Adding ETFs To My DGI Portfolio

It's been a long process, but I can finally see the finish line with regard to my portfolio restructuring. It's been more than a year since I began the process of withdrawing funds from my former financial advisers and taking control of my family's finances myself. Because of this move, this time last year I was sitting on something like ~75% cash. My goal has been to reduce this exposure to the 10-15% area, and I'm almost there with a cash position of 20.8% at the moment. And now that I'm nearing the end of my current spending spree, I'm being more selective, especially from a diversification point of view, as I fill out some of the underweight areas of my portfolio. I've made a handful of purchases recently; they're all available to see in real time for followers here at Seeking Alpha via the stock talk feature, but this article is about two in particular that stand out a bit from the rest. Right now I hold 76 positions. 72 of them are shares of individual companies and 4 of them are ETFs, three of which I bought in the last 30 days or so. Yesterday, I initiated positions in two European Equity ETFs, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) and iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU). In early March, I initiated a stake in the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and more recently added to that position via March's FRIP (flexible re-investment program) in my wife's IRA account. Owning ETFs rather than individual names is a bit odd for me, so in this piece I'll hash out my decision-making processes regarding all three of these funds.

Increasing Exposure to Financials

I'll start off with the Financial Sector SPDR since that purchase happened first. Before I go any further, I'll admit that in the very short term, at least, my timing regarding this purchase wasn't great. I bought shares of 4 big banks early in the year and I'm sitting on nice gains there. I wanted to add to my financial exposure ahead of the March Fed meeting; I was expecting a rate increase, which we got, but I wasn't expecting the yield curve to flatten out and for the financials to selloff as a result. I'm currently down 5% or so, having originally bought shares at $24.98.

Like I said in the intro, since I was down on that position I decided to use a portion of my March dividends to purchase shares of XLF at $23.74. So long as the XLF remains depressed, I will continue to allocate monthly FRIP dollars towards averaging my cost basis of XLF down. I expect a handful of rate increases over the next couple of years, and although the new administration has run into hurdles when trying to get its agenda going, I expect that deregulation of the financial industry (and the economy, in general) will prove easier than a health care overhaul. Rising rates and deregulation are both bullish for the financials, which still offer investors attractive valuations relative to the broader market, even after their strong post-election runs.

Also, my sector weighting here remains small, at 10.3% of my overall portfolio. This includes my XLF position; the big banks I bought in January - Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS); credit card companies Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA); insurance companies Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV); asset managers BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW); and private equity Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). I wouldn't mind seeing my financial exposure rise to 15% or so, but now that I've got a solid base, I don't feel compelled to buy shares simply for asset allocation reasons. After the election, which I admit was a surprise result, I realized I was woefully underweight this sector. With the Clinton/Kaine ticket, I didn't have high hopes for the financials, though I do expect them to perform well with the GOP in control of the House, the Senate and the White House. It's nice to have a significant weighting in place now, which gives me the luxury of relying on value from here on out instead of chasing a trend that I felt I had missed.

The reason that I bought shares of SPDR instead of continuing to pick individual names in the sector was because there are simply too many companies that I like and I didn't want to allocate that much funds and/or pay that many commissions on smaller lots to buy shares of the 10 or so I was strongly considering at the time. Typically, I don't like the idea of owning ETFs because you end up getting stuck with exposure to companies that you likely wouldn't purchase outright; however, in the financial space, which is one that I don't follow very closely, I have a hard time differentiating between the likes of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, for instance. I like companies like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) right now, and although I know they're in different businesses, I don't know which space I like better; simply put, I think they're both cheap and wouldn't mind having exposure to either. I've been watching several of the exchange platforms such as CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE), and NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for some time now, and although I don't believe they're undervalued at today's prices, I think their futures are bright and I've been hoping to add exposure. I was thinking about adding to my position in Berkshire Hathaway as well. I think this is a great company that will also do well under the Trump administration, though it's difficult for me to justify adding to this position due to its lack of dividend yield. In the end, the XLF was a cheap and easy way for me to gain exposure to a handful of financial names that had been on my radar without having to attempt to shoot the proverbial fish in a barrel with regard to lowest relative valuations and/or highest growth potential in an area of the market that I respect but don't follow closely enough to claim mastery over.

