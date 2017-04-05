Did Your Portfolio Average A CAGR Of Over +50% In 2016?

The profits result is net of some 1500 losers, damaging the before-loss gain rate of over +65% by a cost of only -11%.

The result is from only long buys of stocks or ETFs, with no financial leverage or derivative securities employed.

This article tells of over 5,000 stock and ETF identifications made in 2016, 20 each market day, live as the year advanced, which produced that kind of result.

How could this be done?

We just finished an experience of over a year, using market-maker forecasts of coming price ranges for stocks and ETFs as a disciplined guide to equity investing. We wanted to see if that professional community had an above average insight into full-time continued stock investing. We used the S&P500 stock index's progress through the year 2016 as an average norm of public daily reinvestments (by both institutional and retail investors).

Can the pros do better than "the market"? Answer: They do. Substantially better.

Here's what we did:

Starting at the beginning of 2016, each day we got from the volume market-making community (chiefly major investment-banking and commercial-banking firms) their estimates of the range of prices likely to be seen in the next few months for each of some 2,500 stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). How? Explained later and elsewhere.

We use the balance between upside price change prospect (the difference between current price and the forecast-range high price) and the downside prospect (the difference between the current price and the range-low price) to identify profitability potential among the 2,500.

We had been doing this daily for some 2,000+ stocks and ETFs since the beginning of this 21st century - over 15 years. It was not a new game for us. So we had a long history of many widely-held and actively-traded stocks and how their prices had behaved following the price range forecasts of the market-making community.

In each of them we looked to see whether the upside target could be reached within the next 3 months. If it could, we noted the date that happened and its end-of-day market price. If that had not happened after 63 market days following the date of their forecast, we noted the price at the end of that 63 rd day. In each case, the event closed further consideration of the forecast involved.

Now in 2016 we used the most recent 5-year histories of the stocks and ETFs to compare their daily forecasts with the upside to downside prospects of similar prior forecasts for each stock. That let us each day select out the twenty issues with the best past odds and payoffs of being a profitable investment holding.

We then kept records of all 20 selected equities from each day to see how they met the 3-month price test described above. The 20 selections in the year's 252 market days produced 5,040 experiences.

But at the end of the calendar year we had a problem. All of the selections of the first 9 months had completed their tests. So had several from the last 3 months, but many had not, including those just indicated in the week between Christmas and New Years. So to give all of the forecasts an equal chance, we continued the test to the End of March, when the year-end holiday week selections had a full 3-month opportunity to achieve their upside targets.

Well, so what happened?

About 71% of all selections reached their upside targets or ended the 3 months with a profit. 29% did not, with their positions closed out at a loss. That may not seem, at first blush, like much of a triumph. But consider this:

Public records of the Trillions of dollars invested in mutual funds reveal that on average they lose money for their investors. That suggests a win-loss ratio in their holdings of near 50 - 50, or worse.

The clouded, difficult to obtain, realistic reports of the Hedge-fund community suggests that funds which can demonstrate win odds of 55% to 60% of their trades being profitable are able to get away with charging share-of-profits management fees. The others just don't survive.

But wait! There's more.

The 71% figure simply tells the proportion of trades that were profitable, not the size of the profit or loss, or the time it took to earn the profit or incur the loss. Here's why looking into those details is important:

Because of the 3-month test, all the 1,546 positions from 2016 that recorded losses took exactly that long to wind up where they did, due to "the rules of the game". This is not meant to justify this set of rules over any other, only that we had a clear-cut procedure that was also followed over many prior years.

That procedure also produced 3,758 other profitable position outcomes. Ones that took anywhere from 2 days to 63 market days or 91 calendar days. Their average length was 51 calendar days.

Suppose we constructed a portfolio of 20 stocks, of which 70% (14 of them) were going to be profitable and the other 30% (6 of them) were to be losses. Because the losses were each ¼ of a year long, there would in a year be 6 x 4 or 24 losing positions.

