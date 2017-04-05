A. Schulman's (SHLM) CEO Joe Gingo on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM)

Jessica Beeman

Thanks, Candice. Good morning and welcome to A. Schulman’s second quarter 2017 conference call. I am Jessica Beeman, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations for A. Schulman. Joining me today is Joe Gingo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and John Richardson, Chief Financial Officer of A. Schulman. You all should have received a copy of our press release, which was issued last night. Additionally, we have provided supplemental slides, which we will refer to during our prepared remarks. These are available on our website and are included in the webcast of this call.

With that, I would like to turn it over to Joe Gingo. Joe?

Joe Gingo

Thank you, Jennifer and thank you for joining us this morning as we update you on our fiscal 2017 second quarter results. As you know, my comments will speak to the supplemental slides that are available on our Investor Relations website.

We will begin on Slide 4, after the legal disclaimers, which you can read on your own. Let me begin by saying that I am highly encouraged by the progress we have made over the first half of this year. Through aggressive and dedicated sales efforts, particularly in our specialty carbon fiber Quantum products, we have seen exciting growth in our Engineered Composites product family. We have said that this business will be a growth platform for us in the future and we continue to actively engage customers with this positive momentum.

Our Asia-Pacific and Latin American segments also had a strong quarter as a result of product mix improvements and solid Performance Materials sales. In Europe, we had year-over-year improvement in operating income despite the negative impact of foreign currency. This was partially a result of our recent business simplification efforts and faster reaction time to our customers. As we have streamlined our global organization in hopes of becoming more customer-centric, we have proof that our actions are beginning to make a difference. For example, one key customer had expressed their displeasure with our customer service. The team listened to this feedback and took corrective action. We have recently received a letter from an employee of this customer stating that our service has returned to our historical high levels. For me, that is the most important validations that our efforts are gaining traction and we are truly living by our guiding principles of open, honest, listen, and accountable. As a reminder, these streamlining efforts are still on track for us to realize savings of approximately $6 million annually.

Our new Chief Commercial Officer, Gary Phillips, has been on the job for 4 months now and has been busy working with our regional leaders to align our regional sales organizations and hire new sales directors. He has also added a sales operational director to his team. He has taken time to understand and evaluate our pricing functions and identified opportunities for us to make short and long-term improvements in our pricing practices. I have also asked Gary to jumpstart our sales efforts and part of that includes additional performance-based incentives for our sales team in the fiscal 2017. The first business review with our sales management team is taking place in Europe this week, where we will discuss future growth opportunities and the execution plans needed to develop organic growth in the future.

On the accountability front, he is driving a plan to create consistent metrics as well as global reporting and forecasting processes that will ensure our sales enhancements are sustainable and that our sales teams are working in tandem with our supply chain organization to increase our efficiency. As a result of our actions, sales per day have grown in January and February and all regions have shown improvements. We will closely track month over month growth. Additionally, our sales teams are capitalizing on recent added capacity to provide additional products to our customer base.

When I came back as CEO, one of the changes I made was to have our innovation team report directly to me. With my experience as the Chief Technical Officer, I believe I know what a good innovation process looks like and I wanted a more direct line of sight into what we are doing and could potentially do from an innovation standpoint. As I examine our safety [ph] process with the team, we quickly understood that we can employ a light/gate innovation path designed to have new technologies exit the pipeline in a much shorter period of time versus the traditional path, which can take up to 18 months. We are continuing to encourage our global innovation team to actively push cross-fertilization between regions with a G&I on prioritization, so that the products and solutions we are developing not only meet our customer’s most challenging needs and get global traction when appropriate, but meet our profitability thresholds as well.

Last, I will just briefly mention that last quarter, we announced our intention to close two plants, one in EMEA and one in U.S. Canada, with an expected annual savings of approximately $1.5 million beginning in late fiscal 2017. Both closures are moving along with no issues. We will also likely see cash proceeds of roughly $6 million to $8 million from the sale of shuttered plants by the end of calendar 2017.

We have provided a brief recap of our raw materials picture on Slide #5. As I ensure you have been hearing from others, we have seen inflation on all of those, which began in earnest during the fiscal second quarter and we see the same into the fiscal third quarter. Pricing trends appear to be similar between most regions, with our APAC region beginning to see raw material price decline. The baskets we are calling engineered resins has experienced price increases since January, which has been driven by feedstock shortages and demand. Some easing of supply constraints and price moderation is expected later in fiscal third quarter.

