Seadrill: Why The Market Is Right

In my previous article on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), I wrote that "the wording "minimal recovery" leaves room for speculation". I soon found out that there were many interpretations of what "minimal" means here on Seeking Alpha. Part of the problem here is that the shareholder base of stocks like Seadrill changes over time. With each leg down, more bargain hunters are attracted to the stock.

Humans tend to suffer from confirmation bias, so the change from "significant dilution" to "minimal recovery" in press releases does not look that horrifying to new investors who are hunting for a bargain. As a result, they believe that the stock market is overreacting to news. Here are my thoughts on why this is not the case:

1. Let's forget about "minimal recovery for shareholders" for a minute and turn to other stakeholders. Here's what the press release says about them: " While no definitive terms have been reached, based on stakeholder and new money investor feedback, as well as the company's existing leverage, we currently believe that a comprehensive restructuring plan will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment, losses or substantial dilution for other stakeholders".

This passage means that both creditors and potential investors realize that the current capital structure is not viable - the leverage is too high and should be reduced. Without reduction in leverage new money won't come - and Seadrill needs this money to go forward.

Conversion of bonds will certainly be not the only step in the deleveraging plan, as other stakeholders (read: banks) will have to make concessions. It is hard to imagine that in a case where both banks and bondholders have to cooperate with company to make the ends meet shareholders may retain anything material.

2. The stock market is never efficient (that's your author's view), otherwise, no money could have been made. Even in a situation where everything is clear there are those willing to bet on the other side, so the stock valuation may be inflated up until the bankruptcy/restructuring date. Here's a perfect example - Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG).

Back in July 2016, my target price of zero was still an opinion. However, when Ocean Rig took an impairment that wiped out shareholder equity completely and cancelled earnings call, upcoming bankruptcy filing was as close to the fact as it could be. Conclusion: market needs to be slapped at the face with the fact, in our case, the bankruptcy filing, to take everything into account and value the stock accordingly. This is why Seadrill shares were hurt by the news which were obvious to many observers before.

3. Do not forget about the broader side of the story. We are three months into OPEC deal now, and its positive effect on oil prices was limited. More, U.S. inventories keep rising, although they should have started falling long before April if the deal was as successful as the bullish camp anticipated.

In this light, even optimists revise their scenarios. This is what happened with banks in Seadrill case. At first, they could dream of increased dayrates and increased utilization in 2018 if oil prices rallied past $57.50 and quickly reached $65.

Now they realize that it will take significantly more time for such rally to happen, and that initial reaction to such a rally in the offshore industry may be muted. Therefore, they had to revise their overwhelmingly optimistic assumptions. They now need more time to work on their models, hence the continuation of negotiations.

Even in the older scenarios, shareholders got almost nothing (remember the bondholder proposal to leave shareholders with out-of-money warrants?). How can we expect that shareholder fate will change for the best if banks will revise their estimates downward?

What will happen to the stock in the coming months?

I think that the above-mentioned Ocean Rig chart is a great example of what can happen with Seadrill, especially if we see a rally in oil with potential continuation of the OPEC deal as a catalyst. If you are in a trading mood, you can participate in such rallies should they develop.

However, never forget about the real fundamental situation and the fact that Seadrill has already openly stated that shareholders will have minimal recovery. The offshore drilling market fundamentals cannot change fast even if oil will rally, so you should not expect that Seadrill and its creditors will kick the can down the road in perpetuity. If you need an example of why you should not bet on such scenario, study the case of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW).

