Otsuka Looking To Drive Sustained Growth From CNS And Oncology

Expansion in the U.S. and conversion of pipeline drugs into commercial contributors can drive mid-single-digit revenue growth and meaningful FCF leverage, supporting a fair value modestly above today's price.

Otsuka's nutraceuticals business contributes a meaningful amount of sales (around one-quarter), but at lower margins than the core drug business, and Otsuka's M&A track record is "incomplete" at best.

Otsuka is retrenching around CNS and oncology drug development, looking to partnerships with Lundbeck and the past acquisitions of Avanir and Astex to support future growth.

Managing patent cliffs and driving steady growth are significant challenges for many pharmaceutical companies, and Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK:OTSKY) is hoping to overcome the loss of patent coverage on Abilify and drive more consistent results through its pipeline of CNS and cancer drugs. At the same time, this Japanese drug company is also looking to become more efficient with its operations and improve upon a recent mediocre track record.

Valuation is a mixed bag here. The shares are not cheap in terms of near-term metrics like P/E, but a longer-term cash flow model, including risk-weighted contributions from its pipeline, suggests some modest upside from this level. What's more, the company has multiple Phase III read-outs on the way that could drive a re-evaluation of the long-term sales and earnings potential.

A Focused Drug Company With A Nutraceuticals Kicker

Otsuka generates more than 60% of its revenue from prescription pharmaceuticals, and about half of these sales come from within Japan. The drug business is Otsuka's highest-margin segment (with margins in the high teens) and like many Japanese drug companies, Otsuka has built its business in part by in-licensing the Japanese marketing rights for a number of drugs it didn't develop (including UCB's (OTCPK:UCBJY) Keppra, Bristol-Myers' (NYSE:BMY) Sprycel, and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda).

The antipsychotic Abilify was a significant contributor to Otsuka's financials and put the company on the map in CNS. Now, the company is looking to build upon this foundation while also moving resources into building up an oncology business.

Abilify Maintena, a long-acting version of Abilify, is one of more the significant drugs in the company's portfolio today. Co-marketed with Denmark's Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY), Abilify Maintena has been slowly gaining share in the U.S., but with roughly mid-teens share, the drug is still well behind the long-acting formulations sold by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is now in the market as well. Otsuka's hope for 30% share is probably unrealistic, though prescriptions have been improving and a favorable outcome from an upcoming PDUFA date for a bipolar indication would certainly help.

Otsuka also works with Lundbeck on Rexulti, a recently-launched dopamine partial agonist used in schizophrenia and severe depression. Rexulti has actually seen a very solid launch, achieve 10% share relatively quickly and still offering further upside from share growth and potentially favorable results in a Phase III study in Alzheimer's-related agitation, as well as a restated clinical effort in post-traumatic stress disorder. This drug has also quietly been put into a Phase I study for a long-acting injected formulation that could prove useful in the schizophrenia market (where drug compliance can be an issue and where long-acting injectables can offer a credible solution).

Continuing the CNS theme, Otsuka is marketing Nuedexta (which it acquired when it bought Avanir in 2014) for pseudobulbar affect, a market that could be worth $1.5 billion to $2 billion in sales to Otsuka at its peak. Otsuka is also marketing Onzetra, a migraine drug that it also acquired with Avanir, though the long-term sales potential here seems quite modest.

Outside of CNS, the kidney disease drug Samsca/Jinarc is the highest-potential drug in the portfolio. If a Phase III study in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (or ADPKD) in the U.S. shows acceptable efficacy and safety, this could be a $1 billion to $2 billion drug, though early generic competition (at a different dose) and safety are both meaningful risk factors.

I'll talk about the pipeline (including oncology) in a moment, but I also want to mention Otsuka's nutraceutical business. This business generates about one-quarter of the company's revenue at low double-digit margins. American readers are probably most familiar with the Soyjoy and Nature Made brands, but over one quarter of the segment's sales come from Pocari Sweat - a sports beverage drink that is kinda-sorta like Gatorade (despite the unfortunate name, it's actually quite good; I've been a regular consumer since first trying it in Japan about 25 years ago).

The Pipeline Matters

A lot of Otsuka's success over the next five years will be determined by the market performance of existing approved drugs like Abilify Maintena, Rexulti, and Nuedexta, but the pipeline will need to come through to sustain that momentum. I already mentioned the upcoming data on Samsca/Jinarc in the U.S., but the company has a significant pipeline behind this.

