HFI Research

For investors interested in detailed and insightful energy research, we think you will find HFI Research very valuable to your investment process! Come join over 200-plus like-minded investors! Sign up here.

For free sample reports, please message us!