Synaptics Is Definitely Growing Very Quickly But Its Stock Does Not Have A Margin Of Safety

Its gross margins have been compressing over the past four years.

Investment Thesis

I was not able to come to a conclusive decision on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA). There are many positives but some negatives also (including the stock's price tag). Overall, the company is achieving a tremendous amount in a short period of time, but in spite of the selloff in the share price over the last two years, I do not believe there is the necessary margin of safety required from investors.

This article is roughly split into two parts. First, the positives, followed by the negatives.

Business Overview

Synaptics is a developer of human interface solutions. It has a large portfolio of touch, display, and biometrics products. It offers solutions for smartphones, tablets and large touchscreens, and others. Its products are designed to enrich the interface on smartphones and tablets allowing the user to access their devices through fingerprint recognition.

Financials

Source: 10-K; author's calculations. Note: In FY 2015, I included $4.6m for the purchase of intangibles as total capex.

The company clearly generates a significant amount of free cash flow, which is remarkable for a company that has been growing at a CAGR of 24.6%.

Financial Position

As far high-growth companies go, Synaptics has a very strong balance sheet. It does have some debt of $225m, but on balance, it has a net cash position of $123m.

It does have some minor operating leases due in over next 12 months, but these are not significant. As of December 31, 2016, the outstanding balance of the debt owed under the Credit Agreement was $227.5m; this is due in September 2019.

Acquisitions

Synaptics is evidently a serial acquirer, spending large amounts of cash acquiring companies, peaking in fiscal 2015 with the acquisition of Renesas SP Drivers, Inc., or RSP for approximately $463m.

The fact that the company is a serial acquirer makes it difficult to forecast its true organic free cash flow. High-growth companies that need to keep innovating or having to frequently acquire new technology have their free cash flow constantly under threat. So far, although Synaptics has been producing a steady stream of cash, it has not been paying a dividend or repurchasing a large amount of its shares, repurchasing approximately 16% over the past decade.

Gross Margins

Source: Morningstar.com; author's calculations

The company's gross margin have been largely compressing over the past four and half years. This reflects headwinds in pricing pressures Synaptics' products have faced. Management is certainly aware of it and made a point of defending itself in the earnings call,

it would take a few quarters for us to move the needle up on both gross margins and on operating margins as our revenue is expected to increase over time. And so nothing really changed between then and now in terms of our thesis of around how gross margins will improve. It will really be based on product roadmap and things like cost savings and manufacturing savings

Executive compensation

Executive compensation cash bonus is made up of two parts, non-GAAP operating profit (75% weight) and strategic goals for each executive (25% weight). As far as executive compensations go, the ones set up by Synaptics are very weak. For example, for Mr. Bergman (President and CEO),

Achieve our fiscal 2016 annual operating plan, support our business growth objectives, evaluate and drive long-term corporate growth strategies and market opportunities, and foster an environment of high integrity and ethics.

Awarded for fostering high integrity and standards, this is not exactly total shareholder returns. Who is to say what high integrity and ethics are? Not surprisingly, the executives achieved 150% of the selected strategic goals target level. This led to,

Executive Officers achieved a payout level of 83% of their target bonuses as a result of not fully achieving the target level for the non-GAAP operating profit performance measure and exceeding the target level for the selected strategic goals measure

The only "real" incentive, the company's non-GAAP operating profit the Board setup, the company missed. But Mr. Bergman still made his bonus of $812K.

Conclusion

Overall, I am possibly being too conservative on my valuation of Synaptics. And it is entirely possible that I am very wrong and Synaptics will be the extremely successful over the next couple of years, but at the market cap it currently trades at of $1.7B, I am not willing to pay to find out. However, I am certainly interested to follow its developments, and over the coming quarters, I will provide updates on this company.

