Sterling Hits Day's Highs As U.K. Service Sector Growth Picks Up

Sterling rose to the day’s highs on Wednesday after survey data showing that growth in the dominant UK service sector picked up to a three-month high in March.

GBP/USD was up 0.27% to 1.2473 by 08.50 GMT from around 1.2435 earlier.

Financial data company Markit said its services purchasing managers' index rose to 55.0 last month, the highest reading since December 2016 from February’s 53.3.

Economists had forecast a reading of 53.5.

The report showed that businesses raised prices at the fastest pace in eight-and-a-half years, indicating that inflation may rise above the 3% rate forecast by many economists this year.

“This was overwhelmingly linked to higher input costs during recent months. Survey respondents also noted that resilient demand had provided scope to pass on some of their increased costs to clients,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at Markit.

The report also noted that the rate of job creation in the sector rose at the slowest pace in seven months.

Taken together with similar surveys of manufacturing and construction activity released this week, the data indicated that the economy could lose momentum in the first quarter as the economic headwinds of Brexit pick up.

“The survey data indicate that UK business activity growth regained some momentum after having slipped to a five-month low in February, but the upturn fails to change the picture of an economy that slowed in the first quarter,” Williamson said.

“The relative weakness of the PMI survey data compared to that seen at the turn of the year suggests the economy will have grown by 0.4% in the first quarter, markedly lower than the 0.7% expansion seen in the fourth quarter of last year.”

Sterling was higher against the euro following the data, with EUR/GBP down 0.27% at 0.8554 from around 0.8583 earlier.

