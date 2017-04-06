8Point3 Energy Partners' (CAFD) CEO Chuck Boynton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD)

Q1 2017, Earnings Conference Call

April 5, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bob Okunski – Vice President-Investor Relations

Chuck Boynton – Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Schumaker – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Lee – Goldman Sachs

Philip Shen – Roth Capital Partners

Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James

Chirag Odhav – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Vishal Shah – Deutsche Bank

Julien Dumoulin-Smith – UBS

Colin Rusch – Oppenheimer & Company

Paul Coster – JPMorgan.

Jon Windham – Barclays

Bob Okunski

On the call today, Chuck Boynton, our CEO, will provide an operational review of our first quarter 2017 performance, followed by Bryan Schumaker, our CFO, who will discuss our quarterly financial results, as well as provide our guidance. As a reminder, a replay of this call will be available later today on the investor relations page of our website, 8Point3energypartners.com.

During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that are described in the Safe Harbor slide of today's presentation, today's press release, and in our report on Form 10-K. Please see those documents for additional information regarding those factors that may affect these forward-looking guidance.

To enhance this call, we have also posted a set of PowerPoint slides, which we will reference during the call on the events and presentations page of our investor relations website.

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Bob, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter earnings call. I will provide some comments on our performance, and update you on our ROFO assets, including our Q1 acquisition of First Solar’s 34% stake in Stateline. Also I will address the announcement today that our sponsors are exploring strategic alternatives related to their ownership stakes in the partnership before turning the call over to Bryan to discuss our financials.

First our Q1 performance, overall, we are pleased with the progress we made in Q1. Our portfolio continues to perform as expected. We increased our distribution for the seventh quarter in a row, and believe that given our high quality solar asset portfolio we are well-positioned to achieve our financial guidance this year. Now let’s discuss our progress in more detail.

Our Q1 was solid, as we exceeded our revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA and CAFD guidance for the quarter. With the acquisition of First Solar’s 34% stake in Stateline on December 01, our portfolio now includes interests in 945 megawatts of projects on a gross basis at the end of the quarter with performance inline with our expectations. We also continued to adjust our ROFO portfolio during the quarter, which I will comment on shortly.

On the financing side, we commenced our $125 million ATM program though we did not utilize the facility during Q1. We also declared our most recent distribution of $0.2565 per share, which will be paid in April 14 to shareholders of record as of April 4.

For Q2, we are guiding to a distribution of approximately $0.2642 per share or a sequential increase of 3% over Q1. I would now like to provide an update on our ROFO assets please turn to Slide 4.

As you can see our current ROFO schedule stands at 800 megawatts and reflects the acquisition of Stateline as well as the approved removal of SunPower’s 100 megawatt El Pelicano project in Chile.

The potential removal of First Solar’s 179 megawatt, Switch Station project is pending after the conflicts committee and the board agreed to waive the negotiation period to allow First Solar to sell the project to a third party, so long as the price equals or exceeds the price First Solar offered to 8Point3.

Additionally after quarter-end, First Solar has offered their 280 megawatt CA Flats project as well as their 40-megawatt Cuyama project to the partnership. There will now be a negotiation period for both projects. And if no agreement is reached, First Solar will have the ability to sell those projects to a third party so long as the price equals or exceeds the price First Solar offered to 8Point3 as well.

Given our desire to delever the balance sheet and our limited liquidity to acquire large-scale projects in the near term, it is highly unlikely that we’ll be able to add these projects to our portfolio. As a result, we expect that First Solar will sell these projects to other buyers.

I would now like to address our announcement this afternoon that our sponsors are exploring strategic alternatives related to their ownership stake in the partnership. Please turn to Slide 5. As First Solar has publicly announced, it has notified the Board of its intention to pursue strategic alternatives for its stake in the partnership.

