But Wait, There's More - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Rangeley Capital's portfolio managers, Chris DeMuth and Andrew Walker, discuss the Fed's Lacker leak; then, they turn to late night infomercial juggernaut Ronco Brands' (known for the Veg-O-Matic) attempt to IPO.

Rangeley Capital's portfolio managers Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher, or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, please listen to "Unlocking The Value Of GM's Dividend." If you have a question or comment, please email us at podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.