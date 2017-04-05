Gilead Will Create Significant Shareholder Wealth

Investors are valuing Gilead as if it will never create significant value again. I say Gilead has a track record of doing so, and two years don't change 30 years of history.

And on the topic of declining revenues, Gilead's moat in HCV and HIV gives it plenty of time to derive value from the pipeline in the 2020s, where investors are assigning no value.

However, when you look at the company compared to others of similar size, you'll see why Gilead is a huge value play, not trap, even with declining revenues.

Due to a significant decline in value over the last year and a half, slow action by management, and reduced guidance, shareholders have been fleeing the company.

Gilead is one of those companies that really underlines how opportunities can still exist despite an increasingly educated retail and institutional investor.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has wandered back down into the $60s territory, which offers what I view as a strong buy opportunity for value investors. Too many investors focus on the growth story for Gilead. This desire for growth is driven by one of the strongest bull runs we’ve seen in the stock market thus far, making it difficult to sit on the sidelines while Gilead waddles slowly downward. Add in a lack of foreseeable catalysts and Gilead seems like a dull investment. You should consider investing in Gilead because:

Gilead is and always will be the number one provider for Hepatitis C treatment. It has more real-world data than anyone can ever hope for with Harvoni, which provides a moat against AbbVie’s (NYSE:ABBV) G/P regimen. Everyone else is playing catch-up or “me too.” Investors struggle with lumpy cash flow businesses, and I believe they undervalue them

Gilead is the number one provider for HIV treatment which, unlike HCV, is a chronic market. The F/TAF backbone regimens strengthen Gilead’s foothold in the field. Bictegravir will fight off competition from GSK’s (NYSE:GSK) dolutegravir in the future

The pipeline, despite the market saying otherwise, has value. The issue is that the value won’t be seen until the 2020s, which, I believe, the market is too impatient right now to assign any value to given its temperature (based on a variety of metrics such as Shiller P/E, Buffett indicator, premium over emerging markets, etc.). Hence, this provides a disconnect between price and intrinsic value

While there are no strong, unique catalysts upcoming for Gilead, my belief is that the lack of catalysts provides investors a good price entry as active investors shy away. The exception is the possibility of M&A, which will invariably affect stock price significantly once announced. Given one cannot predict when M&A will come and that the company has a lengthy due diligence process, investors have not counted on this as a reliable catalyst. This also offers the possibility of price disconnect from fundamentals.

Many investors jumped ship following the last earnings report, where guidance came in significantly below consensus. Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) also contributed to the selloff when it gave this guidance for HCV sales:

What many investors ignored is in that same report, where Express Scripts forecasts HIV:

Note these forecasts are not explicitly for Gilead. Gilead has a stronger foothold in both HCV and HIV than any other manufacturer. In HCV, it has Harvoni and Epclusa, which are standards of care. In HIV, it has Truvada and Genvoya, along with several other regimens, again standards of care. Gilead is not a player – it is the leader. In fact, it is the only company in PrEP for HIV. While it has launched its products in most major markets, limiting growth avenues, the strength of its products should act as a shield against declining revenues in HCV and bolster growth in HIV. This does not translate into company revenue growth, but it does mean a lower-than-expected decline in revenues.

Comparison with Similar Size Companies

There are 35 companies with a market cap between $80b and $100b. Gilead currently sits at the midpoint, with a market cap around $87.6b at this time. As an experiment, I decided to compare the following metrics between each of the companies:

Market Cap

Revenue TTM

Operating Income TTM

Net Income TTM

Forward 12-month P/E

What I found was remarkable. Let me show you:

Source: Bloomberg

Gilead has the highest operating income and net income of all companies between $80b and $100b market cap. Here’s the follow-up:

When we sort by 12-month forward P/E, Gilead is the lowest among all the companies. You want to talk about a disconnect between price and fundamentals? Here it is. There is an argument that perhaps the 12-month forward P/E ratio is lower because we know Gilead’s deceleration doesn’t end there, while these other companies have the potential to grow. Maybe you’re right. Let’s switch the chart around and rank it by highest P/E ratio instead:

The highest net income in the top 15 forward P/E ratios among this market cap group is less than half of what Gilead made last year. Are you kidding me? Growth is worth that much? Or perhaps it is that Gilead is underappreciated. Net income for Gilead is anticipated to drop over the next three or so years before stabilizing around $9b according to consensus estimates, which is still 50% higher than what we see here with the higher valued companies. By the way, for you finance geeks out there, I did forward EV/EBITDA, too, which Gilead is the second lowest in as well, so it’s not just capital structure that makes it cheap.

Also, recall that the Pharmasset acquisition was unpopular among investors and it essentially created the Gilead we know now in many ways. The Triangle acquisition was yet another defining acquisition back in 2003 which helped shape the HIV business we now rely on for growth. The market is currently valuing Gilead in such a way that it only maintains or destroys value, meaning no more revolutionary acquisitions or pipeline blockbusters ever.

Note: Blue line is book value per share while orange/brown line is market cap

You take three different investors and tell them to look at this chart and they’ll tell you three different things. But I’ll tell you what I say: Don’t let the last two years fool you into believing that this is a company that destroys value. This company has made many long-term investors wealthy by creating substantial value. I almost wonder at times if Gilead should continue Rodney Dangerfield’s legacy:



Risk Factors and Final Thoughts

While I stand by the thesis that Gilead is undervalued, there are a few risks I see relevant for investors to be wary of. Given it is a company with negative sentiment, it can take significant time before the company stops trading sideways or in a downward trajectory. Be prepared for the long haul. Specific to Gilead, these are risk factors to consider moving forward:

A faster-than-anticipated decline in HCV as a result of lower patient starts and increased competition. I believe that while competition (namely AbbVie) will certainly reduce HCV revenue even further in 2018, the market has priced in most surprises to HCV at this point, which helps alleviate further corrections

A slower-than-anticipated growth rate in HIV as a result of increased competition from GSK, especially dolutegravir-based treatments. GSK has stated itself in various transcripts that essentially the integrase inhibitor market, as a whole, will do well, suggesting that it is more interested in riding the wave than beating Gilead. Note bictegravir is a non-boosted integrase inhibitor like dolutegravir

Lower margins in HIV sooner than anticipated as payers get increased bargaining power. This is still a long way off as payers follow guidelines and Gilead is in preferred guidelines across the board in HIV treatment

Sooner-than-anticipated entry of another drug approved for PrEP, or more realistically, the failure of Descovy in PrEP. If Descovy fails in PrEP, the Truvada patent expiration in US (2021) will become critical

Management’s inaction in M&A allowing multiples to further increase in the fields it is interested in, particularly oncology, making value-creation difficult

For those of you worried about the risk of investing in Gilead, consider the dividend as a safe haven that helps protect your principal. Okay, I understand it did diddly squat over the last year and a half, but moving forward, it should help offset any volatility we see as I believe the stock has reached a fundamental bottom. What this means is that while the company can go lower on market sentiment, I don’t believe its intrinsic value could go lower than where it is today even if the fundamentals change. At the time of writing this, the dividend yield is at a lofty 3.11%. Gilead has stated it will take dividends seriously moving forward over buybacks, so you can expect some stability here especially given its balance sheet.

Gilead will create value in the future, but you must be patient. Consider this a lesson in the world of value investing and more importantly, chasing performance. Many investors who got burnt by Gilead were chasing performance. Now, they have the opportunity of a lifetime to invest and they won’t touch the company with a ten-foot pole. Bring washtubs, not teaspoons!

