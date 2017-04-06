REIT Blue Chip Simon Property Group: Value And High-Yield Near 52-Week Low

There are currently plenty of mall REITs trading at or near 52-week lows, but there is one which I believe can be bought today for income and dividend growth at a reasonable price.

This opportunity is the 800lb Gorilla in the room, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Simon is the largest REIT by market cap, and sports one of the few "A" rated balance sheets in the broader equity REIT sector.

If I am wrong, you will be earning a ~4.1% yield on your investment, with the dividend growing in the high single-digits. Not a bad consolation prize. If I am correct, I expect to see the SPG shares trading 20%-25% higher by this time next year.

This isn't a high/risk high-return or bust pick. The FDA doesn't have to approve a new drug or medical procedure. The owned properties are already entitled for the highest density development in the zoning code, and the experienced management team has been delivering for shareholders for many years.

It is simply the kind of boring, risk-adjusted opportunity that I crave – with an asymmetrical upside.

Class-A Malls – Quality Real Estate

Class-A malls are generally located at prime locations in larger markets. The population density and high household incomes in the trade area result in these malls having higher sales per square foot. They attract the latest retail concepts and the hottest brands, looking to locate where there is traffic.

More sophisticated dining alternatives and entertainment venues bring consumers back to the property, and help to create a buzz, or "lifestyle" component. These are becoming alternative anchors, along with grocery concepts, theaters, and live entertainment. This "live, work, play" vibe lends itself to densification and redevelopment.

The best retail real estate with enclosed common areas are commonly referred to as Class-A malls, generally referring to those which generate $600 per SF in sales, or more. Owning portfolios of these massive Class-A properties create some of the largest REITs measured by market capitalization of any REIT asset class.

Why Class Matters

A few months back, Chilton REIT Team published a bullish case for Class-A malls, which clearly explained why the facts on the ground don’t support the headline mantra and dominate narrative - that all malls are dying.

Source: SA – Chilton REIT Team Feb. 3, 2017

However, in the Chilton article, the bar for Class-A malls was lowered to greater than $485 sales per square foot. It’s a great read, but please keep that distinction in mind.

While it is beyond the scope of this article, there also are investing opportunities (deep-value/high-yield) to be had with Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG), considered to be a Class-B mall landlord. The actual portfolio is more nuanced, which I covered in a recent SA focus article.

Tale of The Tape – Pendulum of Pessimism

During the past 52 weeks, SPG shares have traded in a range of $163.55-$223.12 per share. The analyst consensus 12-month price objective of $204.00 represents a 20% upside, with a 4.1% yield.

The largest Class-A mall landlords, Simon Property Group, General Growth Properties (NYSE: GGP) and Macerich (NYSE: MAC) have market caps after the recent selloff of $55 billion, $20.4 billion, and $9.2 billion, respectively.

These large-cap REITs each have 50/50 joint ventures with Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) REIT Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) to redevelop Sears properties at their respective malls. General Growth has been most active in kicking off redevelopments of its Seritage JV properties.

Amazon Growth Death-Ray?

Let's discuss the elephant in the room. It is counterintuitive that a top idea should be a bricks and mortar mall retailer when "everyone knows" that malls are in a death spiral because retail tenants are struggling to survive.

Pundits and many analysts write that malls are obsolete, pointing toward demise of the department store anchor and relentless competition from e-commerce category-killer Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Amazon has gone from disrupting books to attacking small appliances, shoes, apparel and creatively expanded to shipping anything non-perishable you can legally pack into a box. They even have the US Post Office delivering packages on Sunday in urban markets.

Amazon has a technology edge, a logistics edge, and enormous amounts of data regarding customer preferences and behavior. Amazon Web Services is the home of big data, and myriads of tools to analyze it. Innovation doesn't stop there. Amazon also has its own hardware ecosystems and has the largest public cloud services business on the planet.

