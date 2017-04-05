Valeant Is Cracking

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) has been seeking to divest iNova, its Australian drug subsidiary, for several months now. Market chatter suggested it was looking for a $1 billion price tag or higher. Preliminary bids imply the sale could fall short of the company's expectations:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals is believed to be weighing its options for its Australian iNova subsidiary after three final bids for the operation in the past week that are understood to be below expectations. It is believed that offers for iNova from a private equity consortium and two trade buyers came in at around $900 million - below the $1bn-plus offer expectations that were placed on the business. It is understood that Valeant, a multinational with its headquarters in Canada, is now considering whether to withdraw iNova from the market following a sales process run by Goldman Sachs.

Bids were rumored to be in the range of $650 million to $1 billion. iNova sells both prescription drugs and consumer products. Since all of iNova's products were not subject to regulatory scrutiny, management was hoping buyers would apply higher growth expectations to the business and be willing to pay a premium price. That did not happen and VRX was down over 4% in late afternoon trading.

The Situation

In late 2015, Valeant pledged to sell assets to help pare its $30 billion debt load. The company practically did not have much of a choice. After being labeled a "price-gouger" by Congress, its ability to grow revenue by raising prices appeared in jeopardy. Valeant has been in talks to sell several of its divisions, but has fallen shy of the $8 billion in divestitures it has sought. The only deal that has been consummated is the $1.3 billion sale of certain of its skincare products to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY).

The play for Valeant is to sell assets at acceptable multiples. The company has traded between 9x-10x EBITDA in recent months. Selling assets at or above those multiples would imply its own valuation multiple is reasonable. If divested assets were sold for less than Valeant's own trading multiples, then its share price could crater. Market chatter suggests the skincare products were sold for about 13x EBITDA, which supports the bull case. With an enterprise value of $31 billion, the company trades at 9.1x run-rate EBITDA. Its estimated $28 billion debt load is now at 8.1x EBITDA, and counting.

There Goes The Narrative

I am on record that the company needs an equity raise to shore up liquidity and help fund potential legal exposures. However, management has been steadfast in seeking asset sales. First of all, an equity raise could potentially cause the company's share price to free fall. Secondly, inherent in management's behavior is that it can create a bidding process for divestitures at a purchase price multiple more robust than it could achieve if it sold stock to the public.

The problem is that buyers know Valeant is desperate to sell and could offer low bids in order to acquire assets on the cheap. The current narrative is that the market value of underlying assets is greater than its $28 billion debt load. I believe its remaining assets (ex-skin) are worth no more than $26 billion - less than its $28 billion debt load. The disappointing sale process for iNova could force Valeant to sell the business at a discount, which could cause shares to crater. Otherwise, management might have to keep iNova and explain to investors [i] why the sale did not take place, and [ii] how it plans to pare debt sans divestitures.

A busted sale would force management to develop a new narrative. It could potentially put Salix or Bausch & Lomb up for sale, or decide to keep core assets and pare debt through cash flow. Cash flow is in decline; Q4 EBITDA fell 16% sequentially and is expected to fall further due to competition from generics, and loss of pricing power in its U.S. Diversified unit and certain products under the Salix umbrella. I envision a steady state decline in revenue and EBITDA; a loss of scale is causing EBITDA to fall by double digits. The risk is that Valeant's quarterly EBITDA of $887 million could fall below its $450 million in quarterly interest expense by Q4 2017 or Q1 2018. If this occurs, bulls might realize what I already suspect - VRX is worthless.

Takeaway

A disappointing sale process for iNova could portend Valeant is running out of narratives. With debt at 8x run-rate EBITDA and EBITDA in decline, VRX is a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.