U.S. Crude Imports From Saudi Arabia Finally Drop

The decline is later than expected, meaning Aramco did not reduce exports as stated.

Saudi crude imports finally dropped last week and may be the start of a new trend.

In the OPEC press conference on December 10, 2016, following the meeting with non-OPEC producers, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih stated that Saudi Aramco had already reduced tanker nominations for January, consistent with its agreement to reduce production volumes.

However, U.S. crude imports from KSA for the YTD through the week ending March 24th rose by 17% from the same period in 2016, and by 30% from December. It is clear now that Aramco's shipments to the U.S. were increased in January, rather than reduced.

Transit times from the Persian Gulf to the U.S. Gulf are generally 35 to 50 days. And data from the 1973-74 oil embargo illustrate the effect of a Saudi production cut on U.S. imports.

1973-74 Oil Embargo

On October 17, 1973, certain members of OPEC, including Saudi Arabia, declared an embargo against the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark. U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia had averaged 781,000 b/d in October. By December, they had dropped to 192,000 b/d, and they averaged 21,000 b/d in January 1974.

The embargo was lifted in March 1974, and Saudi imports averaged 44,000 b/d. In May, they had increased to 590,000 b/d. And so, using the same timing, if Saudi Aramco had cut nominations in December for January, there should have been an impact in February 2017.

In the week ending March 31, 2017, the Energy Department estimated that Saudi exports to the U.S. dropped by 276,000 b/d from the prior week to average 888,000 b/d. This was the lowest level since end-December. A Saudi source had recently said that it had reduced its exports by about 300,000 b/d, so this may be the start of that trend. However, there is much variability in the weekly numbers, as can be seen in the graph below.

But the reduction in Saudi imports was more than offset by an increase in imports from Canada, which concurrently rose by 364,000 b/d to 3.572 million barrels per day. This illustrates the point from my recent article that OPEC cannot control U.S. imports.

Regarding Canadian production, Syncrude Canada Ltd. announced that it is moving forward maintenance on its 350,000 b/d upgrader to April. The plant turns bitumen into light, synthetic crude oil. And so Canadian crude availability will drop temporarily.

U.S. crude oil exports dropped by 435,000 b/d last week. Exports have been elevated in certain weeks this year due to the opening of arbitrage opportunities to Asia and Europe. The data below illustrate the weekly relationships between the OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) and West Texas Intermediate (WTI). The ORB is primary set by prices in Asia and Europe.

Week OPEC WTI Spread Exports 12/30/2016 53.1 53.86 0.76 686 1/6/2017 53.09 53.34 0.25 727 1/13/2017 52.05 52.08 0.03 704 1/20/2017 52.05 51.84 -0.21 599 1/27/2017 52.51 53.13 0.62 549 2/3/2017 53.18 53.34 0.16 567 2/10/2017 52.93 52.88 -0.05 1026 2/17/2017 53.23 53.2 -0.03 1211 2/24/2017 53.68 54.02 0.34 721 3/3/2017 53.63 53.57 -0.06 897 3/10/2017 52 50.88 -1.12 717 3/17/2017 49.17 48.5 -0.67 550 3/24/2017 48.66 47.85 -0.81 1010 3/31/2017 49.45 49.16 -0.29 575

Note: Prices in $/b, exports in thousand barrels/day.

Overall, U.S. crude oil imports in 2017 YTD have averaged 8.150 million barrels per day (mmbd), up 3.8% vs. a year ago. However, net crude imports, taking into account exports, were 7.391 mmbd, down 0.8% vs. a year ago.

Net oil imports, including petroleum products, are down 12.3% year over year, averaging 4.721 mmbd. That's because petroleum product exports have averaged 4.894 mmbd, up 19.8% vs. a year ago. This underscores my point, which I have made previously, that crude imports are in part determined by refinery margins due to the large export capacity of U.S. refiners. And they will outbid other buyers for crude if the margins justify it.

Conclusions

Last week may mark the start of lower exports from KSA to the United States. However, had tanker shipments been reduced effective January 1st, as announced by the Saudi minister, it should have started in February. One lesson is not to take such announcements at face value.

U.S. crude oil stocks have risen to a new record high of 535 million barrels, 34 million higher than a year ago. This figure is 57 million barrels higher than when OPEC's cut went into effect.