But the 14 winning positions, if reinvested 4 times like the losers, would be invested only 4 x 51 days or 204 out of the 365 days. Then 70% of the portfolio would sit idle, (in cash) for 161 days (44%) of the year?

Of course not. They would get reinvested, not 4 times in a year but 7 times (7 x 51 = 357 days, with a week off - to pay taxes?)

Now we come to the reality of the magic of compounding.

It turns out that the average loss of these loss positions was -10.6%. In a year, that compounds (4 times) into a one-year loss of -36%. Ouch!

But the average gain position was +10.1%. (Geez, not even as big as the losses?) Well when they get compounded 7 times in a year, their total is +96%. That leaves a 60% gain (96%-36%) to consider in that tax-paying week.

Woah! Look again, before the tax person questions the rest of your numbers. The losses were -36% on 30% of the portfolio; that's -10.8% of the total. The gains were 96% on 70% of the portfolio or +67.3%. Subtracting the -10.8 from the 67.3 leaves a net profit (NYSE:RATE) of +56.5%.

The point of all this analysis was to see if the Market-making [MM] community might be able to do better than the investing public in making stock investments. We reduced that question to: Could the MMs (or anyone with their insights) outperform a buy&hold price gain in SPY?

Our CAGR calculation for a SPY buy&hold from 12/31/2015 to 3/31/2017 is +12.5%. The +56.5% average rate of gains net of losses is more than four times what a buy&hold of SPY would gain in that period.

Showing what was happening as it happened

Making a visual representation of the progress of intermingled positions of identified stocks and ETFs which came to both profit or loss outcomes, over varying holding period times, is a real challenge. But it was resolved by keeping scores of winners, losers, and the market average, separately - as the year progressed.

Those scores of one by one position closeouts were denominated by the bankers' traditional score of "basis points per day held". The cumulative tally of their per-day percentage changes in capital, using geometric mean averages daily, when multiplied by the days accumulated by the category to date, provides a fair and appropriate track of each category's progress. They are shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1

source: blockdesk.com

The red line of cumulated losses is subtracted from the green line of gains to produce the yellow line of net gains. The purple line is an accumulation of basis point gains and losses from transactions in SPY identically timed with those of the top20 daily MM forecast buys and sells.

The ending ~20,000 basis points accumulation of losses subtracted from the near 140,000 accumulated gain basis points produces the near 120,000 net-gain proceeds of the MM Intelligence List positions. In turn that 120,000 is some 3 times the near 40,000 basis points accumulation from MM timing guidance of positions in SPY. Those 40,000 basis points accumulated in a year and a quarter convert to a +30.9% CAGR, rather than the +12.5% CAGR of a buy&hold price gain in SPY during the same time period.

So the MMs implied price ranges, and their likely upside and downside price change prospects, led to disciplined scores of gains and losses in Intelligence List stocks and ETFs. Those gains and losses netted into profit opportunities at a rate of about 3 times what the same TIMING insights could produce in transactions in SPY. And that, in turn is 2 ½ times what a passive investing strategy produces with a buy&hold of SPY from 1/4/2016 to 3/31/2017.

Conclusion

You won't beat a pro at his own game. But you may be able to do considerably better than market average investing results by being better informed about what knowledgeable folks think is reasonable (or not) to happen to coming stock prices.

This article is the "Cliff notes" version (not an academic paper) review of an extensive collection of 2016-year data which reveals many very interesting details of life in the world of simple, everyday equity investing.

This everyday investing is only in long positions in stocks and ETFs, without the complications of margins, options, or other derivative securities.

A more intense examination of other important questions raised by this year-plus experience will be forthcoming in a separate article.

The only leverage involved in producing these dramatic results is the efficient, economical use of time which comes through Active Ivestment Management. That is a leverage which is wasted needlessly by Passive Investing Strategy which forces holding investments during their price-losing periods.

Time is important in life and investing. You can either AIM high and benefit, or throw it away by following PIS.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.