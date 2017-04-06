Market Challenge: Peabody Is Back

Beleaguered coal giant Peabody exited Chapter 11 this week, and listed new shares on NYSE.

Should investors consider the shares given the fresh start for the company and a receptive administration in D.C.?

Offer your analysis below!

Is coal really back?

Well, maybe… or maybe not. But one blast from the (recent) past - Peabody (NYSE:BTU) - is back on Wall Street. The company exited Chapter 11 this week, and listed new shares on NYSE.

The old shares were cancelled and replaced with new shares, a move that didn't sit well with previous investors. And the company took on $2 billion in new debt. Heavy debt, along with the drop in coal prices, led to Peabody's bankruptcy filing in 2016.

Your thoughts on Peabody? Is this a stock to buy or to avoid? And your thoughts on coal as an investment?

Offer your ideas below!

