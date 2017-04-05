Twitter: Losing TNF Was No Big Deal

Last year, winning a deal with the NFL to host Thursday Night Football (TNF) games was a huge coup for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The non-exclusive deal with the most powerful sports league in the U.S. allowed the social-media platform to prove out the live video concept.

The stock initially sold off today on the news of losing the TNF deal this year to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The audience numbers from last year and the cost of the deal suggest a wise move by Twitter.

The new deal reported by most media outlets is that Amazon will pay $50 million to stream 10 TNF games. Last year, Twitter paid $10 million to stream the same number of games so Amazon is paying 400% more than Twitter did just one year ago.

Similar to last year, the deal is non-exclusive rights to the game feed with CBS and NBC having streaming rights to their five broadcasts and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) offering streaming deals to wireless customers. Not to mention, viewers can watch the games on their 50+ inch TVs and avoid the hassle of streaming.

The deal is peculiar because the NFL is switching away from a free offering available to all people to one that will exist behind the pay wall of Amazon Prime that requires a $99 annual subscription. Analysts estimate that around 60 million people have the Prime service while over 300 million people use Twitter on a monthly basis.

Last year, Twitter only averaged around 3 million users per TNF game with a concurrent audience around 300,000. The numbers were actually far lower than the audience for the recent Halo World Championship streamed on Twitter, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitch owned by Amazon.

For that event, Twitter far outpaced the other streaming services with 10.3 million of the 13.0 million total viewers. The numbers were telling considering that Twitch is the site for hardcore gamers and Facebook has some 6x the global user base, yet the two sites averaged a fraction of the viewers.

As well, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter have worked with Twitter on events such as the Grammy's that again garnered over 10 million viewers. The data points to more exclusive deals or at least ones not competing with broadcast networks offer huge volumes for the social-media platform.

Back to the TNF deal, the numbers suggest the NFL went with Amazon because it realized that huge viewership doesn't exist for games already broadcast on major networks and now labeled as "Tired Night Football." The sports league clearly went for a money grab despite an NFL executive stating otherwise to Recode.

Reach is a focus of ours. I think Amazon has been able to demonstrate, in everything that they do, massive scale. I don't think this is limiting the reach. I think this is expanding the reach.

The streaming deal on Amazon behind a pay wall has no opportunity to match the numbers on Twitter as born out in the Halo World Championship numbers. If the NFL actually wanted the highest reach, it surely would've chosen Facebook with their 1.9 billion MAUs.

The key investor takeaway is that Twitter is rightfully focusing on more exclusive sports deals with the likes of the PGA Tour, the NLL and eSports.

The fact that the stock has turned positive in afternoon trading after an initial selloff shows how the value of the deal was far overstated by the media. Too many positives are adding up for Twitter to be out of the stock at today's price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.