You Don't Have A Problem: Read This If You've Recently Bought Stocks

Earlier this week, the bearded phenom known around these parts as The Heisenberg, penned a post forecasting muted returns for those who bought into equities in the very recent past. Why? Quite simply, market valuations are frothy at the moment writing: “…you are almost guaranteed to get lower future returns when you buy at elevated multiples.” I don’t disagree. Pension funds across the country are lopping off their future return estimates like springtime weeds.

My bearded comrade got it right. For the most part. But for those enlightened few who adhere to the simple tried and true buy-and-hold mantra, a 20% (or more) decline from where we stand today will not significantly diminish long-term outsized returns. It would signify merely a pothole on a road trip.

Don’t forget, the beardless (we won’t hold it against him) Prophet Warren Buffett barely a month ago stated calmly: “And people talk about 20,000 being high. Well, I remember when it hit 200 and that supposedly high. The Dow, I mean, the Dow, in your lifetime. You know, you're going to see a Dow that certainly approaches 100,000 and that doesn't require any miracles, that just requires the American system continuing to function pretty much as it has.”

You have to marvel at the sheer insouciance with which that was stated. Imagine some schmuck at the water cooler saying, “Hey, just wanted to let you know that you don’t need to stress about your 401(K). It’s all gravy. Dow going to 100,000. Piece of cake.” It might motivate you to bring your own water bottle from there forward. Here’s an image I created to remember the key to Alpha.

It’s hard to reconcile these two tidbits: how can markets be outrageously stretched yet also supremely cheap (in the long term)? It reminds me a bit of Roger Federer who will likely exit tennis as the greatest player of all-time but perhaps not the greatest player of his generation (unless he keeps besting Rafa Nadal as of late).

To reconcile these differing narratives you have to extend your scope. For one, you have to live a long time. In my estimation, that’s a pretty reasonable goal to have regardless of your spiritual predilections. Live as long as you can so you can enjoy the fruits of your investments and witness the continued ascent of the stock market. Two, as The Heisenberg admits in his post, investing at all-time highs is not necessarily a precursor for an immediate drawdown. If that were so, we would all just wait in cash for the Dow to retreat to 15,000 and then pull the trigger. Dollar-cost averaging now insulates you from the volatility and ensures that you won’t purchase too high nor too low.

Finally, if you buy an index or safe dividend stocks, the compounding (hence the Alpha) will only occur if you sit and forget. I rarely even look at capital appreciation or depreciation in companies. I do like to see my share count rise via reinvestment and the fractional shares produced prove my patience. I can’t tell you how many stocks I own with 3-4 decimals. But then again, that chart would look pretty stale compared with an analyst yelling: Sell the house, sell the cars, sell the kids! Markets are overheated.

Conclusion:

We’re here on this site to generate Alpha. Most of us are unsatisfied with achieving only the market’s returns year after year. We read and study economics and finance to obliterate these indexes. Although very few of us have demonstrable, historical proof of actually beating these benchmarks. Nevertheless, our goal is to put our knowledge to good use and outmaneuver those regular blokes who think Tesla and GM produce comparable vehicles since they’re both electric (sorry for the jab Tesla bears…I couldn’t resist).

Fretting about market timing is not terribly relevant when you extend your timeframe. Think about it like this: Warren Buffett has been purchasing Apple (AAPL) much higher than $100 per share. This is a stock that had climbed to that $100 (spilt-adjusted) level like it was on an elevator inside the Empire State building. NOW he wants to invest? Yet, how many of us are second guessing the Oracle from Omaha on this move? Not I.

Buffett and fellow long-term buy and holders know that the noise generated from Goldman Sachs and other analysts is theater. Produced to line their pockets with ephemeral forecasts that are outdated, updated, and rarely pre-dating valuable or useful information.

We know markets are currently spicy but grab a set of binoculars and look down the road and you’ll be kicking yourself for passing up shares at this bargain price. Think Dow 20,000 is high. What will they say about Dow 100,000?

