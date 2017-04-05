JAB Gets Bargain, Acquires Panera's Digital Expertise, Wellness Branding, Channel Ops

Ever asked your friend or relative if they think Panera (NASDAQ: PNRA) is overpriced? They may grunt that it is not too bad for fast casual before regaling you with anecdotes of how their grandmother loves the healthy chicken and avocado or how they like the new ordering stations where they can customize their finicky kid's sandwich. Like its meals compared to the average competitor's, Panera's stock rightly deserves a premium valuation as well. However, the $315 a share in cash JAB Holding will pay to acquire Panera begs for a closer appraisal of the chain's value.

In the chart below one does see a stretched valuation. Though it should be noted that equities in general currently display historically stretched valuations. For comparison the S&P 500 PE ratio is 26 [TTM] with the median S&P stock's trailing PEG ratio near 2.

Source

PNRA PEG Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Panera has two primary advantages garnered from execution on two of their strategic objectives. These advantages will yield double digit earnings growth this year and in future years. Also, the knowledge base around these advantages may be driving a significant part of the buyout interest. Better understanding these two objectives and where Panera stands with them gives a truer understanding of the value.

First, Reduce Friction & Intensify Desire

Panera's plan to reduce friction for their customers and implement operational effectiveness is centered around what the company calls "Panera 2.0". A large part of Panera 2.0 is the digital capability they built that improves guest experiences. Comps at both company stores and franchise locations with Panera 2.0 outgain those of 1.0 cafes. 70% of company stores have been converted to 2.0.

Alongside the digital access for customers sits a relatively new focus on end-to-end practices that improve employee speed and accuracy. Panera's President Blaine Hurst related the following genesis story during the Q4 2016 conference call:

…sitting in our Blanchard cafe in August 2012, that was our first full-bore Panera 2.0 cafe, I'll never forget seeing this scenario play out right before our eyes. The KDS screens were lit up, customizations were increasing, and the cafe got further and further behind. We knew then that we had no choice but to increase our capacity, rebuild our work flow processes and rebuild our operational disciplines before turning on digital. Otherwise, we ran the risk of shooting ourselves in the foot.

Digital access reduces customer friction and increases their desire as evidenced by higher frequencies and incremental sales. It improves labor efficiency by lightening the customer facing load and removing a frustrating part of team members' interactions with customers. At year end almost one in four sales dollars were both placed and paid digitally. The iOS (five-star) and Android app are both highly rated among restaurant apps. Panera's competitors are now following them to fund, build or buy, and successfully implement their own digital system.

To intensify desire Panera completed the transition to no artificial flavors, preservatives, sweeteners or colors. The company looks to be an "ally for wellness" and their research says they have the highest wellness credibility in the industry. The menu continues to evolve and 2016 saw success with new house-made dressings, salads and sandwiches with a focus on distinctive or bold flavors.

Marketing and rewards also creates desire and Panera is leading here as well. The loyalty program, called "MyPanera", is largest in the industry, accounts for over half of Company transactions, and has 25 million users. The YouGovBrandIndex also says Panera's customers are the most loyal of 140 brands in the restaurant industry. This loyalty and high level of engagement can be leveraged with one-to-one marketing to cross sell and upsell.

Second, Multi-Channel Growth

Panera is also executing on three adjacent business models. The company sells coffee and refrigerated products in major retailers including Target (NYSE:TGT), Safeway, Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Giant Food. Called "Panera at Home", this adjacency is generating $175 million in sales and is growing by double digits. For perspective, in a 2015 presentation, refrigerated Mac and Cheese alone is listed as a $48 million category/opportunity. Panera is uniquely positioned in refrigerated soup and dressings to service the growing clean food conscious shopper.

A second channel Panera is growing, up 13% in Q4 2016, is catering. Panera made the website more intuitive, faster and look more modern. Half of catering sales are now digital and 40% are linked to the new catering rewards program. The program increases customer frequency and incremental sale. The sales person team is delivering to the top line through higher client retention and sales versus clients with no support. The company is using a hub concept similar to that employed by office stores to improve labor efficiency and quality. Servicing catering clients at a hub removes the lumpiness of orders an individual cafe would incur and lessens the disruptions to client facing team members in the cafes. Further, operational skills honed at these hubs are being implemented in the cafes.

Perhaps the largest of the side channel is delivery. The primary value and differentiator Panera brings to delivery is their food. Hurst explained:

…we see the potential to change the delivery paradigm by offering a fast casual higher self-esteem experience through our menu offerings and our service. That makes us very different from the typical commoditized pizza players and Asian offerings that are widely available for delivery in most of America.

The company is the first mover in this more niche, premium market. The delivery personnel are company associates as opposed to say, UberEATS drivers. This provides better service at a lower cost. The drivers also work in the cafes, though one can rightly see this as an inefficiency.

Company stores reach about $5000 a week in delivery revenue after six to nine months. Panera says breakeven is $3000 a week with margins on dollars above this level the same as register ordered eat-in sales. 15% of the cafes currently offer delivery with plans for over 35% of the system providing delivery by the end of 2017. Because of past investment to integrate digitally, capital expense for each location adding delivery will be a relatively low $25,000. The two key costs are hiring and training drivers and local awareness marketing expense.

Hiring and training the drivers necessary is problematic, though Panera has some advantages in the marketplace.

Most deliveries during weekday lunch opposed to late night or weekends.

Office workers most common customer providing larger average tips.

Cashless system safer than some competitors.

While there is room to improve the overall delivery experience, rating studies rank Panera highly. And it is important to note that while sales comps will benefit from delivery in 2017, associated profit will be offset by startup costs.

Value

JAB Holdings will purchase Panera at over 40 times earnings. While earnings growth of the next few years should be in double digits, this pricing can only be described as containing a lofty premium. As noted above, valuations in the overall market, rightly or wrongly, are historically stretched as well. But Panera's history of industry leadership coupled with current competitive advantages reduces the risk of this acquisition by JAB. Panera has grown to over 100,000 team members and 2000 locations with $5 billion in sales. Looking back twenty years, these fundamentals have driven an 8000% increase share price.

But the true value comes in acquiring a management that recently designed and implemented a digital system that actually increases incremental sales while improving efficiency and reducing team member stress. The same management oversaw a conversion across all channels to clean food and has the highest wellness credibility in the industry. Further, the company rates highest in loyalty and has devised a rewards program customers like, use and is the largest in the industry. And equally important as the aforementioned investments and branding, Panera teams have been well positioned to drive growth. Aside from traditional cafe sales, a more focused catering model, quickly ramping premium delivery and significant clean grocery opportunities demonstrate value beyond next year's PEG ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.