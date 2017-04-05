Flyht Aerospace Solutions' (FLYLF) CEO Thomas Schmutz on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX:FLYLF) Q4 2016 Results Conference Call April 5, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Thomas Schmutz - CEO

Nola Heale - CFO

Analysts

Bruce Krugel - Laurentian Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the Chorus Call Conference operator. Welcome to the FLYHT Aerospace Solutions’ Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call. As a remainder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Due to the volume of questions expected on today’s call, we ask that you please limit your questions to three to allow others to ask. If there are any outstanding questions at the end of the call, the Company will be happy to take them over email at investors@flyht.com. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tom Schmutz, Chief Executive Officer of FLYHT. Please go ahead, Mr. Schmutz.

Thomas Schmutz

Thank you, Claudia. The format for this call will be I’ll provide a review of our 2016 results operationally and financially from a high level. Nola Heale, our CFO will then provide a more detailed review of the financial results about the fourth quarter as well as 2016 in total. I will then discuss our 2017 goals and answer some questions that we received by email prior to this call. Finally, we’ll answer any questions that maybe called in.

I’d like to start the call by thanking our shareholders and those who have dialed in or access the online recording to learn more about FLYHT. Our results in the fourth quarter were again improved and produced a best revenue records for our financial performance both for the quarter and for the year.

We accomplished nearly all the goals for the year. We signed significant sales contracts and grew our backlog and meanwhile we retired a significant amount of debt. Our focus remains to improve our organization and our operational performance. We’ve distilled this effort into a high level internal strategy that we call Adopt Excellence. Adopt Excellence is our roadmap to achieve and maintain profitability and for increasing stakeholder value.

There is significant excitement within the Company resulting from our continually improving revenue performance, our maturing processes within the Company, the sales wins that we’ve been announcing and the remaining potential within the sales funnel. We’re also very excited with the achievement of our first ever EBITDA positive year.

The 2016 year ended with a record revenue fourth quarter of 4.1 million, which was 9.5% increase over Q4 of 2015 and slightly higher than Q3 of 2015, which had been our previous high revenue quarter. The resulting 14.3 million annual revenue for 2016 was also a record. It was 37% better than 2015 which had been the Company’s previous best year. The financial progress has been made and we have reached a point where we are able to fund our own admirations.

Particularly important was the Company’s ability to retire $5.4 million in debentures during the year. The result is a very low debt balance and future interest cost savings compared with the expense paid out over the past few years. We also pursued and qualified for our government 0% in interest loan for $2.35 million, which we will drop on matching expenses over the next two years.

These items together along with the equity raise, last May and the proceeds from the one-time intellectual property sale in Q2 of last year have dramatically strengthened the Company's balance sheet. Several metrics are dramatically improved, the example are quick ratio improved from 0.27 at the end of 2015 to 1.06 at the end of 2016. Also the FLYHT shareholder equity increased by close to $7 million became positive in 2016.

[Indiscernible] capital expense is controlled over the past year, overall in 2016 expenses increased by only 1.3% over 2015 while our revenues increased by 37% and our income increased by $5.6 million. Our gross profit in 2016 was 68.4% of revenue which remains in line with 2015 at 69.3%. The exciting growth areas for FLYHT remained our OEM contract to forward fit and retrofit Airbus A320 and A330 with SATCOM equipment and our direct sales into China.

We shipped $5.4 million in parts revenue through our OEM channel in 2016. This figure was less than $3 million in 2015 and it is very important component of our growth. This has allowed our company to focus on direct sales in areas like China where a SATCOM mandate has helped to turn the long years of investment into especially fruitful results. FLYHT has developed 21 customers in China and we now have two operators using our products for recurring services to improve their operational efficiencies.

FLYHT announced approximately $9 million in new contract sales in China in 2016. We continue to spend a great deal of energy in this market, and we'll continue to do so over the coming years. I will personally be heading back there again soon because we take very hands on approach to the business there and work very hard to win the loyalty of our customers. We have developed a significant backlog of sales in China and this will be core to our future growth as we ship these systems and seek to turn on our customers in the region for occurring services to improve their operational and maintenance efficiencies. While these have been our growth areas, FLYHT is active in other parts of the world as well and we have set goals to diversify our future wins as I will explain later.

