Dividend Stock Analysis - The Clorox Company

I am a huge fan of consumer staple stocks and would love to add one that checks all of the boxes of our stock screener with my next stock purchase. Overall, our investment strategy is to find undervalued dividend growth stocks that have a proven history of increasing their dividend annually and are likely to do so going forward. Today's dividend stock analysis will take a look at a company with nearly 40 consecutive annual dividend increases, a portfolio of brands that can be found in nearly every household, and a payout ratio that will allow it to continue to grow its dividend for the foreseeable future. This company checks a lot of the boxes, but one big question mark remains: Is the company undervalued compared to the market and a direct competitor? Time to take a deeper look at The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

The Stock - The Clorox Company

Here is a brief summary of Clorox from Google Finance:

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International. Its Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Household segment consists of charcoal, cat litter and plastic bags, wraps and container products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Lifestyle segment consists of food products, water-filtration systems and filters, and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the United States. Its International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. It markets some of the consumer brand names, such as namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers and Kingsford charcoal.

I would challenge any household that says they do not currently own or use one of the company's products. What I found surprising/interesting was the diversity of their product portfolio. Clorox is not just a cleaning company; they also own brands such as Fresh Step cat litter, Brita, Kingsford Charcoal, and Hidden Valley. CLX's brands spread across several consumer goods categories and this provides stability in the event consumer sentiment changes for one of their brands at a point in time.

The brands don't just look great on paper; they perform very well in their respective categories. Per Clorox's investor relations website, over "80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories." Holy smokes, these brands just crush it in their respective categories.

The strength of the company's brands caught my attention and it is one the main reasons why I am analyzing CLX today. But I will not buy a company simply because they have strong brands. If that were the case, I would own a ton of consumer staple companies. Part of our methodology is to find undervalued dividend growth stocks trading at the right price. To help in our analysis of CLX's current valuation levels and other metrics, we will compare CLX's metrics again a competitor, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), to provide a pulse about where CLX stands not only in the broader market but within their industry.

About Our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you that are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and to even potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we also will compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

1. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for the P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation.

2. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% due to the company having plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple.

3. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Now, onto our detailed analysis of CLX.

CLX Dividend Stock Analysis vs. Competition

1) Dividend Yield: CLX's current dividend yield is a modest 2.37%. Compared to CHD, CLX has the higher yield by a healthy margin. This makes sense given the fact that CLX has a higher payout ratio than CHD by nearly 20%. Further, CLX's dividend yield just barely surpasses the dividend yield of the S&P 500.

2) Payout Ratio: CLX's payout ratio is about as close to our threshold as you can get though and thus, they pass this metric. This is a great sign for CLX and shows that the company has room to continue growing their dividend going forward. A comparison to CHD is less important for this metric, but we will note that CHD has a lower payout ratio and a lower dividend yield as a result.

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History: CLX, as we all know, is a Dividend Aristocrat and has been increasing their dividend for a long, long time. Over the last five years, their average dividend growth rate has been a modest 5.96%. Above inflation, yes. Spectacular, no. Just a solid growth rate that I would gladly take for a company in my portfolio. Another big pass for CLX here. CHD also has a nice dividend streak as well and is on the doorstep of earning the coveted Dividend Aristocrat title.

4) 5-year Dividend Yield Average: This is a fun metric that we use to show further signs of undervaluation. Currently, CLX's current dividend yield is below their five year average dividend yield indicating to me that either the company has been on a tear recently or their dividend growth rate is lower than usual. Given the fact the company's stock price has increased nearly 13% year to date and 8% over the last 52 weeks, I would say it is the former scenario versus the latter. I also noted a similar trend with CHD, as their yield is below the five year average. This indicates to me that this trend does not just relate to CLX, but to many companies in the consumer staple industry.

5) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: This is the fundamental evaluation metric. Currently, CLX's P/E Ratio is just over 25X their forward earnings. This valuation level exceeds the current levels of the S&P 500 and is a strong indicator that the company is not undervalued and is trading at a premium. For comparison's sake, CLX is in line with their competitor as CHD is trading at just over 26X forward earnings. The P/E Ratio is one of the key metrics of our dividend stock screener, and this is the first metric that CLX does not pass.

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

This one hurts, because I was hoping to find that CLX is currently undervalued compared to the broader stock market and a competitor in the industry. I love the company's brands, the dominant performance of their brands in their respective areas, payout ratio, history of dividend increases, and modest dividend growth rate. However, the current valuation metrics are just too high for my liking. So for now, I am going to pass on purchasing shares of CLX and will continue to search for undervalued dividend growth stocks in different areas. But if the price of CLX falls dramatically, I will be lining up to add shares of these companies with strong consumer brands.

What do you think about these dividend growth stocks? Would you consider adding CLX your portfolio at the current valuations? Or are you passing on adding shares of the company like me?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.