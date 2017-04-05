Buy Realty Income: More Dividends To Come

This article is intended as food for thought!

Today's Realty Income (NYSE:O) is in great shape. I rate this real estate play a strong buy. This stock represents an equity coupon on a REIT with a market capitalization of $16.23 billion. Since inflation is hitting us at 2% per year according to the Federal Reserve's estimation, and the dividend yield on O is 4.07% per year, it looks very profitable to own this stock.

Super Resilient Real Estate Investment Trust

O's management is doing something very right because it didn't go bankrupt during the Global Financial Crisis last decade when a bunch of other big players really lost their shirts. O's stock price only dropped from $29 to the $16s during the worst times of market crises in recent memory; its survival throughout demonstrates serious lasting power. Really, it's the strength of real estate assets. This company's assets are in great locations, the city, and urbanization trends are on their side.

Source: Newgeography.com

The urbanizing trend will support the value of O in even the worst crises. But that's not all this company has going for it.

Great Real Estate Assets

O has a bunch of real estate assets in urban areas, so let's check out what kind of holdings constitute its portfolio.

In my research, I discovered this company owns buildings, housing, everything from Home Depots to Taco Bells:

Source: Management's Earnings Presentation Slide

The slide says it all. O's real estate provides a home for both retail tenants and office tenants, which makes for a nice mix of tenants. The mix of retail and office tenants proved to work during the Global Financial Crisis. Since the low of $16.89/share in 2009, O has improved its price to $59.92 per share.

Long-term Capital Appreciation

Real estate is great for income, and it has long been noted for protecting against inflation. Since debuting in 1994, this REIT has increased from $8.00 per share to today's $59.92, making for a 23-years compounded annual growth rate of 9.15%! If it keeps this growth rate for another 23 years, the stock will be worth $448.87 per share in 2040. All the while, you can lock in today's 4% dividend yield. What an incredible opportunity to own a piece of a real money making business!

Consensus: The Analysts Say "Do It"

Investing needs to be an informed activity. That's why so many people look to see what the analysts say about a stock. My analyst report says the consensus among professionals is to Hold this stock:

Source: YCharts

Rated Strong Buy

Overall, real estate has made profit for a lot of people for a long time. With a dividend yield of 4.07% and inflation estimated at 2% by the Federal Reserve, there's money to be made here.

The facts are clear: Get on the O-train!