On the R&D side, the major development thrust in 2016 was the creation of our next generation UpTime Cloud server. As we announced recently in the launch press release, the cloud web portal improves the Company's software usability while providing enhancements to security and infrastructure while providing an improved look and feel for our customers. The cloud server continues our effort to deliver greater value to our customers and place configurability and customization into their hand improving, our customers' efficiencies and reducing operational cost for FLYHT.

We also continue to increase the addressable market of our product by submitting and receiving authorization for installation via supplemental type certificates or STCs. Our STC creation continues to be a market differentiator for FLYHT. This is a real barrier to entry for potential competition when we keep an excellent accounting on our website for customers to quickly review and understand where we are in the process of achieving installation of [rules] [ph]. Right now, we can install on 95% of the aircraft used for commercial air transport.

Our goals for 2016 were almost completely met. Our FLYHT time in 2016 included developing and deploying the Adopt Excellence high level strategy to empower employees, control cost, improve processes and prioritize the activities that we deem would accelerate our success faster than others. Our goals also included increasing the revenue by at least 30% over 2015. The $14.3 million result was 36% greater than 2015 in that fiscal. If we include the one-time IP sale then we exceeded 2015 revenues by significantly more than this.

We also had a goal to complete the development and rollout of a cloud-based uptime user interface. We met this goal and implemented UpTime Cloud with our Chinese data launch as well as with the leasing operator in 2016. We establish a 24x7 call center to augment on call support. The individuals were selected in 2016 and subsequently trained in services launched. Support is now offered in worldwide shifts transparent to our customer base.

We endeavor to continue our vigilance in China to meet the satellite communications mandate and to complete an acreage repair that depot. I mentioned on our continuing to success in China earlier and FLYHT announced last year to sign other contract with a Chinese-based maintenance, repair and operations center for the repair of our products. One open goal from 2016 was the closing of the new OEM opportunity, which we will preserve as a 2017 goal which I'll discuss later.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Nola, who'll provide details of the financial results. Nola?

Nola Heale

Thanks, Tom. Good morning shareholders and thank you very much for joining us on this conference call. FLYHT 2016 year was our best. We ended the year in a stronger financial position then when we went into the year. Our financial results have reported several successes and continued the positive trend that was started in 2015. In 2016, we've increased our revenue by 37%, held the line on expenses, reported a net profit for the year for the first time, in fact three consecutive profitable quarters, redeemed both of the big debt instruments, the redeemable and the convertible debentures for CAD$5.36 million; increased our cash with a $5 million private placement, sold certain intellectual property for U.S.$2.5 million, increased our backlog of AFIRS units on signed contracts significantly, and received the award of a western economic initiative or WINN contribution of up to $2.35 million to fund the next upgrade of AFIRS and commercialize the cloud-based uptime. None of this loan was drawn during 2016. So, at year end our only debt was the SEDI loan which requires a total repayment between now and 2029 of only $1.7 million.

The fourth quarter was another good quarter, certainly our best revenue quarter. And in fact, I believe I said the same thing in 2015, but this quarter has beaten Q4 2015 by 10% to close out the year with revenue of 37% higher than 2015. All four quarters were higher revenue then the same quarter in the prior year. There will be cyclical changes between quarters, but the overall trend is unquestionably improving. Voice and data services grew 4.2% from Q3 and was 9.5% more than the fourth quarter of 2015.

Management is pleased to be able to report this increase because as we reported at Q3, we did experience some shrinkage during the year where customers were exposed to the oil and gas industry, but overall as the FLYHT data we report on our website indicates we continue to grow. Parts revenue which of course includes our license fees was also our record at $2.1 million, up 34% from the third quarter. Every quarter improved from the previous quarter and Q4 was an incredible 86% improvement on the 2015 fourth quarter number.

AFIRS sales revenue although lower than the second and third quarters were still good and higher than Q1 of this year and three of the four quarters in 2015, we had three record AFIRS sales quarter in 2016. On the year, AFIRS sales grew 16.6% above 2015. In the fourth quarter, we recognized revenue on 12 AFIRS kits which brought the year to 73 kits recognized in revenue, which was an excellent 26% of 15 kits more than in 2015.

