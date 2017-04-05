Traders Are Shorting More Of The Latest Move - Natural Gas Daily

Fundamentals remain bullish, but the futures curve has somewhat priced the optimism in already.

Traders find the latest move up puzzling and are prepared to short more of the latest run-up.

The massive rally we saw in prices yesterday took many traders by surprise, as we detailed here. The news on Cove Point LNG and the potential increase combined with the drop in U.S. gas production likely produced an uncomfortable short squeeze.

But going back to discussing with the physical gas traders today, they view the latest ramp-up as a short opportunity for prices to correct in the near term. In our flagship natural gas fundamentals article today (premium only), our section called "what are the traders saying" said:

Four of the physical gas traders we talked to all expressed frustration with yesterday's move. Two of them held long positions but still expressed a bit of confusion as to why the market squeezed higher. While they point to the near-term demand and supply fundamentals turning tighter, these did not warrant a push up over 5%. The gist from the conversations that we had with the traders was that this recent bullishness was over exaggerated. The traders are positioned to go outright short now.

When natural gas prices lingered around $3/MMBtu, most traders elected to short volatility as opposed to taking an outright long or short position. The argument at the time was that the lack of catalysts in the near term would unlikely push prices higher. In a premium update on March 14, this is what our "what are the traders saying" section said:

Natural gas prices are getting hit hard as the super storm that was supposed to hit most of the population centers in the Northeast has moved more West. Out of the four physical gas traders we talked to today, three of them saw the sell-off coming as they have been selling into the recent rally. They point to the recent resistance level around $3.05/MMBtu, and the inability for the price to move higher above that despite original forecast of the super storm. Once the cold weather goes away, they think gas prices could trend a bit lower from here as there are no imminent catalysts from the fundamental side to boost gas prices higher. They see prices settling around $2.80 to $2.90/MMBtu. They continue to sell volatility down the curve.

Since March 14, natural gas has not looked back, and with traders positioned to short-vol, we think many of their positions were likely squeezed in the recent run-up in price.

Fundamentally speaking, the changes to the recent supply and demand forecasts have not altered our November 2017 EOS. Our current forecast remains at 3.6 Tcf, but if the disappointing U.S. gas production continues into June, then the revision will likely be closer to 3.4 Tcf.

The recent drop in U.S. gas production was related to maintenance, so we expect supply to rebound. However, the pace of which production outside of the NE is trending, showing signs that the market is getting tighter and tighter as we go into the summer months. Over the next several weeks, there is a visible 2 Bcf/d of structural demand that's expected to come online. Whatever the U.S. gas production increase is will be offset by the structural demand increase, and other estimates point to a total demand increase by 3 Bcf/d until year-end.

If U.S. gas production ramps up to 73 Bcf/d, it would only cover whatever demand drivers that are coming online. This supply response does not take into account the current deficit we are seeing in the market. In order for supply and demand to fully balance at the moment, U.S. gas supplies will need to rise by 6 Bcf/d by the end of this year through a combination of higher U.S. gas production and Canadian gas imports. Demand could also move lower with power burn taking another 1 Bcf/d or so hit if prices rise too much.

Overall, the tightness in the market and the projected deficit in the supply and demand fundamentals remains extremely bullish, although the futures curve has already reflected this optimism. Our focus is now on the 2018 curve, which we think is undervalued at the moment relative to the 2017 curve. Natural gas producers should respond positively when the futures curve start moving up. In summary, the 2017 gas curve reflects what we are seeing in fundamentals and will correct going forward.

