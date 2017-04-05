The European Self Storage REIT Opportunity

The European self-storage market is less competitive than the American one and the future growth potential appears to be much more attractive.

US self-storage REITs have produced exceptional returns during the last 20 years, but the market is today getting more and more competitive.

US vs. European Self-Storage Market

The US self-storage market has had a great run. Not only did it produce the best returns of all property types, it did so while being less volatile than average. This superior performance is the result of the high pricing power that self-storage property owners tend to enjoy throughout the whole market cycle. The demand for storage space is relatively inflexible, and therefore, even a downturn is unlikely to sharply reduce earnings.

After all, people will need and want to store stuff regardless of the economic conditions. In fact, during a recession, it may be even cheaper to downsize a large residence for a household or the office space for a business to instead rent some storage space for the extra stuff.

This has historically resulted in truly exceptional performance. US self-storage REITs have generated an annual 18% return from 1994 until 2015 while the broad REIT index returned materially less, especially on a risk-adjusted basis. As shown below, US self-storage REITs generated a 51% higher average return on investment with 42% lower volatility across all property sectors.

The high demand for storage space combined with limited supply as well as the reduced cyclicality resulted in superior business economics, particularly for the early self-storage investors of the past decades. Today, however, the US market is getting more and more competitive. Everybody has witnessed the superior returns, and not surprisingly, new competition for these properties has emerged. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and others have built properties all around the country, and investors have pushed cap rates substantially lower.

This does not mean that the self-storage prospects of the US markets are unattractive; but I would not expect the same level of returns as the ones achieved in the past. The market dynamics have changed, and the growth outlook for new property developments and NOI growth have significantly declined.

On the other hand, the European market is still at its very beginnings in terms of self-storage investments. To put this into perspective, today there is 9.2 sqft of storage space per person in the US compared to only a small 0.6 sqft per person in the UK and about 0.1 sqft in the rest of Europe. Having lived in the US as well as in different European countries, I can attest that the difference in storage space supply is very noticeable.

While in American cities, you can find a self-storage facility in almost every corner, the supply is much more limited over here. This is quite surprising because given the high living expense in EU capital cities, you would expect that self-storage would be an attractive product for European consumers; yet the market has not brought much supply to meet the demand. Moreover, other demand factors such as death, divorce, relocation and downsizing are just as relevant in the European market.

So, why is the supply so low relative to the US? I believe that the reason why self-storage is not yet such a big thing in Europe is simply because consumers are not aware of this solution. Everybody knows about self-storage in the US, but not yet in Europe. This is however today quickly changing as the demand is increasing year after year according to various market reports.

The opportunity that this constitutes is simple: By investing early into European self-storage REITs, you may earn excessive returns just like the US self-storage REITs did in the past. The European self-storage operators have lots of growth potential given the very low market penetration and stronger pricing power due to the lower competition. The overall market environment of European self-storage REITs is more favorable than the US market, which is today well supplied and very competitive. Yet, the valuation of the European REITs is not reflective of this and trade in-line with their American peers.

My favorite pick: Big Yellow Group

I recently wrote an article on Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF) which is the largest self-storage REIT in the United Kingdom. Details can be found here, but shortly put, I believe that it is poised to outperform US self-storage REITs.

Following Brexit, the Big Yellow Group is today trading at its 52-week low: an entry point that has in the past always resulted in strong future outperformance.

I consider this recent sell-off to be an opportunity to invest in a strong outperformer within an attractive sector with above-average growth prospects. If you look at the long-term chart of the company, you will quickly notice that every time the stock traded at 52-week lows, it sharply recovered thereafter to reach new highs. I do not expect this time to be an exception. Opposite of that, I believe that Brexit fears to be overblown, and have written several articles on the subject.

The market imbalance for self-storage space in the UK has been such that it has allowed Big Yellow to generate a 15.5% return per year since 2000, representing an over 1,000 basis point overperformance over the FTSE All Share. The track record is reflective of the market opportunity and given that the market is still undersupplied, we can expect such outperformance to continue into the future.

Final Thoughts

To recap, I believe that European Self Storage REITs are poised to outperform US peers for the following reasons:

Less competitive market space with significantly less supply relative to demand.

Much more room for new property developments in the European market.

More NOI growth potential as the awareness for self-storage among consumers increase over time.

In this sense, the European self-storage market may be equivalent to the US self-storage market from 20 years ago. Potentially, a great opportunity since we all know how these US REITs strongly outperformed. Big Yellow Group is today my largest UK REIT position and I plan on adding more shares if a new low presents itself. I am confident in their capability to bring new supply to this strongly underserved market and expect this to result in excessive risk-adjusted returns going forward.

If you enjoyed this article, scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other attractive REIT opportunities.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Sources: Big Yellow IR; Big Yellow Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYG:LN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.