First Solar has indicated that its decision is due to a number of factors related to its long- term strategic direction as well as its desire to accelerate capital deployment from its systems business by selling projects earlier in the construction phase. Given First Solar’s intention, SunPower has likewise publicly announced and notified the general partner’s Board of Directors that it will be exploring alternatives related to its interest in the partnership, including, but not limited to, seeking a potential new joint venture partner in the partnership. The sponsors have stated that they will engage financial advisers to review their alternatives with respect to their interest in the partnership and that they intend to coordinate their review process.

According to our sponsors, their evaluation process is at a preliminary stage. Although our sponsors have publicly announced their current intentions, there is no assurance that our sponsors will pursue or affect any particular alternative. The partnership does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to this evaluation process, except as required by law or otherwise deemed appropriate. I want to reiterate that this process in no way impacts our financial performance as our 2017 guidance remains unchanged.

Our high-quality stable cash flow asset portfolio continues to perform as expected, and we do not expect that to change this year. Additionally, we have deferred our current discussions related to any potential debt refinancing due to this situation. We also reiterated our 12% distribution growth target for the year and believe our portfolio supports additional future growth.

In support of this, on Slide 6, we are showing the details of our forecasted annual CAFD for 2017, excluding additional acquisitions. Our estimate of P50 project- level CAFD is approximately $140 million. When we adjust for P90 for 2017, it brings down our project-level CAFD to the range of $122 million to $131.5 million. When you take into account debt service and expected corporate expenses, our 2017 estimated annual CAFD is $91.5 million to $101 million.

We expect estimated distributions of approximately $85 million in 2017. Please also note that we expect P50 annual project-level CAFD to be substantially unchanged through 2019, giving us significant visibility in our ability to continue distribution growth over the next couple of years.

Before handing the call over to Bryan, we have provided additional details on the linearity and seasonality of our performance for 2017 on Slide 7 that has been updated for our actual results for Q1.

In summary, we were pleased with our performance in the quarter. With a high-quality operating asset base and significant visibility on future cash flows, we are well positioned to deliver solid financial results.

With that, let’s turn the call over to Bryan to discuss our financials and provide our guidance. Bryan?

Bryan Schumaker

Thanks, Chuck, I would like to welcome everyone to our call. I will start by reviewing some of the financial highlights for the quarter, and touch on our current operating portfolio before moving on to guidance. Now, please turn to Slide 9.

As Chuck mentioned, we’re pleased with our Q1 performance as we exceeded our revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA and CAFD guidance for the quarter. Before reviewing our Q1 results in detail, keep in mind that our portfolio is seasonal, with Q1 being our lowest quarter.

Revenue for the first quarter was $9.9 million, down from Q4 due to seasonality. Operating costs and expenses totaled $10.9 million, up slightly from Q4, with $6.8 million in depreciation, approximately $2.2 million for cost of operations, and $1.9 million in SG&A costs.

On an annual basis, excluding project-related SG&A, we expect corporate SG&A to be in the $5 million range. We’ve recognized a net loss of $5.3 million for the quarter. Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees was $0.6 million. The net income attributed to 8Point3 shareholders was $0.9 million or $0.03 per Class A share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.1 million, and ahead of forecast as we benefited from a full quarter of Stateline operations. CAFD was $22.1 million also ahead of plan and reflects our six million network upgrade refund, which we received during the quarter as expected. As a reminder this upgrade refund was included in our Q1 2017 guidance. Finally, the Board of Directors of our general partner declared a Q1 distribution of approximately $0.257 per share, up 3% sequentially.

I’d now like to provide an update on our current portfolio. Please turn to Slide 10. As of the end of the fourth quarter, our portfolio consists of interest of 945 megawatts of solar assets, with an average weighted life of approximately 20 years. As a reminder, we closed the Stateline transaction on December 1, which added 300 megawatts to our portfolio on a gross basis. The portfolio is performing to plan, and this stable performance is the result of the quality of our projects, as well as the high predictability and minimal variability of the sun as an energy resource.

I would also like to point out that we continue to maintain high credit quality standards for our portfolio, as a majority of our assets have investment grade offtakes, this portfolio gives us confidence in the long-term stability of our cash flows, and is a strategy we will continue to follow.