Most notably during the quarter, TiO2 saw significant pricing hikes and is forecasted to raise throughout the fiscal year. As always, we introduced price increases as soon as possible after raw material prices rise. We experienced a lag of 1 to 3 months depending on the product family. We experienced the same lag when prices fall. The goal is to have the increases come quickly and the decreases slowly.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to John.

John Richardson

Thanks, Joe and good morning everyone. I will take a few minutes to review our financial highlights and operational details. I will then comment on the company’s balance sheet and cash flow, with an emphasis on our debt reduction progress. Lastly, I will wrap up my comments with some thoughts on the second half earnings seasonality, which will be considerably different from last year.

Turning to Slide 6, we will get to more detailed discussion of the top and bottom line in a moment. Before that, however, I would like to point out some highlights of the quarter. Echoing Joe’s comments, we feel that our business unit realignment actions and restructuring efforts are now contributing to the financial results. Despite the lower revenue in the quarter, our team was able to maintain a stable gross margin helped by operations effectively managing lower plant costs. Adjusted operating margin was 4.8%, roughly flat with the prior year, held by sizable reductions to structural SG&A, part of the benefits of the product family streamlining strategy. These initiatives will continue to drive benefits in the future.

Now to the results, we recorded second quarter diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis of $0.11 compared with a net loss of $0.01 in the year ago quarter. Both of these results contain considerable amounts of restructuring and related items. On an adjusted basis, excluding these certain items, our reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.31 is consistent when compared with the $0.31 per share in the year ago period. A reconciliation table to bridge between GAAP and the adjusted results was provided in our press release last night. Reported revenue for the quarter fell 3.9%. Adjusting for $13 million of foreign currency translations, our revenue declined 2%. While we are not satisfied with the year-over-year decline in revenue, I would note that these results are an improvement from the 6% year-over-year decline reported in the first quarter. Additionally, over 80% of the revenue decline occurred in December as we were only just beginning the streamlining of our product families, price mix also lessened the impact of the lower volume.

As discussed last quarter, we have now reorganized our business units and operate just three consolidated product families; Custom Concentrates and Services, Performance Materials and Global Engineered Products. Our composite business outperformed posting an 8% revenue growth, while Custom Concentrates and Services and Performance Materials declined 3% and 7%, respectively. Each revenue declines are almost solely due to our U.S. and Canada region and is associated with extensive manufacturing and restructuring that is underway. On a local currency basis, all of our other business segments delivered flat or increased revenues when compared with the prior year.

Moving now to profitability metrics, I will discuss these on an adjusted or segment basis, excluding certain restructuring expenses. We believe that this adjusted comparison reflects a more accurate and consistent view of the profit drivers for our businesses. Segment gross profit, excluding these items was $91 million for the quarter, down $3 million or 4% from the year ago quarter. This was due to lower volumes, largely in U.S. and Canada, partially offset with favorable price cost spread. Adjusted gross margin was 15.9%, slightly up from the year ago period. Adjusted operating income excluding FX was leveled with the prior year due to the management of SG&A. This resulted in the second quarter operating margin of 4.8%, essentially the same as 2016. I would like to mention a few other items that affect earnings; First, foreign currency translation. We estimate the negative impact here amounted to $0.03 per share in the quarter and $0.05 per share year-to-date. The adjusted tax rate for the quarter was 19% due to a slang in the geographic source of income and resulted in the true-up of our annual tax rate. The tax rate for the second quarter of 2016 was 21%. For the full year, we expect the adjusted tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 25%.

Slide 7 provides revenue and EPS bridges, provide some visibility to the drivers for our top and bottom line momentum. Starting with the revenue bridge, the year-over-year reported revenue decline was primarily due to currency translation and lower volume shipments. The volume decline was primarily isolated in U.S. and Canada. Notably, the contribution from price mix has turned positive as our sales organization focused more on price realization, especially in light of widespread signs of the raw material inflation, benefits of our product family simplification program, which has led to substantial SG&A reductions across the entire organization. These reductions were sufficient to offset the lower volumes. Finally, there is the above noted impact of foreign currency exchange in the quarter.

