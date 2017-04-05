Walgreens: You're On The Clock

When I initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), I told you that this was the one big pharmacy play I had yet to cover. I have covered it a few times since then, mostly focusing on the drama associated with the pending acquisition of competitor Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD) in detail. While I thought the deal would have long since been done by now, the clock is officially ticking again. You're on the clock. The companies have three months for the FTC to either block the merger or allow it. They need to make it work for regulators. This is a big merger in the space. If it falls through, I expect WBA to take a small hit to shares, but I would expect RAD to get crushed.

Still, business must move forward. Now, independent of the merger, WBA is the first global pharmacy-led, health and well-being enterprise in the world. The company is involved in many areas of the healthcare and of course retail market. It is now an extremely well diversified machine. But the stock has been kind of in neutral and trading lower was this deal with Rite-Aid has meandered. That said, the name just released its fiscal Q2 earnings so I will revisit the name.

Once again the company continued to show it is a top pharmacy in the world. However, things were a little light especially on the sales side. Sales were $29.45 billion, and missed on estimates by $790 million. On a GAAP basis, net earnings for the fiscal second quarter jumped 14% to $1.1 billion compared with the same quarter a year ago, while GAAP net earnings per diluted share were up 15.3% to $$0.98 compared with the same quarter a year ago. Of course, the GAAP earnings do not factor in adjustments, which are the basis for most analyst estimates.

Factoring in some necessary items, adjusted fiscal 2017 second quarter net earnings rose 3.8% to $1.5 billion. Adjusted fiscal earnings also spiked 3.1% on a per share basis to $1.36. While sales were light, in constant dollars sales were actually up 0.9%. The point here continues to be that the synergistic sales are expected to continue to grow for the company in 2017 and beyond. While I realize the company continues to buy out competition, including Rite Aid, what I still like about the company is its shareholder friendly policies.

I have to remind you that the company had transformed expenditures in a $1.5 billion cost savings program. It reorganized its retail field operations and is continuing to optimize its corporate office. The company cut corporate jobs and has also closed hundreds of underperforming stores. The company also update IT structure as well. While the company is seeking to save cash, it also is giving money back to shareholders. A new $1 billion share repurchase program was authorized. The company raised its dividend to $0.375 per share from $0.36 quarterly. I expect that dividend to get raised again this year.

Looking ahead, the company expects the Rite-Aid acquisition will be completed this year, either approved or not. The drama will end one way or the other but the sentiment on the Street is that the FTC will look favorably on the merger especially with the efforts to sell off assets ahead of the merger. For now, I continue to look at the company assuming it will not have Rite-Aid. That said, WBA now expects to earn $4.90 to $5.08 per share on a diluted basis. With some analysts seeing this name as a $100 plus stock, the direction of the company overall, the decent yield and the solid guidance, I think you can consider WBA as both a retail and healthcare play for your portfolio at present levels.