Gross margin was 74.9% in the quarter which is second only to the first quarter of 2015 when we reported a gross profit of 75.2%. No other quarter has ever reported such high margins. Overall, the gross profit was 68.4% in 2016 compared to 69.3% in 2015. We've seen pressure on margins in certain regions and on certain categories of deals, but overall margins remain good.

Expenses in the fourth quarter were higher than the previous quarter, but 14% less than Q4 of 2015. And overall expenses in 2016 are only 1.3% higher than those in 2015. If we exclude the non-recurring items of the retirement and severance payments in 2015, and the warranty settlement in 2016, expenses have increased by 2.5% which was largely in the people cost of our customer facing distribution expenses.

Distribution expenses themselves increased from 2015 due to higher people cost. but we also -- we are also pleased that a customer who's service was discontinued for non-payment in 2014 actually returned this year, paid all of the real amounts and we were able to report a bad debt recovery on that amount and then we began supplying data to the customer again.

Administration expenses decreased in 2016 as we rationalized our investor relation services from three down to one company. We saw lower travel costs in administration and there was no recurrence of the retirement and severance costs incurred in Q4 of 2015. In research and development expenses, we had a decrease of 7.2% on the year due mainly to lower people cost, but the favorable variance was of second part by the warranty settlement in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA, is a new non-GAAP financial measure we’ve introduced in the table of results of operations in this year’s annual report. EBITDA in 2016 was a profit of $2.5 million for the year or $243,000 in the fourth quarter. And the last three quarters were all net profit and EBITDA positive. Net income in 2016 was $5.6 million better than in 2015. This does include the one-time income from the sale in the second quarter of the non-exclusive license to use certain intellectual property. But even if we exclude that income item, results were still $2.4 million improved on 2015.

In terms of the geographic split, we saw smaller portions of revenue coming from the Europe and Asia this year, but all other areas grew during 2016. And North America and Asia continue as our largest regions. The staff headcount grew approximately 6% through the year again in the customer facing and engineering teams only including our new business initiatives.

Turning to the balance sheet, assets were $2.7 million or 29% lower at year end than at September 2016, but this is after redeeming the convertible debenture in cash was an accrued interest which totaled $3.327 million. So, this was actually an improvement of $657,000 in our net assets. Along with improved performance comes improved cash flow, the cash balanced improved significantly in the year. This was due to the raise of the $5 million equity in May, the sale of the IP license for $2.5 million, but also because there was a noticeable improvement in the business generating sufficient cash to fund operations.

Sales were escalating in the year and these are trending into revenue. The trend will continue into future years as the pipeline is healthier than at any time in the past. The cash burn decreased progressively through the year with Q4 absorbing only $24,124. In 2016, the balance on customer deposits decreased further to $318,000 at year end, which is a continuation of the trend that we’ve reported in the past few years, where more customers are paying at least a portion of a price after installation rather than in advance and this is expected as we move into larger airlines and in China, but the ageing on our accounts receivable remains good.

The installations in process including in inventory have come back a bit from the prior year for the same reason. And as we’ve seen a change in geography of AFIRS unit sold to more going to Asia with the model is to sell the hardware first and then up sell the services later, a larger portion of our sales can be recognized on shipment s to date the AFIRS unit. So lease is deferred in customer deposits and unearned revenue.

In unearned revenue, we recognized revenue on 26% more kits in 2016, but our AFIRS units shipped or turning into revenue more smoothly than they have in earlier years and unearned revenue thus decreased year-on-year. The working capital of course was significantly negative in 2015 as the two debentures 2.3 million repayable in June and 3.1 million convertible or repayable in December of 2016 were in current assets. These have returned to positive $1.7 million or 2.8 million in modified working capital.

With that brief summary, I’d like to return to Tom.

Thomas Schmutz

Thank you, Nola. Moving onto 2017, we were very excited about the developments that we have planned and the goals that we have established for the year. Our FLYHT plan for 2017 includes growing overall and monthly recurring revenue by at least 25% and the remaining EBITDA positive for the year. The recurring revenues have been growing, but we are placing special emphasis this year in targeting over December increase of 25% in this important revenue component.