Now I will review the business segments, beginning on Slide 8. In EBM, reported revenues were $277 million for the quarter or flat year-over-year, excluding FX. This is a notable improvement from the 7% year-over-year revenue decline in the first quarter, excluding FX. Performance Material revenues fell slightly, offset by growth in Custom Concentrates and Services. Some of the more active markets in the quarter were building and construction and industrial. Our gains in the region were offset by in-sourcing moves by certain customers. Operating income rose 6% as reported and a 10% gain when adjusted for currency. Operating margin of 6% rose 60 basis points and was held by both favorable price cost activity and lower personnel costs, resulting from our product family simplification.

The U.S. Canada region revenue of $152 million declined 11%. Declines in both volume shipments and price mix drove the results. Across the product categories, the drop was largely related to Performance Materials and is the result of complex consolidation efforts in Evansville. Joe will touch on that in more detail in a moment. Additionally, reformulation and line changes require customer re-qualification and these customer approvals are slower than expected in the Custom Concentrates and Services product family. As a result of the above, our operating margin fell to 3.6%. A partial offset from lower SG&A in the U.S. and Canada was lower during the quarter and was – and as compared with fiscal 2016, both on a dollar and a percent to sales basis.

Turning to Slide 9, Latin America generated $40 million of revenue and was flat on a year-over-year basis, excluding FX. Shipment activity was mix, with Performance Materials product family posting a healthy gain, helped by a stronger Mexican market, while Custom Concentrates and Services declined as we reduced our exposure to low profit commodity products. A slight improvement in volume and improved price cost spreads drove a 290 basis point improvement in operating margin to 13.9%. Asia-Pacific reported revenue of $49 million, up 12% excluding FX, led by broad volume gains and improvements in price mix. Both product families posted gains, led by Performance Material demand in the appliance and automotive markets. Segment operating margin was 10%. Price mix was favorable, but SG&A rose as we increased our sales force to support new regional activity.

Global Engineered Composites revenue for the quarter was $51 million, up 8% compared with a 5% year-over-year growth in the first quarter. Revenue growth was led by strong demand for our highly specialized Quantum products. This strong demand for Quantum led to both volume gains and the positive shift in price mix. Quantum gains were enough to offset lower activity in bulk molding compounds. Operating margin of 8% was more than double the year ago level, helped by across the board improvements in price cost spread, lower plant costs and lower SG&A.

Now I will move to cash flow and the balance sheet. Moving to Slide 10, we generated EBITDA of $47 million compared with $50 million in the prior year quarter. Working capital was the source of funds in the quarter. Net working capital dropped to 51 days on a trailing 12-month basis. This compares with 52 days last quarter and 54 days beginning in the fiscal year. Capital spending also increased by $4 million year-to-date to fund an increase in IT investments. Net debt rose $7 million in the quarter to $901 million for a net leverage ratio of just over 4x. Despite this seasonal increase, net debt is still a level compared with the beginning of the fiscal year. Our primary goal is cash generation and we remain focused on achieving our previously stated goal of 3.5x to 3.8x net leverage by the end of fiscal 2017. Since the purchase of Citadel in mid-2015, the company has paid down approximately $170 million of total debt. In the second quarter, the company paid cash dividends of $0.205 or $6 million on common shares, with a dividend yield of roughly 2.7%. The company also paid approximately $1.9 million in dividends on this convertible special stock in the second quarter.

Now lastly, I would like to make a few comments about our earnings seasonality to help you better understand our progress toward our 2017 fiscal year target. Our earnings per share in fiscal 2016 were $0.79 in the third quarter and $0.47 in the fourth quarter. Based on our historical or earnings performance, this earnings pattern was unusually skewed. We believe because of a variety of factors that include FX, tax range, variable compensation expense, the rhythm of our business as a result of our streamlined product family structure and other initiatives, that our earnings in the back half of the year will be more level by quarter than in the fiscal 2016.

So with that, I will turn it back over to Joe.

Joe Gingo

Thanks John. Moving to Slide #11, I want to mention two elements that could impact our fiscal 2017 results. First is foreign currency. And the other is our consolidation efforts in Evansville, Indiana. Related to foreign currency, I think it is helpful to understand that in fiscal 2016, all of our foreign entities represented almost 80% of our operating income. Because our facilities are local to our customers, our business is transacted almost exclusively on a local currency basis. This means we dare a higher amount of currency translation risk compared with most other companies in the specialty chemicals sector. Looking at the impact of currency translation, we are exposed to a variety of currency. However, we will focus in on the euro, as it is the most significant exposure that we have.