XLF Top 10 Holdings:

What's more, the fund yields 1.81% at the moment, which isn't all that far off the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) yield of 1.91%. This yield is much higher than the fund's expense ratio of 0.14%; when I think about owning ETFs, I usually deduct the expense ratio from the dividend yield to gauge net cash flows for my portfolio. The XLF's yield is much higher than several of the individual financial names I had in mind, which is a nice bonus. I touched on this with regard to BRK.B, though it wasn't just Berkshire that was lacking a strong yield. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), for instance, is another company I like in the space that yields less than 1%. The same goes for both V and MA. I'm sure that many DGI investors don't consider the XLF to be a great income growth vehicle; however, the fund has given investors a rising annual stream of income over recent years.

2013 2014 2015 2016 Annual distributions $0.319 $0.396 $0.462 $0.604 growth % n/a 24.13% 16.67% 30.70%

The 2016 figure was bolstered by a special dividend during September, but all in all, I expect this trend to remain intact as regulations are taken off the board and interest rates rise, which should both help to bolster bank profits and allow for more shareholder returns moving forward.

Buying Europe

Like the financial sector, I don't follow the European market close enough to know which individual companies are likely the best to own over the long term. I own a handful of international names in my portfolio: Allergan (NYSE:AGN), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), Nestle ADR (OTCPK:NSRGY), and Unilever (NYSE:UL). These are high conviction income plays for me moving forward, though they are just a drop in the bucket compared to the massive collection of stocks offered in foreign markets. I don't mind being U.S.-centric in my portfolio. I think the U.S. is the best economy on earth right now, I trust its financial reporting system, and I continue to believe in American exceptionalism creating outsized growth moving forward. With that said, I do think having international exposure is a logical, prudent measure to take in terms of diversification, and I knew I was underweight with my foreign exposure.

My main reason for adding shares of IEUR and EZU was the relative valuation compared to domestic markets. The P/E ratio on the IEUR right now is 19.46x and the P/E ratio of the EZU is 17.49x. These are attractive compared to the 25x ratio and the 21x ratio that the SPY and the Dow Jones Industrial (NYSEARCA:DIA) currently trade for, respectively. As you can see in the graphs below, these European funds have drastically underperformed their American counterparts over recent years. The valuations available across the Atlantic are much more appealing that those in the States, at the moment, and with earnings growth appearing to pick up in Europe for the first time in years, I expect for this gap to close.

1-Year Chart:

5-Year Chart:

10-Year Chart:

I think the recent headline news regarding nationalistic views threatening the Eurozone have overshadowed these fundamental tailwinds and I'm happy to pounce on this opportunity. I bought shares on both funds because I wanted a broader coverage of the European continent. The IEUR gives me exposure to just about all of Europe, including the United Kingdom, while the EZU focuses only on Eurozone nations. Here are the top 10 holdings of each fund.

IEUR Top 10 Holdings

EZU Top 10 Holdings:

Both of these funds have relatively low expense ratios as well. IEUR's is very low at 0.10% and EZU's is 0.48%, which is a bit high, but acceptable for the diversification it offers. Both funds offer good liquidity; IEUR's market cap is $1.68B and EZU's is $9B.

Both funds also offer me strong dividend yields (much higher than the major averages in the U.S.). IEUR currently yields 2.96%. EZU currently yields 2.82%. The SPY currently yields 1.91% and the DIA currently yields 2.21%. Now, it's important to recognize that distributions from these funds are both paid semi-annually and vary from payment to payment. I like the quarterly payments that most American companies offer, as well as the stair step pattern of predictable income growth provided by many of the dividend aristocrats; however, I believe that as earnings improve in Europe, so will the income offered by these funds.

Conclusion

In the end, I'm happy with both of these decisions. As I round out my equity exposure, it's important for me to achieve asset allocation goals without sacrificing my portfolio's income stream and dividend growth. I believe that each of the funds I recently purchased fulfill their roles within my portfolio and I feel better knowing that I have higher exposure to the financial sector and international markets. I see a lot of value available in these areas of the market and I expect to see above average returns from these investments in the medium to long term as my investment theses play themselves out.