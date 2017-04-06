AT&T: You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

What Happened?

In a deal between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Time Warner (NYSE: TWX), AT&T is offering access to HBO to customers of its unlimited mobile plan at no extra cost. The Unlimited Plus now includes unlimited mobile data (throttled in speed for heavy users, after 22 GB of usage) along with a $25 credit for video services such as DirecTV and DirecTV Now. The plan price was lowered to $90 per month in February as well. HBO will be included as of April 6, 2017. Customers will have access to shows such as Game of Thrones, Veep, Silicon Valley and more.

I submit this is only a small glimpse of things to come once AT&T finalizes the acquisition of Time Warner. Wireless will always remain the company's core business. Yet, the ability of the company to leverage Time Warner's vast content base will serve nicely as the icing on the cake for years to come. Let me explain.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The icing on the cake

The Time Warner acquisition marks the culmination of the company's long-term vision. Let me be clear, wireless services will always rule the day. Nevertheless, the Time Warner deal will play an integral part of the company's future success. AT&T plans to vertically integrate will increase profitability levels. What's more, the cost savings once all synergies come to fruition will allow the company to keep paying the high-yield 4.7% dividend. Moreover, the stock is an excellent safe haven play.

Safe haven status

During times of market volatility blue chip mega-cap stocks like AT&T tend to hold up better than the rest of the market. The company is involved in a steadily-growing business and has proven by the test of time it has the attributes to weather the storm. This is important for investors who are concerned with capital preservation. The best-in-class dividend yield and the company's solid standing as a dividend aristocrat will underpin the stock better than most if some exogenous event takes the markets down. On top of this, the company does offer an excellent total return opportunity as well.

Excellent total return opportunity

With the Time Warner acquisition, AT&T becomes a great total return opportunity. The potential to vastly increase revenues and cash flows from vertically integrating should boost the share price substantially. On top of this excellent growth opportunity, the stock currently offers investors a best-in-class income payout today.

Income provider today

AT&T's 4.77% dividend yield provides income today. This money can be used to pay bills or be reinvested.

Source: dividend.com

The fact of the matter is you get the money now. The point is AT&T is paying you the high-yield dividend now, not at some point in the future. This increases greatly the probability that you are going to receive the cash while you are still around to enjoy it. On top of this you have much to look forward to in regard to future dividend increases and capital gains based on AT&T's focus on the future.

Dividend aristocrat status

AT&T has increased the dividend in each of the last 30 years.

Source: dividend.com

The rate of increases has diminished substantially over the past few years. Nonetheless, we are dealing with a mature dividend-paying stock. The high yield more than makes up for the smaller quarterly increases. Furthermore, you have to consider the fact the percentage increase is based on a much higher payout in the first place. I'm good with the lack of dividend growth currently. I expect the growth to come in the form of capital gains as uncertainty regarding the company's plan to vertically integrate diminishes. What's more, AT&T cash flow from operations is highly predictable and substantial. The company projects $18 billion in cash flow from operations for 2017 alone. On top of this AT&T's forward P/E ratio of 13.75 is one of the lowest of the Blue Chip Mega Caps. Nonetheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis.

Downside Risks

Heavy debt load

Moody's put the company on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner . Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. If the Time Warner acquisition doesn't turn out to be a major profit booster, the company may have a hard time achieving that goal. This will definitely raise the odds of a downgrade by Moody's. AT&T's stock at this time is probably further out on the risk spectrum than it has been in a long time. Nonetheless, higher risk equates to higher reward.

Market and Uncertainty both at all-time highs

The market and uncertainty are both currently trading at all-time highs, and most stocks seem overvalued at present. If Trump is unable to get his plans for tax reform and regulatory relief approved, a major correction may be in the cards. Nonetheless, this is why holding a solid stock like AT&T is a must for those focused on income and capital preservation.

The Bottom Line

AT&T's dividend yield is best in class at 4.77%, the payout ratio is high but sustainable, EPS growth and ROE are adequate. Profitability may be in question in the near term due to the current competitive environment and acquisition efforts. Even so, solid cash flow and predictable dividend payouts more than make up for additional risk created by any short-term uncertainties.

I maintain the stock is a solid buy right here. The current mantra seems to be you should wait for a pullback to start a position. This reminds me of a famous quote by Peter Lynch. Lynch states:

"More money has been lost by investors by preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than in the corrections themselves."

I say the stock is remains a buy at this level. Nonetheless, if you do decide to start a position I would layer in to a full position over time to reduce risk. AT&T will overcome the current competitive obstacles. Moreover, I believe the acquisition of Time Warner will be approved offering income investors an excellent opportunity for capital gains. Plus, you get paid while you wait. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha Members in the comments section below. Do you think AT&T represents a buying opportunity at the current share price? Will the Time Warner acquisition provide the opportunity for capital appreciation? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you enjoyed this article please click the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.