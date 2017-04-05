Once Again 'Experts' Proven Wrong On U.S. Crude Inventories

source: Stock Photo

When crude inventories in the U.S. recently dropped, I said it's very unlikely that was the beginning of a trend downward. That has been proven to be the case as "experts" were once again proven wrong in how to properly analyze this oil market.

The latest from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is that U.S. crude inventories jumped by 1.6 million barrels, far higher than the 200,000 barrel decline economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal predicted.

Yet the headlines suggest all of this is "unexpected," when in fact it's obvious to those not blinded by confirmation bias, or act like what OPEC does matters in the way it did in the past.

Just ask yourself this one question on the production cut deal: Why after record OPEC compliance isn't the price of oil climbing as expected?

Why the ongoing misses on inventory estimates?

There are a lot of people and institutions with self-interests in what oil does, and there is a built-in confirmation bias that continues to weigh heavily in how the market is analyzed. I'm invested in oil, but I understand and accept the reality it's going to take time for the market to organically rebalance.

As I've mentioned numerous times, OPEC and others are no longer able to have the type of impact on the price of oil as they've had in the past. This is why U.S. crude inventory levels continue to surprise to the upside.

I suppose if OPEC reduced output indefinitely it would eventually rebalance the market, but it does nothing to address the return of oil supply to the market from OPEC and non-OPEC members participating in the deal once they end it.

Analysts continue to say the amount of oil coming from shale isn't enough to offset reductions in output, yet week after week it apparently is enough. That's also a result of the increase in output from Canada, which is the leading oil importer to the U.S., and Brazil as well, at the global level.

There are only a few things that can be happening to make inventory estimates so wrong: There is less demand in the U.S. than reported, imports are adding to stockpiles, OPEC and others are exporting more than is being taken into consideration, or shale production is higher than assumed.

The two most likely of the above are climbing imports and OPEC exports. Investors have to take into account it's not how much output is cut from OPEC and others that matter, it's how much of the output target domestic markets and how much is exported. If production is down but exports remain high, that means the production cuts are primarily for show. It's the reduction of exports that matter in regard to the price of oil, not production cuts in general.

I'm not saying U.S. shale production isn't important, because it is. But that's really just getting ramped up in 2017, and we really haven't seen it have its full effect yet. This month it's expected to increase by 100,000 barrels per day. It'll continue to climb through the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

Don't listen to the experts

In relationship to oil, tread carefully when taking in data and outlooks. The so-called experts continue to miss it because they stubbornly refuse to acknowledge the oil market has been completely disrupted with the emergence of the U.S. shale powerhouse. It will never return to the former way it performed in the recent past.

I would be extremely cautious concerning those that flippantly toss aside the effect shale has on the global market. Again, it has changed everything.

How can anyone ignore the rise of a third energy power that didn't exist in the past? I'm referring here at this level. Obviously the U.S. has been producing oil for a long time. But in a relatively short period of time the U.S. will be the global leader on the supply side. It already dictates the actions OPEC takes, as evidenced by the output cut deal being implemented.

The problem with current oil experts is the fact they've been around long enough to be considered experts. If they were fairly new to the oil market and earned their reputation by correctly including the emergence of the shale industry in their outlooks, I wouldn't be so negative about them.

But since many continue to act as if OPEC is a big factor in the oil market, while shale producers and even offshore producers continue to cut costs at a fairly rapid pace, suggests they're operating under past assumptions based upon market conditions that no longer exist.

The point is shale producers, with their newly completed wells, are able to generate a profit at much lower prices than in the past, and don't need the price of oil to climb to survive or grow. The only reason they aren't excelling at this time is they have older wells they have to work through that produce at higher costs. That and the debt they had to take on to work through the period of extremely low oil prices.

I think over the next couple of quarters the low-cost shale producers are going to start turning a profit, even if oil were to remain at about $50 or a little higher.

Conclusion

My thought is oil investors should completely ignore what OPEC and others trying to manipulate the price of oil do. I believe there will be an extension of the output deal, and it's unlikely to have much impact on the price of oil outside the obvious boost it'll enjoy when the announcement is made.

I'm talking to long-term investors here. There is an opportunity to make money quickly as the time approaches when OPEC announces what it's going to do in regard to an extension. Under that scenario the rising tide will raise almost all ships in the short term.

For those that believe oil prices will eventually find support on the rebalancing of the market based upon fundamentals, as I do, need to avoid all distractions associated with the output cuts and look at how the companies will do when demand finally catches up with supply.

I believe oil is going to make a lot of money for investors over the next decade. I'm not taking positions in companies based upon anything OPEC does. On the upstream side, I want to know what the breakeven is and how much reserves a company has.

As I've mentioned a number of times, I'm very bullish on oil in the long term, but bearish in the short term. I don't invest in oil at this time in order to make a quick return and get out of the market. That can be done because of the volatility, but I do that in other segments.

Oil to me is something to get into and hold for many years. It may take another year or two before the market really settles down, but if investors dollar cost average over that time they should have a good cost basis to build from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.