Key to achieving this is part of another goal which is to secure our major services deal in China. We also want to continue to diversify the customer base, so we target to win contracts in Southeast Asia, Europe in the Middle-East and 2017. We will continue our efforts to secure business with the new OEM position, and finally, we will continue to grow public value through strategic business initiatives, including increasing the share price and growing our working capital. We feel these are strong aggressive set of goals and we have aligned individual FLYHT plans within the Company to support these goals for 2017.

Now, this year 2017 has started very strong in the sales front. Please understand that I am now discussing sales and not revenue. FLYHT has made several announcements in the first quarter of this year and I want to place into the context rather to last year. Last year in 2016, we had our fantastic year for AFIRS hardware unit sales contracts, booking over $10 million and exceeding our budgeted goals for sales booked. In the first quarter, FLYHT has already announced $5.7 million in AFIRS hardware bookings for more than half of last year.

Also, we’ve announced sales of $2 million to our parts OEM channel in the first quarter. These totals compared favorably with the 2016 where the total sales in this channel was $5.4 million, much of the part sales will become first quarter revenue for 2017 and the AFIRS sales booked in the first quarter will add to a backlog and start adding to our revenues within this year. So, we continue to pursue an excellent than exciting sales funnel, and I am hopeful that FLYHT will be able to release more sales news as we proceed through the year.

So, that concludes our discussion on the fourth quarter of last year and the 2016 results in general. We have received some email of questions and so I am going to cover those questions first. Nola has a couple she is going to discuss. I have a few and then we’ll turn it over to the callers, if there is any additional question. So, Nola do you want to discuss your questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Nola Heale

Yes, the first question that came in, just to read the question first. What is the general business philosophy of FLYHT management in regards to the handling of profit after [indiscernible] raise will shareholders see dividends or will profit go to enhancing share price?

The answer on this is that the approach will need to be approved by the Board and management, but conceptually there is no change to our philosophy that we would plan to definitely pay dividends when the Company is in that position.

A second question is, is FLYHT positioned for -- how is FLYHT positioned for Canadian dollar that some see as low as $0.62 compared to the U.S. dollar?

A decrease in the exchange rate of the Canadian dollar would unquestionably be favorable for FLYHT. Our results are all recorded in U.S. dollars. Our contract are demarcated U.S. and although we do have some U.S. dollar expenses, the larger part of our overhead is still in Canadian dollars. So, the net result of the valuation would be very favorable for the Canadian -- for our FLYHT results which are reported in Canadian dollars.

And lastly, is a reverse split in the offing and would a split precipitate a move to the GSX?

A reverse split would need to be approved by a majority of our shareholders, and we would certainly not want to do a split or consolidation alone. It would be combined with other good business reasons, but Flyht has considered a split in the past and certainly will do so again in the future. Whether we would move to the GSX as a consequence of doing a consolidation would have to be decided. There certainly would be opportunities to move exchanges, but I don’t know if we would specifically pair it with a reverse split. Thanks, Tom, if you can handle your questions.

Thomas Schmutz

Okay, Nola. Thank you. The first is, the $6.94 million deal announced on October 3, 2016 for hardware sales to an IT company was tantalizing in scope. How has the rollout for that first customer of the IT company been going? Will the necessary STCs require more clients for this IT company expected to follow? Will the contracting for the data services be likely? A similar question was. Can you put us up-to-date on the information technology company in China and how many units have been sold? There are more contracts is expected with this supplier.

So, FLYHT is currently in the process of obtaining the STCs necessary for the installation on these aircrafts. These are E190, E195. The E2 jets, we expect – it’s a brand new jet. So, we expect installations to begin this year and the program is on track. We are in discussion with this client for a follow-on data services contract for this particular operator, and we are in discussions with the client for other operator opportunity as well. I will actually be meeting with this client on my next visit to China, which is very soon.

The next question is how many units have been delivered to Avmax to date? Do they do their own installs? Do they prepare their own installation kit? Does it still their plan to outfit all other aircraft accounted about 146 with full data services?