Alexa is designed to make our homes smarter and our busy lives easier – by making it simpler to order from Amazon. Amazon Prime is the most successful retail membership club. Consumers pay an annual membership fee which includes steaming movies and TV shows, and free two-day shipping. Frankly, the customer experience ordering from Amazon is vastly superior to most online offerings from bricks and mortar stores.

I have touted a successful Amazon REIT Landlord strategy, which I have shared with SA readers. So, to paraphrase I Love Lucy's Ricky Ricardo, when it comes to recommending Simon Property Group, "I have some esplaining to do."

Omnichannel Retail

Amazon essentially ripped a page out of Sears, Roebuck & Co.'s mail order catalogue strategy. Prior to the Internet, and the rise of e-commerce as we know it today, Sears and other mail-order merchants accounted for about 10% of the consumer spend on retail items – essentially where we find ourselves today.

E-commerce continues to grow at a fast rate, but the numerator is a small part of the retail equation. Will the rate of growth of e-commerce continue to accelerate, or will it taper off as it reaches a natural plateau? Will bricks and mortar retailers successfully capture a greater percentage of the retail consumer spend with successful omnichannel retail strategies, sometimes referred to as "bricks and clicks?"

The foundation of a successful omnichannel retail experience begins with a brick and mortar store footprint. When Macy's closes a department store, according to management, the e-commerce demand in that market area drops off. Customers can't buy and pick up at store or make returns to store to buy the correct size, etc.

Omnichannel retail is a both/and solution, a fancy name for providing the customer the opportunity to choose where they prefer to shop at any given moment, either e-commerce or physical stores. The fact that Amazon is contemplating and piloting several bricks and mortar initiatives lends credence to the thesis that omnichannel retail will become the end state for the evolving retail landscape.

SA contributor George Kesarios, a well-respected contrarian, recently penned: "Brick And Mortar Is Dead, Long Live Brick And Mortar." He highlighted,

AMZN opened up another bookstore, and has plans for another five soon. Rumors have it that the company is hoping to open 300-400 bookstores in the U.S. The NYT reported that the company is also thinking of opening furniture stores, home appliances, electronics and more."

The chart below is from his article. He pointed out that the rate of growth has tapered off as e-commerce reached 8.5% of US retail sales. Just take a closer look at the chart below, and you can see it noticeably flatten out at the far right.

Source: SA - George Kesarios, FRED

Forbes.com contributor Barbara Thau is one of the retail pundits that I closely watch because she has a great sense of industry trends that impact retail real estate. Thau just wrote about the evolution of mall tenants, which I sometimes refer to as the retail circle of life. She wrote:

But this narrative that retail is dying doesn't tell the whole story. "It masks the fact that many shopping districts are doing very well, (mall) occupancy rates are at record levels and rents are in the stratosphere," said Andrew Nelson, chief economist for commercial real estate firm Colliers International.

Retail is the ultimate Darwinian struggle, and this has been true since the dawn of time. Bricks and mortar landlords have challenges, but frankly that is not new news. If there is "no crying in baseball," retail real estate is akin octagon fighting, an even "lower tears environment." It is a really rough business.

Anchors Aweigh

During the past week, there has been another rally in shares of beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD). Catalysts might include insider buying, a short squeeze, or the Oregon Fighting Ducks making it to the NCAA Final Four in men's basketball.

Notably, Oregon won the inaugural NCAA tourney back in 1939, when only eight teams competed and Sears was a highly respected, innovative, and profitable retailer. This year, SA Contributor Brad Thomas' beloved North Carolina Tar Heels won the tournament. Sears is struggling to survive.

While the game has the same name (basketball/retail), the playing-field has changed radically. The shorts are longer and baggier (style), modern arenas are larger and jam packed with technology (facilities), the shot clock (speed), three-point shot impact (big data), elimination of single free-throw foul shot, (rules), and a tournament with a 64-bracket gauntlet vs. eight teams (competition).