Turning to Slide 11, I would like to briefly discuss our guidance for Q2 and fiscal year 2017. For Q2, we expect revenue of $14 million to $16 million, net income of $3 million to $5 million, adjusted EBITDA of $24 million to $26.5 million, CAFD of $15 million to $17.5 million, and a distribution of approximately $0.264 per share, an increase of approximately 3% to our Q1 2017 distribution.

For 2017, our initial guidance remains unchanged, revenue of $63.3 million to $66.7 million, net income of $27 million to $32.6 million, adjusted EBITDA of $106.5 million to $113.1 million, and CAFD of $91.5 million to $101 million. And a distribution growth rate of 12%.

Additionally, our guidance is based on our existing portfolio and assumes no additional material acquisition or changes in capital structure for 2017. In summary, we believe in the long-term growth of the solar sector and the strong value proposition we provide to investors. With our solid asset portfolio and strong cash flows, we are well positioned to deliver strong financial results.

With that, we would like to open up the call for questions. Operator?

Brian Lee

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question, Goldman Sachs. I had a number of them, just given the new information here so bear with me, if you don’t mind. Chuck, First Solar was roughly half the 600 megawatts or so of the ROFO list. So if they do end up leaving the partnership and are not replaced, do you envision SunPower being supportive enough volume-wise to support 8Point3’s growth? Or does this potentially even open up your thought process around pursuing third-party M&A over time? I know you guys have been guys have been opposed to that since the IPO.

Chuck Boynton

Yes. Good question, Brian. I think it’s too early to tell. We need to complete the strategic review first. And then following that review, we would see, is there a new partner or not? And so I think it’s too early to speculate what might happen at the end of the process. But the ROFO portfolio, after the current projects work through what First Solar’s offered, I think are predominantly SunPower projects. And there’s – we’ve made no statements about those, but – so I think we’ll wait and see.

Brian Lee

Okay, fair enough. I guess a follow-up to that since you did allude to it, but the sponsorship process, would that impact Boulder? It seem like that was the most likely drop-down in 2017. So first, has that changed? And then second, can you give us any sense on what the CAFD contribution from Boulder run rate would be on your percentage ownership?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, that’s – we’ll probably get into the discussion at the SunPower earnings call. As of now, Boulder is in the ROFO list. We had said before that we had planned on sort of an early Q3 drop. And I think from an 8Point3 standpoint, the Conflicts Committee and the Board of Directors will consider that when SunPower officially offers to sell. I think the good news for Boulder is that we have already structured the tax equity on it, so it’s on SunPower’s balance sheet, but it’s – there’s not a time urgency. And as you know, with U.S. tax equity projects, the project needs to have the final home when the project goes COD, and Boulder has already passed COD with tax equity already structured. So it’s a – we’re not in a big hurry on Boulder.

Brian Lee

Okay, okay. Last one for me, and I’ll pass it on. I think the big question people are going to have with the new information that’s out there today is what does it mean with potentially less sponsorship here in terms of your sustainable DPS growth? So you’ve got the 12% you’re reiterating for 2017, and that happens whether you take Boulder or not. So Boulder seems like it’s more of an 2018 issue. If we look at your annual CAFD run rate, you’re talking about through 2019, assume some organic growth, the escalators and then throw in Boulder. I think you get to $105 million, $110 million by 2018.

So by our math, you could still grow the dividend 12% again next year and still be at about a 90% payout ratio. So the question would be, is there something missing in my math in terms of that organic CAFD, puts and takes of 2017 to 2018? And then secondly, how would you think about keeping the DPS growth at these levels if you did decide to do it without issuing new equity and just with the organic growth, higher payout ratio and then just maybe the one drop-down on Boulder?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, I think you captured the essence of that well. The – a couple of things to think about. One is we’ve only guided dividend growth through the end of 2017, and I think we need to complete the strategic review before we would commit to what the future looks like beyond 2017. But I’d also point out, we provided some additional disclosure around project-level CAFD. And if you look at that and the math, there’s pretty strong project-level cash flow at a P50 level. So as you look out through 2019, we expect our average project-level cash flow to be about $140 million a year.