We pointed out in our last earnings call that our fiscal 2017 guidance was developed late in fiscal 2016 at a time when the euro-dollar conversion rate was at $1.13. Today, it is approximately $1.06. This has negatively impacted our earnings per share by $0.05 year-to-date. Every $0.01 change to the euro impacts our EPS by approximately $0.02 on a full year basis. We don’t attempt to forecast currency movements and do not build our guidance around any assumed changes over the course of the year. Our guidance was built on a euro rate of $1.13. For this reason, we think it is important for you to be aware that if the euro is $1.06 for the remainder of the year, along with no changes in other key operating currencies, the full year negative impact of currency translations could be estimated to be about $0.15 per share. As many of you know, we have been working hard to sort through our profitability challenges in our U.S.-Canada region. Evansville, Indiana has been the center of our focus. After the acquisition of Citadel, we have a total of eight plants in Evansville and immediately began consolidation efforts. We move quickly into a remediation mode once the fraudulent activity related to Lucent came to light. I believe it is fair to say that the consolidation has been complex from the very beginning.

If you turn to Slide #12, what you will note from the graphic is that we in essence, have to merge two business models as we consolidated and integrated our business. A. Schulman primarily use only prime and white speck raw materials in its formulation, while Citadel used white speck down to post-consumer recyclate [ph] the reformulation and customer and underwriters laboratory requalification processes particularly difficult. We are taking time to reconfigure the business model in Evansville and make decisions as to what products could be produced better elsewhere. In some cases, we have had to alter our manufacturing processes and have added an extra pre-blending steps as well as additional equipment to ensure our products consistently meet customer specifications and A. Schulman’s high quality standards. Lastly, we needed to eliminate low-margin product. Strategic actions are being feverishly implemented so that Evansville will regain profitability. But I caution that this kind of operational change can take time. While I am confident that we are now on the right path to a solution, there is the risk that we will not see a complete turnaround in this business until late this fiscal year.

So turning to the last slide, I will reiterate that fiscal 2017 is a reset year. I am proud of the men and women of A. Schulman for working together to deliver value each and every day no matter the obstacle. Their work has given us six months of progress. And I look forward to reporting on our continued progress next quarter. Thank you.

Joe Gingo

Hello Roger.

Roger Spitz

Sorry. Good morning. Regarding fiscal 2017 EBITDA headwind for Evansville consolidation, can you give us a view of what that headwind could be?

Joe Gingo

I think at this time, that’s still is very uncertain as exactly when the turnaround would take and it would be a real estimate on my part to try to give you a specific number.

Roger Spitz

Okay. And maybe this is wholly [ph] is related, but in U.S. and Canada last year in fiscal ‘16, quarterly gross profit sort of ranged from 25 to 33, and this year, you have had a 20 and 25, and it sounds like Evansville was certainly a part of that and maybe there was more, but I am wondering how much of this year’s headwinds are sort of one-time in nature and when do they dissipate, of course you noted that the Evansville will probably dissipate towards the end of this fiscal year?

John Richardson

Yes, Roger, this is John. I think that these are kind of one-time in nature for us. I think I mean it’s a long path to get to – to get Evansville sorted out, as Joe said. But we would like to think that by the end of fiscal ‘17, that we will have the Evansville operation issues largely behind us.

Joe Gingo

I want to reiterate, Roger. We have a lot of confidence in the plant. I think the plant is a very good solid plant. We know what the problems are and they are being addressed. The issue, obviously is speed of execution. We are not going to go so fast as that we can risk the end result, but we are going to really go as fast as we can.

Roger Spitz

Alright. Thank you for that. I appreciate it.

Kevin Hocevar

Hi, good morning guys.

John Richardson

Hi Kevin.

Kevin Hocevar

On Slide 7, you mentioned the price cost was favorable in the quarter, so wondered how much was inflation, you had a slide devoted to inflation with what you are seeing now, what type of impacts do you expect the balance of the year, do you expect price cost to be a headwind in the third quarter as it takes – I think Joe you mentioned one month to three months to pass along price or what type of impacts do you ultimately expect from price costs for the balance of the year?

John Richardson

I think some of the price volume issues that we had, I mean things that we had that gives us a positive effect here in the quarter. Carry-forward that, as we go forward through the year, I mean some of that as an example in APAC, we had a positive price mix there and in certain parts of EMEA as we did. And those will – those we believe will carry-forward. As it relates to raw material inflation, as you are aware, I mean we– as our raw materials go up, we pass that along on a timely basis for us to our customers and it depends on which business we are in. But I mean I would say that in the Custom Concentrates and Services, we get it to the customer a little bit faster than what we do in Engineered Plastics and Performance Materials where we have contractual arrangements. But I would say that we will get this to our customers in the one-month to three-month timeframe and be able to recover those cost increases.

