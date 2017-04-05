athenahealth: Can This Company Ever Attain The Healthy Virtues Of Its Namesake?

Athena - Goddess of wisdom in mythology. The company - not so much in real life

Athena, as many readers know, was one of the principal goddesses in Greek mythology. She was supposed to have sprung full grown from the forehead of her father, Zeus. She is supposed to be calm, astute, and the goddess of intelligent activity and reason. She also is the patron goddess of the city of Athens. Sadly, some of her offspring have been having their share of problems. The city of Athens is dealing with the ongoing disaster that is the modern Greek economy. And athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN), well it has been anything but a company whose results and guidance evoke any particular thoughts of calm reason as part of its DNA.

It has been two months since the company last reported earnings. The results were not particularly inspiring in terms of top line growth percentage, which came in at the lowest point of the year. Shares fell substantially in the wake of the earnings release, even though guidance for 2017 was reaffirmed and even though EPS for the reported quarter was a beat. Overall, shares fell 14% peak to trough in the wake of the earnings announcement and have seen just a minor bounce since that time.

I published an article on this name seven months ago. I could have saved a few electrons some journeys, but they don't mind as much as I do in proffering bad advice. In a period in which the iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGV) appreciated by almost 11%, shares of athenahealth have depreciated by 7%. That is the reverse of positive alpha.

One of the unforeseen consequences of the sharp increase in IGV is that it has made it more difficult to find investments that are reasonably valued. Trying to identify undervalued names in the tech sector based on any kind of broadly accepted valuation metrics has become more difficult. There are plenty of software vendors continuing to thrive. The problem is that they are generally well known and carry valuations that make them difficult investments.

So, amid other companies not doing so well these days, I decided to look at what is really going on at athenahealth. Is it just so much roadkill, or might there be an investment case that can be reasonably made in the light of the many disappointments the company has posted in the past several quarters?

Those darn quarterly reports: Can the company ever get them right?

I think it is fair to say that athenahealth as an organization hasn't yet figured out a methodology for properly and prudently forecasting its quarterly performance. And until it learns that skill, regardless of anything else, the shares are very unlikely to achieve any kind of positive alpha. Based on the commentary in management discussion of forecasting, at least the company's leaders have identified forecasting as a problem that needs remediation. Some observers, this writer included, might also suggest that the company's CEO, who declared, "I am personally upset with this revenue guidance thing," needs some lessons in diction as well.

The company had forecast that it would achieve revenues of $305 million when it initially gave guidance for Q4, and it reaffirmed that guidance as late as December 15th during its Analyst Day when it provided guidance for the full year of 2017. The problem is that instead of hitting the forecast number, results turned out to be 5% below expectations. Given that athenahealth has a subscription-based revenue model, that is a really disappointing result regardless of the absolute number.

The company did wind up exceeding its forecast for EPS by a visible amount. The beat was not a function of stock-based comp, which declined marginally in the period - actually a bit more than marginally on an after-tax basis. Part of the reason for the solid margin performance that was that sales and marketing expense actually contracted in the period because of the below-anticipation sales performance. In addition, GAAP gross margins increased by almost 200 basis points year on year, and the general and administrative expense ratio fell from 11.8% to 10.7%.

athenahealth is now forecasting that it will grow revenues by 21%, at the mid-point of its guidance for 2017. It is also forecasting that it will grow GAAP operating income from the $26 million reported last year, or 2.4% of revenues, to $71 million, or 9.3% of revenues. Non-GAAP operating margins are expected to rise from 12% to 13.7% of revenues, and that would yield EPS of about $2.50 for the current fiscal year. The company is also forecasting that it will be able to close bookings in terms of annual contract value (ACV) of between $400 million and $450 million, or an increase at the mid-point of 22%, which compares to 5% bookings growth last year.

One of the more difficult tasks for investors is to try to figure out what's really going on with demand, sales execution and competition. The bookings miss has been a factor that has plagued results for all of the year and suggests that sales execution needs major remediation, or that the company lacks competitive products or it ran into a series of misfortunes one after the other all during the year. No prizes for believing coincidences are not popular with this writer. Management made the case during the conference call that its bookings forecast was reasonable despite what happened in 2016. I could reprise the specifics of what was said, but to summarize or paraphrase, the CFO said, "we believe our bookings forecast because we believe our bookings forecast because we believe in our products." No that isn't a mistake - while CFO Mr. Stubelis didn't say that precisely, I think it is a fair approximation of the argument that he presented. You are not going to get either much perspective or much comfort from his remarks.

I read and listen to many of these so-called explanations. I can get jaded when the specifics are lacking. Here are the specifics that Mr. Stubelis did cite. He said that the fourth quarter for the company was the biggest one for implementation in its enterprise division. He said that athenahealth did achieve its quarterly bookings forecast, which included a few marquee deals such as Tenet Health. And he talked about a very high client retention rate - although what that has to do with bookings performance is not readily apparent. Mixed in with the fluff, there was a bit of substance.