And then if you adjust for – to P90 over time, it’s, call it, a 6% to 8% discount is what we mentioned in the IPO roadshow, if you might recall, Brian. And so I think that there’s the ability for the portfolio to perform better than what we’ve guided this year because this year, you’ve got some movement of network upgrade refunds, new projects that are coming online that typically have a little bit of curing to do and then some delays that you’ve seen historically with projects as they get implemented.

So I think there’s ability to grow. I will point out the $140 million in project-level CAFD is – includes network refunds, and so some of those go away over time. And then as we mentioned, that the portfolio will change as you have escalators and tax equity funds move out, and so there’s – there would be cash flow. But we provided some additional disclosure that I think you can do the math on what ability do we have to grow distributions beyond 2017.

Brian Lee

Okay, thanks guys.

Philip Shen

Roth Capital Partners, thanks for the questions. To what degree does the plans of First Solar to potentially selling down their stake ripple and impact your banking relationships? And – well, I’ll leave it there and follow up with another one.

Chuck Boynton

I’ll answer it from a SunPower standpoint in 8Point3 and First Solar, we have very strong relationships with the banks. I don’t think this changes banking relationships because we are both global developers that do lots of deals, and so I don’t think this really changes the relationship with the financial community.

Philip Shen

Okay, thanks Chuck. And then last quarter, you guys mentioned you were considering refinancing a portion of your term debt with amortizing project-level debt. Can you give us an update on your plans there and give us a sense for how the potential debt restructuring might impact CAFD beyond 2017 or the dividend?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, that’s a good question. And what we said in the prepared remarks was that we put that on hold pending the strategic review, and so we still think that’s a good idea over time, but I think we’ll focus our efforts right now on this project. And then once there’s a conclusion there, then we’ll reconsider amortizing project-level debt, but I think we still think that’s generally a good idea.

Philip Shen

Okay, good. Yes. Sorry I missed that. And then so if nothing changes, what happens to 8Point3’s CAFD in 5 to 6 years’ time when tax equity partnerships flip? I know you’ve talked about it in the past, CAFD, on some process, being front loaded. But if you ignore debt refinance, just if you can talk about project-level CAFD.

Chuck Boynton

Yes. So the disclosure we provided is, we mentioned the P50, the project-level CAFD is approximately $140 million through 2019. When you get beyond 2019, there are some network upgrade refunds that go away, so the cash flows drop a little bit and then that’s offset by – there are escalators in many of the PPAs. And then there are some of the funds or some of the projects are structured tax equity where the tax equity investor gets part of the cash allocation. So we’re not providing the exact numbers, but there’s a dip in 2020 and then it recovers and it’s – but I’d – it’s not overly material. So we didn’t want to go and provide that long term of guidance, but we did want to at least make sure that we’re transparent on the profile.

Philip Shen

Okay. Thanks, Chuck. I’ll pass it on.

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Philip.

Pavel Molchanov

Raymond James. So first on the strategic alternatives front. Obviously, there’s a lot of ways where you guys can go, but is there a sense of the timing for when you will be ready to update the market on a conclusion, just bearing in mind that the longer this goes on, the longer the overhang on your stock will be?

Chuck Boynton

Yes, certainly, and I think we can’t really comment on how long it will take because we’re just now kicking off this process. So it’s – I think you could make assumptions based on other comparable transactions. But the key thing is, First Solar and SunPower have a really strong partnership, and we’re working – we work very well together, and this is a kind of a joint process. And so we’ll keep the market updated as we need to, but understand that you’ve got a strong partnership working together to find the best outcome.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. Let me also touch on a more macro question. So obviously, last week, we saw the Clean Power Plan officially placed under review by the EPA. Given your internal conversations with utilities, IPPs and so forth, what kind of response have you been seeing to that decision out of Washington? And do you think it’s been anticipated? And what might some of the near-term contracting read through look like?