Joe Gingo

Yes. Well, in support to what John was saying, if you think that these increases are coming in now, I think we will be implementing over the next quarter. And as I said Kevin, look, the goal is always the same. You get it in as fast as you can and you get them out as slow as you can. So I think over the year that will balance.

Kevin Hocevar

Okay, got it. And composites had a nice quarter and it looked like sales continued to get better and you mentioned Quantum Materials doing well, which is a mixed improvement there, so – and then in the Q, it look like oil and gas end markets were improving, so wondering if you can give us a little bit more detail on what’s going good there, is it some of the actions you are taking to maybe improve Quantum Materials sales or is it cement market improvements or other markets like oil and gas, which has been a headwind for a while, I was wondering if you can comment on what’s driving – give a little more detail on what’s driving the improvements there?

Joe Gingo

I think it’s a combination, oil and gas is coming back, but nowhere to the extent that it previously was coming back and what it does with Quantum, it looked at other markets and that’s really been a big help for us as they are broadening their portfolios so that we can take the cycles in the various products in a better fashion.

Kevin Hocevar

Okay. And then in terms of the sales guidance, you mentioned kind of excluding that FX impact of $90 million, you would still expect to be in that $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion range this year, so I guess if you included that, it looks closer to $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, but – so wondering what it would take to get towards the high end of that, because it seems like you would have to see pretty strong improvements from what we have seen in the first half here, so wondering in your point of view what we would have to see in order to hit that -- get to the higher end of that sales guidance range?

Joe Gingo

I think we got to see the continued economy growth that we are seeing. And it’s not robust, but it seems very steady. And it seems to be improving quarter-over-quarter. The biggest thing, as you know around the world, there is a lot of confidence, particularly in the United States, in what’s going to happen. If that confidence bears fruit and it results in additional orders, I think we have some upside. I think also internally that the reorganization has given us significant upside. So what we now have, as you might recall Kevin, is one sales organization that sells all our products. I think that will give us a lot more cross-selling and so I think we will be able to take advantage of a lot more opportunities. John, do you have anything to add?

John Richardson

I would just say that I mean when we built our plan, we built it around really kind of slow growth in the United States and Europe. I think in Europe, it was 1.6%. The United States was 2%. Asia was 5% to 7%. I think right now China and the latest numbers that I saw was 6.5%. So I am not sure that at least according to current forecast, we are going to get a lot out of growth. But I think going forward, to reiterate what Joe has said, is it that our business unit simplification efforts here I think are really going to have a positive impact on the profitability on the top line of this company. Clearly, having that our one dedicated sales force, but also I mean the restructuring of our previous six business units down into three product families, you can see the benefit of that happening in this organization as we speak.

Kevin Hocevar

Okay, great, alright. Thank you very much.

Joe Gingo

Thanks Kevin.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning guys.

Jessica Beeman

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

After you closing the two plants in the U.S. that you are closing, can you give me an idea what your kind of capacity utilization is across U.S.-Canada?

Joe Gingo

I would say to really answer that specifically, we will get back to you. Off the top of my head, I can’t give you a good answer regarding that, because as like the trends in the USA affects one of our product units. So in the plant near perfection one of our products unit, I am confident we will have a better impact of – okay, I will tell you what. Brian is really the smart guy in this room and I am not one of them. But I got to keep this tell in this room and what he gas just told me, I am going to answer your question right now. We are going to have 69% versus prior year 59%, other way around.

Unidentified Analyst

59?

Joe Gingo

Excuse me, 59% versus prior year of 69%.

John Richardson

Well, I think [indiscernible] it’s all theoretical capacity. It’s not on a 24/7 capacity. And yes, we expect to be in the 60% range here both years. And so I think the important thing here is, if you take a look at things like our Evansville plant, I believe that has probably driven down our capacity utilization somewhat. We mentioned to you also in my prepared remarks that in Custom Concentrates and Services, we were re-qualifying some products on new lines in a plant for a major customer. And that has taken our capacity utilization out some as well. So we – on the other plants, I believe we are operating pretty much in line with our expectations.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Jacob Schowalter

Good morning. I am calling in for Mike this morning.

Jessica Beeman

Good morning.