The answer is we've shipped eight units currently. Avmax performs their own installs with their own installations kit, they continue to be a satisfied customer and we expect shipments to continue according to the original contract.

The next question is. To-date and approximately, is there a tally of how many planes worldwide that AFIRS has installed? How many of these units are actively earning revenue for FLYHT? Of these how many are providing services beyond SATCOM?

So as of February close, we have shipped more than 1,600 AFIRS units through all of our channels. We have shipped closed to 600 units directly from FLYHT. And close to 400 units provide voice and data services that are managed through FLYHT, a relatively small number of those units provide only voice services. The majority of those provide voice in our recurring data products.

Next question is can you shed some light on our contractual backlog? And how much revenues and recurring revenues are at stake?

We’ll say that we don’t report backlog numbers, but the backlog has grown significantly over the past two years and is very healthy. We have been very focused on reducing our services backlog and we get the services up and running very quickly after installation.

The next question is. Is the contract we have with Airbus through L-3 for parts sales for A320 and A321 indefinite with Airbus sale of planes to clients?

So, I guess that I would say about this is that the AFIRS 228 is the available SATCOM option for the Airbus A320 and A330. When a customer selects SATCOM, they receive our box. And I think that summarizes where we’re at with that very important channel.

The next question is can you provide progress on the new product derived from the IP sale? I personally visited the technology company recently that purchase the IP and they report that they're making good progress towards our product and I can't report at any more than that.

The next question is can you explain an AID, an aircraft interface device in ARINC 834? How does it affect AFIRS and is there a future revenue in this space?

So, briefly I'll say the AID is a very specific interface between certified avionics electronic equipment and non-certified electronic [indiscernible] and other equipment. AFIRS is not compliant to ARINC 834, but AFIRS does provide many of the same functions that you might achieve by integrating an AID within EFB and other avionics. We offer applications that run on an iPad and connect with AFIRS to simplify text messaging and some other functions, and we continue to look for product value that we can add to our product that leverages the EFB and iPad interfaces that we provide.

The next question is a good one, it says. Recently, there's been a fair amount of news in the press concerning both Aerion's successful launch in deployment of its first 10 satellites, hosting its space based ADS-B system on the Iridium Next satellite constellation as well as a number of well funded satellite technologies including OneWeb, SpaceX. Moving forward with projected launches in 2018, '19, with the latter promising both significant and speed advantages, and new features relative to our legacy technologies, can you provide a little perspective on how you see these new technologies impacting both the issue of FLYHT tracking and the overall industry as well as FLYHT's business?

So, due to time constraints I'm going to limit my response to the Aerion portion of this question, and very briefly the ADS-B transponders onboard an aircraft provide a reconnaissance function for air traffic control, and it provides situational awareness items such as location, speed and heading. ADS-B transponders replaced active radar for tracking aircraft. So, aircraft that are equipped with ADS-B report their GPS position on a dedicated 1090 megahertz frequency and terrestrial receivers and other aircraft listen to this ADS-B out signal on their ADS-B in channel. The terrestrial receivers route the received data to air traffic control who use the information to route traffic. Now, the Iridium next satellites have been launched with this Aerion payload, which is a space-based ADS-B receiver. It will listen to this 1090 megahertz frequency and report aircraft [indiscernible] which will contain position information.

So, for aircraft equipped with ADS-B, this will provide a good location, text or give a good indication of where the aircraft is, if you pay for the service that Aerion and their partners will provide. The service will be excellent and telling operators and their air traffic control where their assets are, but it'll not tell them how that their equipment is. And by how I mean what is the operational state of the equipment. ADS-B is not a communication channel that can be modified or altered to send the rich information to benefit operations and maintenance that FLYHT's AFIRS concern. Tracking is a value add for FLYHT's AFIRS solution, but tracking is not the primary value add. AFIRS can provide real-time data from specific systems onboard to aircraft, Aerion cannot, since the ADS-B system is specifically dedicated for surveillance, it'll never offer the rich data that FLYHT's AFIRS systems can.