Sears continues to bleed cash and is selling the seed corn and burning the furniture to keep the lights on. However, the longer CEO Eddie Lampert can keep the plates spinning through capital infusions and asset sales, the more time for Sears Holdings REIT Seritage Growth Properties to generate cash flow as it redevelops the best properties and diversifies away from its anchor tenant. The mall landlords that have Sears as an anchor tenant also are given more time to devise a redevelopment plan for each property.

While this has been going on for years, the sense of urgency has never been higher, as stalwarts like Macy's (NYSE: M) and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) are retooling and right-sizing their own portfolios. J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) has made great strides compared to Sears in reviving its brand and catering to its core female demographic with a pivot toward beauty and major appliances. However, the recent announcement of 138 store closings has sent JCP shares on their next leg down.

So, Are Class-A Malls Risky Business?

The pessimism surrounding department store anchors has never been so extreme. The weakness in mall traffic generated from these fading department stores is often cited as a contributing factor to weaker sales among the tenants. The bankruptcies and right sizing of store footprints continue to garner the headlines. It is a perfect storm of headlines, and Mr. Market has been selling off the retail mall REITs.

Notably, headlines seem to focus more on store closings than store openings when it comes to inline stores (the tenants where the mall landlords make their serious money). While department store anchors occupy large amounts of square footage, the legacy leases have low single-digit rates, and account for a very small percentage of mall revenues.

Ironically, the Class-A mall landlords have close to zero vacancy when it comes to big-box anchors. When they do get a box back, they have the resources to re-tenant and redevelop into far more lucrative uses. The existential issue to watch closely is when weak anchors close, Class B- and C malls are at risk of losing inline stores and entering a death spiral, often ending with the keys being handed back to the lenders.

Investor Takeaway

However, Class-A mall landlords have a lot of dials and levers when it comes to negotiating with tenants. If retailers want a prime location in the very best malls, they may have to lease stores in malls located in less desirable markets. The business of owning and operating the best pins in the map is different from the business of running department stores and apparel retailers.

Arguably, David Simon and his team at Simon Properties have the best seat at the table to monitor and gain insight into how retail bricks and mortar strategies are evolving. They can strategically re-tenant and redevelop because they have the balance sheet and the cash flow to take advantage of the superior market knowledge and leverage with their lessees.

Simon is trading at 15.8x FFO per share, about three turns under its historical average. Dividend growth has been impressive since 2011, growing from $3.30 per share to $7.00, with the analyst consensus for a $7.80 distribution in 2018.

More good news: The Simon executive suite tends to under promise and over deliver when it comes to financial targets.

Icing On The Cake

Top Picks – Morningstar 3/31/17

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Star Rating: 5 Stars

Economic Moat: Narrow

Fair Value Estimate: $213.00

Fair Value Uncertainty: Low

5-Star Price: $170.40

Simon owns and operates a diversified portfolio of regional mall, outlet, and other retail properties throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. These high-quality assets tend to be dominant hubs for retail, entertainment, and dining offerings and have proven highly productive in terms of tenant sales, allowing the properties to maintain high demand, occupancies, and consistent rent growth. This, along with its fortress balance sheet, generates greater cash flow for Simon to reinvest into its properties, allowing the company to adapt and insulate its portfolio from e-commerce headwinds," per Morningstar.

Unique Risk Factor

A risk factor somewhat unique to Simon is that it is the No. 1 holding of all market-cap weighted equity REIT ETFs and many funds.

This includes the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ). When Mr. Market decides to shift from the newly-minted Real Estate sector, back into Financials or elsewhere, it can create additional selling pressure on SPG shares.

A smaller blue-chip retail pick such as $3.1 billion cap Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) would not face this significant headwind when REITs are sold off. Tanger has a BBB+ rated balance sheet with a long history of growing its quarterly REIT distribution, currently yielding 4%. My most recent SA focus article on Tanger can be found here.