Jacob Schowalter

We were curious if incentive comp is expected to still be a $0.36 headwind to EPS or if you may be pulled back on the approvals of it from your initial guidance?

John Richardson

If you recall, when we put together our plan and discussed that at the Analyst Day in November, there was a significant difference in incentive compensation included in our plan this year versus what happened last year when very little incentive compensation was paid. And as we go through the year, the – or as we go through this the first six months of the year, it’s still kind of the same story. I mean we are planning on paying incentive compensation this year. And at the rate that we have it – have it forecasted for us, it’s still somewhat significantly greater than what was in the prior year amounts.

Jacob Schowalter

Okay. And then maybe some more color on how the consolidation process is going at the Lucent plants and how the new business pipeline looks?

Jessica Beeman

Lucent plants, so that’s centrally the Evansville.

John Richardson

That’s the Evansville location that Joe discussed. I mean one of the plants was specifically part of the Lucent subsidiary, so the Lucent plant is included in this consolidation effort.

Joe Gingo

And one of the things that might affect capacity is this. Initially, we have planned on – we have closed three plants in Evansville, but we are going to close four. When I came in and looked at the product mix, I made the decision that we were going to keep one of those plants open. And therefore, that’s the only way that capacity utilization number is a little bit skewed the way it is and with us less utilized. But right now, we are operating in Evansville four plants and we started out with eight. And what we are doing right now is optimizing the manufacturing process. It could be streamlined a little bit more over time, but right now, the goal is to get it right not to get – I mean always want to get the costs out. But at the same time, you really have to be judicious when you are in a problem. We want to move slowly and actively resolve our problems and therefore we are not going to eliminate as many plants as we had originally planned.

Jacob Schowalter

Okay, thank you.

John Richardson

And I think [Technical Difficulty] in place right now. I mean I think the plan is in place. Execution is officially as quickly as possible now is the key. And as you take a look at the U.S.-Canada profitability and the shrinkage of margins, you will see – I would like to think and believe that you will see improvement there as we deal with – this complex issue that we have at Evansville.

Joe Gingo

The merging of business models I think – and when I first came back in August of last year, I did not have an understanding of the complexity that we were facing. I am much more confident that we understand what the issue is and we have a good plan going forward. You also have to remember that the day after I came in I appointed a new Head of U.S. Canada, so both of us have been spending a lot of time, along with the CFO and the COO of analyzing this issue. We have our hands around the issues. We know what they are and now it’s execution.

Jacob Schowalter

Perfect. Thank you for the color.

Jason Freuchtel

Hey, good morning. In relation to the headwinds driven by lower volumes in U.S. Canada region this quarter, how do you think about the different impacts of focusing on higher margin business that may have lower volumes relative to the benefit of higher asset utilization?

Joe Gingo

We are continuing to do that. I mean that is the general focus throughout the company as we more specialize our lines. So, that’s always in the back of our minds and that’s why I think you saw a margin improvement, because some of that is reflected in that. So that is always a continued emphasis for us.

John Richardson

I think it’s much more evident in our other regions where we see an improvement there, specifically it’s Latin America. We have – actually in concentrates and services, we walked away from low margin business. And actually that customer now has come back to us because of the product that they had gotten from our competitor who is not letting us to their required specifications. So we have gone back with another product and we – and so that really helped us from a price mix standpoint. In Asia-Pacific, we have had good improvement in price mix driven by making sure that we have our products priced in the region. So I think that if you look around the world we have good improvements there.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay. And that leads into my next question, LatAm appeared to be performing the best from a margin perspective in the quarter, what were your asset utilization rates in the LatAm region and do you have sufficient capacity to continue to increase volume and mix in LatAm?

Joe Gingo

It was around 66% utilization. So we have opportunities to more utilize our equipment in that region.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, great. And then I think you indicated that your operating income in Europe improved in part due to your simplification efforts. But it looked like pounds sold declined in the region. Were there other headwinds in Europe that mitigated the benefit of your simplification efforts and should we anticipate pounds sold will increase going forward?

Joe Gingo

Well, one thing as John mentioned this in his conversation we have some significantly large customers in sourced materials, particularly in our Custom Concentrates and Services business. That’s a one-time event. I mean, going forward, that will also be the case. We did not lose the customer’s business. The customer actually gave us more of his specialty business as he took the volume commodity in-house. And also, probably, is a little bit of help of our margin as that occurred, although our volume became a little bit less.