I think it is fair to say that if athenahealth were able to achieve the forecasted metrics as outlined, it would lead to a significant increase in share valuation and positive alpha. But the question has to be what might the chances be for that to happen given the recent track record the company has had in making its projections.

Demand Issues for athenahealth

When one writes about athenahealth, it seems fair to wonder just why it has not been able to execute better in terms of achieving its bookings/revenue goals over the past several quarters. Are physicians and smaller hospitals choosing to automate their systems differently? Why can't the company figure out what its installed base is going to be doing in a particular quarter?

I suppose it is appropriate to put the CEO's mea culpa in an article such as this and see if it seems credible:

"We were very surprised and upset with the revenue guidance thing, because we take very seriously our ability to understand the revenues that come out of this network that we have so much control and visibility over (sic). But luckily for us in the long run we are aligned with the destinies of our clients, and when our clients have a surprise likeness of destiny, so too do we.



And so, while execution was strong across the last month within the company, physician activity was just half a tick later than we thought it would be. We're doubling down on deciding whether to update with that little time left for you guys or not, whether to change the way we forecast."

Perhaps not the most articulate summary of what went wrong, and one that is somehow less than satisfying. Why were the physicians less active? Management, at this point, doesn't quite seem to know.

The other side of the question to address is how bookings are going to go from 5% growth to 22% growth in the current year. Bookings growth was a problem for this company throughout the course of 2016, and every quarter, management forecast that bookings growth was on the cusp of acceleration.

Again, CEO Jonathan Bush was pretty forthright on the subject:

"Well there (is) two emerging services that were kind of at pilot level of, what do you call them, high-velocity, low mass, so the inpatient group and the population health group. Both of them, we're expecting to hit mass this year. If they don't we won't get those numbers. But we believe the demand is there and the product is there, and these were all bottoms-up. This is the first true bottoms-up bookings plan we have ever done..."



"The other big one is that in the group segment, where we did very badly relative to our plans in 2016, we feel like we know exactly why, and we think it's because of the fees that we charge exceed the costs that we take out. And we know that we can change that and we expect in this quarter to put out a guarantee for that segment that reverses that curse."

Jonathan Bush is refreshingly candid to the point that he must make some of his colleagues wince. Basically, he is saying this is the first forecast produced by athenahealth where the results weren't jiggered to come up with a desired answer. And then he has said one product has been found to cost more than it produced in benefits. I wonder how the sales folks feel about that.

My own thought here is that it can be a bit difficult to restore broken trust. That is true for investors and for customers. It is difficult to hear that prior forecasts weren't really based on direct field inputs. Why bother to forecast if that isn't what you are doing? Having been on the other side of the table, I know the pressures and the negotiations that go on in setting a forecast that way. It is not confidence-inspiring.

As to how the company will be able to guarantee new users in the group segment that they are going to receive some return on their investment and have the customers believe that is really the case... it is going to be a fraught exercise. And what of the customers who have signed up for a product that is not worth what they are paying? At some point, they will have to be compensated. And what about the sales organization that was told to sell something that produced bad economic results for the customers? athenahealth brought in a people officer last year because it had concerns about the engagement of employees. Building better products that users want to buy and which produce positive outcomes is far better than anything the people officer is going to be able to accomplish.

I'm inclined to believe the explanations because they present a picture that is hard to excuse. However, the issue before us is not the mis-feasance we have seen depicted, but the probability of the company achieving 22% bookings growth. I think from the point of view of investors, the good thing is that no one quite believes the 22% bookings growth number, and based on the track record so far, it would be naive to do so.

Another leading indicator that should be viewed positively is the company's increase in what are called "Net Promoter Scores." athenahealth has not had the greatest NPS in its space, and some of its users have been unhappy with the performance of what they have been sold. That is what happens when users don't get the value for which they are paying. The NPS trended up sharply in Q4 and reached a level more consistent with prior athenahealth performance.

I think what is going to be important for the shares is to see significant positive progress in the bookings metric, and if bookings growth doesn't quite get all the way to 22% in the course of 2017, most investors will be OK with it. athenahealth, for a company of its size, offers lots of products in lots of markets, from small hospitals to doctors and to other components of the healthcare space. It will be a while before the company can fire on all cylinders. Investors don't expect that, but are looking to see significant progress.

It would, I think, be tiresome in the extreme to try to evaluate the different offerings and different products that this company has or will have. And I have no crystal ball with regard to utilization rates - basically the usage of athenahealth's network by its doctor customers. The company alluded to the flu coming later this year than in years past. And there can be issues with patient deductibles, leading to more visits after a certain point that were not met last year.

Looked at holistically, I would be inclined to guess that the forecasts for this company are going to become more accurate over time simply because management is well aware of its lost credibility with investors. Jonathan Bush is not a typical CEO - I have never before heard a CEO say on a conference call that he wasn't paying attention. And because of this "weirdness," if you will, it can be a bit more difficult to handicap his comments than would be the case for other, more traditional CEOs. But despite all of the caveats that I have expressed, I think the odds favor athenahealth delivering on much of its forecast for 2017 - and part of that is the tailwind from the market.