Otsuka established a partnership with Lundbeck back in 2011, which brought the companies together on Abilify Maintena and Rexulti. More recently, the two comebacks saw a setback with idalopiridine failing multiple Phase III trials in Alzheimer's. Otsuka is partnered on Lundbeck's Phase I amyloid beta vaccine for Alzheimer's (LU AF20513), but this is a risky long-shot. Otsuka also has the right to partner with two more molecules; Lundbeck has a promising drug for treatment-resistant schizophrenia moving into late-stage trials that could be selected, as well as an earlier-stage dopamine modulator for Parkinson's.

Outside of Lundbeck, a lot of Otsuka's pipeline is tied to its prior acquisitions of Avanir and Astex. AVP-786 is in Phase III for Alzheimer's agitation, giving Otsuka a second shot on goal (in addition to Rexulti) for a market that could be worth more than $1 billion. Astex brought the company a platform technology in fragment-based drug discovery that has led to more than a half-dozen compounds in clinical development. SGI-110 is the most advanced, in Phase III for AML, but oncology drugs can move along relatively quickly if the initial data are strong. Although the Astex-related pipeline is still unproven, Astex's technology was used to develop Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) recently-approved Kisqali and the company has numerous shots on goal here across a wide range of cancer types.

The Opportunity

Like many Japanese companies, Otsuka operates through numerous subsidiaries. For cultural, legal, and tax reasons, I don't think this will ever change (many American and European drug companies have similar structures), but management has launched a cost-reduction/streamlining effort that should improve margins in the coming years.

I would also note that Japanese drug companies have a very mixed (if not bad) history when it comes to M&A. Otsuka has acquired Avanir and Astex, and more recently acquired Neurovance and its Phase III-ready ADHD drug centanafadine. The success of the Avanir deal comes down to whether Otsuka can successfully target the PBA market with Nuedexta, and the company's decision to launch a direct-to-consumer TV campaign underscores the challenge. The Astex deal was not nearly so expensive (less than $1 billion versus $3.5 billion), but it will take a few more years to see whether that was money well spent and whether Astex's fragment-based drug discovery approach really has merit in oncology (and whether it can be applied to CNS drugs as well).

With Neurovance and centanafadine, here is another case of Otsuka taking on a significant marketing challenge - a non-stimulant-based triple reuptake inhibitor sounds great (less abuse/dependency risk), but competing in markets where there are well-established generics and where insurers have to be dragged kicking and screaming into paying for new branded drugs is not easy (just ask Lundbeck, which has struggled to get traction with its new depression drug Trintellix).

Given Otsuka's past history and its reliance on deals and partnerships to drive its pipeline, I think future deals are more likely than not. With that comes the risk of overpaying and targeting the wrong asset(s).

Investors should also realize that the Otsuka family still owns a meaningful stake in the company and a family member is the chairman of the board. I believe this argues against substantial changes in the company's operating philosophy in the near future.

Although the Japanese drug market is tough place to compete (in large part because of government-imposed pricing limitations), Otsuka's expansion into drug development and marketing for the EU and U.S. offsets that risk. As the pipeline matures, I expect more of the company's revenue to shift toward the U.S., where the stronger pricing power will be beneficial to sales and margins.

I'm looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth, with higher growth in the next few years as drugs like Rexulti mature and the late-stage pipeline begins to generate sales (assuming successful outcomes, of course). I use a risk-weighting approach to discount the contributions from the pipeline, so clinical and regulatory updates can and will alter my modeling and fair value assumptions.

As Otsuka generates more sales growth, I expect more margin leverage and that will be helped by this new efficiency initiative. I don't think Otsuka will ever generate the same FCF margins as the best drug companies (in part because of the drag from the nutraceuticals and consumer products businesses), but I do think mid-teens FCF margins are possible if the pipeline develops in line with industry-average success rates. That, in turn, would support mid-teens FCF growth and a fair value around $24/ADR.

The Bottom Line

Otsuka's ADRs have done well over the past year, and I can't say that the market is sleeping on the potential for drugs like Abilify Maintena, Rexulti, and Samsca/Jinarc. That said, there is still room for drugs like Abilify Maintena to gain share and for the company's oncology pipeline to mature as a credible value-creator. With a total annual potential return in the high single digits to low double digits today, Otsuka isn't a must-buy, but it does have some upside and some potential as a decent buy-and-hold.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.CO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns locally-traded shares of Lundbeck (LUN.CO).