Chuck Boynton

That’s probably a topic that will get a fair amount of airplay on the sponsors’ earnings calls because that’s a really good question for the sponsors as developers. For 8Point3, I – it’s probably not a big impact because today, we have a portfolio of high-quality assets with 20-year PPAs, with really strong investment-grade counterparties that produce great cash flows. And I don’t think anything that they do will change the profile of the quality of our assets and the quality of our projects. But your exact question is what will be addressed at the SunPower earnings call.

Pavel Molchanov

Right. Fair enough. Appreciate it.

Chuck Boynton

Yes. Thanks, Pavel.

Chirag Odhav

Yes. This is Chirag Odhav on for Chris at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Assuming no other partner becomes involved, what’s your view on SunPower’s ability to have the capital to support 8Point3 on its own?

Chuck Boynton

So I’m not going to comment specifically on what would happen if under different alternatives, but I’ll just say that SunPower is a developer of utility-scale commercial and residential projects. We have a very strong pipeline. Certainly, our DG business is extremely robust. Our – the – it’s no surprise the power plant market is really competitive right now. We think that, that gets better over time, but I think we feel from a SunPower standpoint that we’ll continue doing lots of transactions. I’m sure First Solar will as well. So – but I’ll leave it there.

Chirag Odhav

Okay. And then also, is there any possible sign that SunPower would be involved – bail out to waive the negotiation period and seek third-party buyers as First Solar is doing for Switch Station?

Chuck Boynton

I think it’s possible. That really is a decision with the Board of Directors and the Conflicts Committee. So the way the process works is that the sponsor offers a project at a price, and then it’s negotiated. And if we reach a deal, then it gets sold, and if not, then it can be sold outside for a period of time. We have not made the announcements as to what our intentions are, but we’d like to work the strategic process first and then make a decision.

Chirag Odhav

All right. Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Thanks.

Vishal Shah

It’s Deutsche Bank. Thanks for taking my question. Chuck, you mentioned your plan to delever the balance sheet. Do you have any specific targets as to what you’re looking for? Or should we assume the same kind of targets that you’ve laid out in the past?

Chuck Boynton

Yes. I think the – over time, right, and if you look at where the overall cash flows are versus the dividends, interest expense and operating expense, there’s a surplus. And I think our current plan will be to apply that surplus to deleverage. And that would just be sort of natural organic delevering. Beyond there, we have not a – we don’t have any other plans, so that would just be – I think if you’re building the model, it would be the best way to think about how much we would be able to delever over the next foreseeable period of time.

Vishal Shah

Okay, that’s great. And then should we be looking at any of the existing project tax equity structures where if there was a change in corporate tax rate, you would have to make the tax equity [indiscernible] Charles?

Chuck Boynton

From an 8Point3 standpoint, no. That is not a risk or indemnity that 8Point3 has, and I think the sponsors could answer those questions on their calls. But we don’t see that as a material risk for 8Point3.

Vishal Shah

Okay, great. Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Vishal.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Julien Dumoulin-Smith, UBS. Hey, good afternoon. I wanted to ask more around strategic options at 8Point3. Obviously, First Solar is going to do what they wanted to, but how does this change your strategic positioning at the 8Point3 level to the extent which that they may or may not want to sell, but you would like to expand or not your sponsorship and/or have additional sponsors, right, and so you could take control of that at your level? And we’re curious to see if you’ve got through ways in which you could actually execute that on that, independent of First Solar or not, and/or the thought process about actually looking at strategic options at 8Point3 itself in light of First Solar and your thoughts of valuation therein.