Is everyone healthier? Some thoughts about market demand for health IT

Maybe there is some trend toward better health in this country. People are said to be eating healthier and exercising more. But I doubt that means there will be a dearth of electronic health records being created. Part of better health is, presumably, seeing the doctor regularly.

Earlier in this article, I wrote that athenahealth ought to be growing at rates of 20% or more. That's not because of anything more than the fact that the market for healthcare IT is growing that fast and that athenahealth is increasing its footprint. The company has a major initiative to extend its footprint into the smaller hospital market - those with fewer than 100 beds at the moment. It offers physicians a large variety of services that are really too numerous to recapitulate. As a healthcare consumer, I wish my own providers would buy the company's patient engagement and population health apps. But that's a different story.

The market for what athenahealth sells is huge, as one might anticipate, and still growing at a mid-teens percent. This report talks about a CAGR of 15.9%. This one, from a well-regarded source in the industry, says the CAGR is similar but uses a narrower definition of functionality. Here is a link to a third report. It has the same basic conclusions. If there has been some kind of fall-off in the demand for healthcare IT being bought by physicians, hospitals and all of the other participants in the space, it is simply not apparent from the current research.

At this point, one might speculate about how the move to repeal and replace Obamacare will impact demand. The simple answer is that no one really knows. Has that (concerns about the possible end of mandates) been a factor in disappointing net new customer counts of this company? Will a "replace" solution inhibit physicians buying EHR products that keep track of their practice and analyze outcomes for healthcare IT?

At this point, no one really knows if Obamacare will be repealed, and if it is, what will specifically replace it and how the replacement will impact the income of physicians and their practice groups. I simply haven't enough reliable information on which I can base any conclusion. I think market growth is really not the reason for the company's problems. If athenahealth executes effectively, there is no reason to believe it will not resume a growth trajectory that is greater than that of the market as a whole.

Valuation

Shares may not be cheap, but they are certainly cheaper, as they should be after the company's operational performance and its forecasting mis-steps last year. athenahealth currently has 40.1 million shares outstanding - an increase of about 1% over the past year. As I write this, the current share price is $114, which yields a market cap of around $4.6 billion. The company has a net debt position of a bit more than $100 million, which in turn yields an enterprise value of $4.7 billion. The current consensus forecast from First Call estimates revenue this year is just shy of $1.3 billion, which would be a bit below the company's own forecast for revenue growth. That's an EV/S of just greater than 3.6X. At that level, I think it is fair to say the valuation of the shares is a representation of significant investor skepticism that the company can achieve forecasted levels of top line performance. If athenahealth does achieve its forecast level of revenue performance, it's almost inevitable that it will produce strong positive alpha.

The current First Call consensus EPS forecast for athenahealth for 2017 is $2.46, which would represent an increase of 29% compared to last year. As discussed earlier, this is the number the company forecast at its Analyst Day in December. It represents some leverage in the general and administrative expense ratio, coupled with other, smaller economies. As mentioned earlier, I think the company's revenue forecasts more than its cost discipline is what at question. At the current consensus EPS forecast, shares have a P/E of 46X. That is not terribly unreasonable for a company that can sustain 20% top line growth with some margin gains - and is, of course, no bargain if the top line growth proves to be a chimera. It should be noted that compared to many other companies about which I have written, athenahealth has a far lower reliance on stock-based comp as part of its non-GAAP EPS. The company is forecasting that stock-based comp will be $88 million next year, which is 6.7% of revenues after adjustment for tax provisions. Stock-based comp at $88 million would be up by 24% year on year.

The company does not explicitly forecast cash flow metrics, but the Analyst Day presentation included metrics that suggest CFFO from operations will continue to exceed non-GAAP earnings by a few percent. Last year, CFFO was $183 million compared to non-GAAP income of $76 million. Cash flow relative to net income is quite elevated because of the high level of depreciation and amortization, much of which is coming with the amortization of capitalized software costs. It is not traditional to use the capitalized software costs in calculating free cash flow, but it may provide a more accurate picture for this company.

Overall, given athenahealth's forecast for GAAP net income, which the company expects will reach $50 million greater than the levels of 2016, it seems reasonable to expect that CFFO will reach at least $225 million and probably higher. It is forecasting that traditionally defined capex will be $105 million. My estimate of free cash flow for 2017 is, therefore, $130 million. That, in turn, computes to a free cash flow yield of 3.6%. That is not negligible, but neither is it of such a level as to describe the company's shares as a cash flow story.

Summing up, this remains a controversial story, and one with evidence on both sides of the balance. It is not terribly surprising that the mean First Call recommendation is between buy and hold. The valuation for this company is no longer monstrous, as has been the case in the past. On the other hand, the level of growth based on several metrics is not all that wonderful either. This is the leading company in the web-based healthcare IT space. The potential remains, as no one is really overhauling their competitive position. While I do not personally own shares of athenahealth, I think it is a reasonable bet, especially in the current context, when so many other IT names have reached valuations that cannot be supported. I'm looking for far better relative performance over the next year than has been true in the last 12 months, and I think positive alpha is in the offing.