Alright next question, getting close to the bottom, can you update us on the issue of Chinese government mandates for FLYHT tracking as to what is stated? How serious is the government in compliance? How do our airlines appear to be prepared to comply? And what is the opportunity for FLYHT?

So, the Chinese CAAC has mandated a 50-minute tracking reports for aircraft operating in the Mainland. The mandate is word in such that operation, the aircraft is not allowed, if the tracking equipment is not operational. Clearly, different systems available that can provide tracking at this frequency and certainly FLYHT's AFIRS, is one option. We're being used or we're being considered as a primary or a backup system for many of our customers there. I will largely be speaking at the 4th China Aviation New Technology Forum in Shanghai next week and we'll be demonstrating our UpTime Cloud aircraft situational display, which will show live Chinese traffic from our many installations in China.

The next question is. How many customers have been turned on for trial purposes for data services?

I don't want to provide that information, but we've in China and in some of our other locations been turning on and providing trial of our services, which are leading to additional sales.

The next question is. Can you confirm that no more dilution of the software capital will take place unless it's for buyouts of other companies, please elaborate?

My answer is, we have no current plans to raise money for operational purposes. We are currently sustaining our operations with our income.

So, with that Claudia, if there are other questions on the line.

Operator

Tom, we’ve had one more email come in. I’ll just read the question here. Can you comment on the meaningful increase in trade receivables year-over-year and whether a portion of those have some is been collected? Has the cash position improved now versus the year end?

The increase in trade receivables at yearend actually proved to be a timing matter. It was a large invoice that we build at December month end, and yes, that amount has indeed been collected -- it was collected during the months of January. So, that has unquestionably contributed to our positive cash position as we stand today.

Thomas Schmutz

Okay, great. So, Claudia, are there any calls?

Operator

Yes, sir. [Operator Instructions] We have a question from Bruce Krugel with Laurentian Bank. Please go ahead.

Bruce Krugel

Hi, Tom. If there is any background noise, I apologize. You might call us a bit nitpicky, but your revenue growth for 2015 was -- sorry for 2016 was guided to be about 30% on year-over-year basis. For 2017 it’s now 25%, but the impression I have formed as you have a much more significant backlog, much more opportunity of signing on recurring revenues et cetera. I’m just trying to understand why did you lower the gross rate?

Thomas Schmutz

The goals that we set we do as part of our budgeted process. We exceeded our goal pretty substantially last year by 37% versus 30%. This year, we created a combined growth both for overall revenue and for specific types of revenue which is recurring revenue services. That’s -- our focus is really on that services component, that component grew 10% last year. So that, that’s really where our focus is, I will also say that as we continue to grow the percentage growth can't always be bigger over the same, because that becomes a much, much more difficult to achieve. So, I don’t want you to feel that we're in less bullish. We are just trying to set goals that we can meet and in particular our focus this year is on the recurring revenue component.

Bruce Krugel

Okay. And then just one follow-up. Can you just go through the one-time expenses that occurred in 2016 that are not going to recur in 2017? Of the top minded, I was thinking of warranty and debenture interest, is anything else?

Nola Heale

Yes, Bruce. Responding on that when you're correct, the debenture interest and the debenture interest accretion that we’ve report in on our interest expense will not recur in 2016. And then in addition in the distribution expenses, there was a line item for a warranty payment for $540,000 that is also a one-time expense.

Bruce Krugel

Okay. That’s almost a $1 million.

Nola Heale

Yes, indeed it is.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions registered in the conference call. I will now hand the call back over to Tom Schmutz for closing comments.

Thomas Schmutz

Thanks, Claudia. I feel like quite as the corporation is coming along in my first four years as CEO, I have shared with some of you when I visit on Investor Relation visits, and I’m personally having a great deal of fun at FLYHT. We have products that people want and we continue to find success in the market. We are not satisfied with our current penetration and we continue to work vigorously to find more success. I remain impressed with the willingness of our staff to adopt and try new methods to improve our efficiencies and responsiveness. We win because we have a unique and compelling solution and because the efforts already in places in satisfying our customers. We are excited about the opportunities that we have developed and I look forward to sharing these successes when they are completed. Thank you very much and have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.