John Richardson

I think also, Joe, as we mentioned in the first quarter in our distribution service businesses and EBO was particularly done in the first quarter and we have little bit of drag in the second quarter also as we were bringing that team back up to what we took the buy as we thought are appropriate.

Joe Gingo

And we are seeing improvement in that group as we go.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, great. And then just for clarification and I apologize if I missed this, but was the FX impact in your adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2Q roughly $1.5 million and about $3 million year-to-date?

John Richardson

It’s – in terms of EPS, it’s about $0.03 for the quarter and $0.05 year-to-date.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, thanks.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my call. A couple of questions. First of all, on the APAC – Asia-Pacific business, we grew really nicely and I think it’s not the first quarter we have gotten that. So, I am just trying to understand what the drivers there, whether it’s just the Chinese economy doing well or a mix or repositioning of your business or picking up share? And then related to that and somewhat sort of on the other side of that question is your margin progression seemed to have lost a little bit of momentum in Asia-Pacific. You really had a nice increase in 2016, but as we get into 2017, you were up a little bit in the first quarter. It looks to be down a little bit year-over-year here in a second, trying to understand kind of continuing strong growth in the source of that versus margins that looked to be flattening out here?

John Richardson

Yes. Dmitry, this is John. Let me take a crack at it. First of all, in APAC, I think we had good growth of our volumes. So I think it’s 12% excluding FX I think is the number and it was spread across both Custom Concentrates and Services and in Performance Materials. Performance Materials, we had good of volume in the appliance area and had good price mix there as well. And also, we had good growth in automotive. We had a big win in China with an automotive manufacturer. So that helped us. The Custom Concentrates and Services also and are – I mean just to kind of put things in perspective, I was looking recently I think the population of Asia is 4.3 billion people, right? And there is a huge growth in the people that are in the middle class and it’s – like in Custom Concentrates and Services, the personal care hygiene area, I mean, it’s the high-growth area for us. And one plant in particular that we have is running at full capacity in Asia. And we actually have to import product to that country to satisfy the market. So I think those are kind of the positive things from as it relates to volume. As it relates to margin, we did have little bit of strengthening in our operating margin in the quarter. We did mention to you that we added – that we have restructured our organization there and we have obviously added salespeople. I think that the number is actually an additional 6 people we have added to their end. We are also continuing to looking to see whether we need to add more because of the growth in the market and that kind of depressed our margins a little bit. But I think we feel very strongly about the growth prospects in Asia. The Chinese market is growing – if you could talk to about between 6% and 7% and we think that we are in good place there.

Joe Gingo

I think also, Dmitry, we have seen a lot of strength in Southeast Asia. And China is continuing to do well. India is doing what it’s doing. But I think if you look at all of the areas that we are in, Southeast Asia, particularly our Indonesian and Malaysian operations, probably had the most significant growth.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay, Joe. That’s helpful. And then if I can follow-up and get some clarification on your earnings guidance cadence in the second half of the year. Am I understanding it correctly that you sort of expect $0.65 to $0.70 in the each of the next two quarters? And if that’s the case, is the difference sort of on a year-over-year basis or however we want to look at it versus Street expectations going into this call, is that going to be mainly on margin or on revenue distribution between the two quarters?

John Richardson

No, we are talking about our EPS guidance, right?

Dmitry Silversteyn

Right.

John Richardson

And what we are looking at – I mean, we had a lot of unusual stuff happening in the last year’s third quarter that actually just skewed the earnings per share in an unusual way. And we mentioned earlier in the call here about the bonus. I mean, there was – there were changes in the bonus reserve last year that we don’t expect to have replicated this year. We do have the lower tax rates. Our tax rate – there was tax rate adjustments in that quarter last year. You know right now, we are looking at between 24% and 25% for our effective non-GAAP tax rate. And then of course, the effective foreign currency translation, we have got $0.10 that is the euro will just stay at the $1.06 which is where we did our forecast at. We have got a $0.10 headwind in the quarter – I mean, in the year, which has kind of stood equally between quarters. So, when we take a look at EPS, we are looking at the bit more level than what they were last year.

Joe Gingo

I think, Dmitry, last year, in my mind, was an aberration. I think if you go back in prior years and look at the historical relationship between the third and fourth quarter, it would be much more representative of what’s going to happen in the future.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay, okay. Alright. That makes sense. Okay. Thanks, guys.

Jessica Beeman

