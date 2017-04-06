Market Challenge: Peabody Is Back

Should investors consider the shares given the fresh start for the company and a receptive administration in D.C.?

Is coal really back?

Well, maybe… or maybe not. But one blast from the (recent) past - Peabody (NYSE:BTU) - is back on Wall Street. The company exited Chapter 11 this week, and listed new shares on NYSE.

The old shares were cancelled and replaced with new shares, a move that didn't sit well with previous investors. And the company took on $2 billion in new debt. Heavy debt, along with the drop in coal prices, led to Peabody's bankruptcy filing in 2016.

Loading...

Your thoughts on Peabody? Is this a stock to buy or to avoid? And your thoughts on coal as an investment?

Offer your ideas below!