Gartner's Hybrid IT Outlook Bodes Well For These 2 Unlikely Names

Calling a spade a spade, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have won the first round of the cloud-computing wars. Amazon Web Services did $12 billion worth of business last year, and has laid claim to roughly 40% of the market. Microsoft, through Azure, may be a distant second, but there's no "close third" in the race.

That may be about to change, however, according to a new report from IT market research outfit Gartner. On Tuesday, Gartner posted an outlook that bodes well for mostly-cloud-irrelevant names International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Hybrid Infrastructure

Ask ten IT people what "hybrid infrastructure" is, and you'll get ten unique answers. Seven of those ten responses, however, will at least look and sound similar.

To the extent the question can be answered, hybrid infrastructure - sometimes called hybrid IT - is just the simultaneous use of in-house and cloud-based services to meet an organization's IT needs, which can vary from one app to the next, one utility to the next, and one database to the next.

It's still a (no pun intended) cloudy description, but you get the idea... hybrid IT allows for optimization, whereas such flexibility in prior cloud computing services usually had to be custom built.

The whole business has matured of late, in step with the development of new technologies and the improvement of old ones. Now, with that stage set, Gartner sees a major shift coming. That is, by the year 2020, Gartner expects 90% of organizations utilizing cloud-based services will opt for hybrid infrastructure. That shift will come at the expense of traditional data center architecture market, which is already shrinking.

The dollars up for grabs aren't small either, even if they're not enormous. Spending on the young segment of hybrid cloud computing as a service is projected to swell from last year's $23.3 billion to $68.4 billion by 2020. Add in infrastructure utility services, storage, hosting and colocation demand, and the market size is expected to grow to more than $180 billion within three years, with hybrid IT overtaking the traditional data center market along the way. That's more than twice their collective market sizes right now.

It's what Gartner goes on to say, however, that puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and struggling International Business Machines, of all companies, in focus.

Newcomers Can Compete

The IT research house concedes that Microsoft and Amazon are a well-entrenched duopoly, and their current customers won't be defecting anytime soon. Gartner goes on to say, though, that both Azure and AWS could be threatened by competitors in new markets. The report implied it was a geographical market where other players could make a dent in Microsoft's and Amazon's dominance, but the same idea applies to new kinds of customers from industries that have yet to tap into any kind of cloud service, let alone a hybrid IT service. That's where HPE and IBM have an opening worth noting.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Helion - yes, the same Helion that was fighting for its life a year and a half ago - is a surprisingly strong hybrid infrastructure contender from a company that's not been a terribly relevant name in the business. Once seen as behind the curve, Gartner's outlook suggests HPE may have actually been ahead of its time with its Helion line.

Helion isn't a product per se, but rather a menu. Helion is a suite of tools that effectively meets the need for nearly any enterprise, including those that prefer open source solutions like OpenStack.

Perhaps more important than any other detail of the service, Helion 'plays well with' Microsoft's Azure, keeping current and potential users comfortable by leveraging a name many of them are familiar with, and likely already using. The platform allows users to do some things off-site, yet keep other operations under their physical roof.

Leaving no stone unturned though, HPE's Eucalyptus platform allows users a simple but powerful interface with Amazon's AWS offer, once again giving customers the best of both worlds.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise's hardware that addresses the hybrid IT market (the Hyper Converged 380 and HPE Hyper Converged 250) are impressive, the company's market share is minimal. Those customers who have had a taste of the company's hybrid offer, however, love it. Ergo, between being partners with the two biggest names in the cloud computing game though, and the fact that hybrid infrastructure is about to explode, HPE is quietly positioned for steady growth.

As for International Business Machines, it's arguably even less respected as a cloud name than HPE, though is just as arguably even better positioned to ride the building wave of hybrid IT adoption than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

IBM's flagship hybrid IT product is Bluemix. Not unlike HPE's Helion (and to some extent Azure), Bluemix is a suite of options that allows customers to pick and choose what they want Big Blue to do for them, and what they don't. And, like HPE, International Business Machines boasts some impressive partners within the hybrid infrastructure arena. IBM is working with Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) to beef up its OpenStack offer, and has partnered with Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to improve VersaStack's potential.

Where International Business Machines could really make a dent, however, is in melding hybrid IT with cognitive computing workloads. You know it better as artificial intelligence.

It's a down-the-road project to be sure... so far down the road that the company made a point of saying so at February's PartnerWorld Leadership Conference. It's not so far down the road, though, that IBM Sr. VP Tom Rosamilia was willing to say "This is our bible. Cognitive solutions built on a cloud platform, in an industry context." The technology is also near enough to being ready that the servers that will power it already have a name... Minsky.

Bottom Line

The rise of hybrid IT this year is anything but a binary event that will light a fire under HPE or IBM shares. Indeed, it's going to be a gradual transition that will largely be imperceptible to the average day-to-day watcher... a smoldering sort of shift that could take years to fully materialize.

It is coming though, and two of the market's favorite punching bags of late - IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise - were somehow lucky enough or smart enough to see it coming a couple of years ago. They've been positioning accordingly, seemingly on faith that Gartner (and others) would eventually see it too.

Both companies have other hurdles to clear in the meantime, but both are also better positioned for the near future than most investors were giving them credit for.