Chuck Boynton

Thanks, Julien. If you went back 2 years ago, First Solar and SunPower built 8Point3 with a strong partnership, and it’s a very strong partnership today. The teams work incredibly well together, and we’re going to work as partners to see what’s the best alternative. And we don’t know what that outcome will be, but I don’t expect us to be doing things differently or against each other during this period of time. And so I think the reality is that we’ve guided the year assuming no additional drop-downs, and that’s probably a fair assumption so that we can work through the forward plan.

But there’s really a tight alignment between both sponsors, and I wouldn’t see 8Point3 as the – and the general partners doing things differently, whether it’s wind or different types of assets or other drop-downs until we’ve concluded the strategic review. We don’t know what that will end up with, so I think it’s – you can think of a lot of different permutations, but I would say stay tuned.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Could maybe – you said never – would you see a viable avenue for SunPower to be the only strategic sponsor here? Or is that not an outcome and you would act strategically at 8Point3 if First Solar were to do something?

Chuck Boynton

I mean, I would say that we are going to explore all options. We’re not going to limit our options to a few. We’ll look at all options with First Solar and make the determination once we’ve completed the review.

Julien Dumoulin-Smith

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Colin Rusch

Oppenheimer & Company. Guys, can you comment a little bit about market price for assets at this point? Obviously, you kind of leaving options open with a bid for these projects for the parent companies from CAFD. But as they go and shop, I would assume that you’re probably looking at better terms with nearly all of the potential buyers of these projects. What are you seeing at this point or what can you share?

Chuck Boynton

Yes. I think there’s a lot of different quotes of market pricing. These – what I’d say is, these are incredibly high-quality projects. They’re vintage PPAs, which means the terms are more favorable than what they are today in today’s market, given how competitive things are today. And there’s a lot of demand for SunPower and First Solar projects because I think these are the 2 leading quality companies in solar, and so buyers preferentially want to work with both of our companies because of the quality and who we are. And so I think that the market is very strong for projects from both companies and as a testament to, I think, to the sponsors. As it relates to the 8Point3, this is a collection of just really high-grade, investment-grade offtake, 20-year-plus contracts and very well structured without any project-level debt. So these are, I think, really crown jewels. And we’ll work for the process and see what happens for 8Point3. But the market is very strong for solar projects, especially U.S. projects.

Colin Rusch

All right. I’ll just hop back in queue and touch with you guys later. Thanks.

Chuck Boynton

Thank you.

Paul Coster

It’s JPMorgan. So a couple of questions. First one is on – have you evaluated the change of control, whether it’s at the project level or at corporate debt level, and whether there’s a warranty from such [indiscernible] Are there any impediments to this kind of structural change that’s being vintaged?

Chuck Boynton

Well, certainly, Paul. I think any time there’s a contemplated transaction, the actual mechanics of the deal can be fairly complex. So I can’t – I’m not going to quote sort of the individual elements, but I’d say we have a very strong bank group. There is no project-level debt, and the back group that represents 8Point3 is incredibly strong and very supportive. And we’ll work with them on whatever transaction if there is a transaction when we get there, but it’s too early to tell how this might look in the future.

Paul Coster

The guidance that you’ve issued, does that include the cost of the strategic review to CAFD?

Chuck Boynton

It would. There’s – those costs would be immaterial to 8Point3.

Paul Coster

And my last question is, obviously, there’s an imperative at First Solar to liquidate some of the projects that held on the balance sheet for the purpose of getting Series 6. Does it – I mean, it feels to me like it’s a change on negotiating dynamic a little bit for the underwriting committee at CAFD. Can you just comment on whether there’s any kind of change to the way in which you do underwriting as a result of this, given potential conflicts of interest as well?

Chuck Boynton

No, it’s still being placed in front of the Conflicts Committee. They will do their initial analysis, and the bidding process will take place between them: the sponsor, First Solar, and the Conflicts Committee. Nothing will change on that front.

Paul Coster

Great, got it. Thank you.

Chuck Boynton

Okay. One last question, please.

Jon Windham

Hey, Barclays. Thanks for taking the questions guys. Just one more. There’s been some comments out of the California ISO recently about the potential curtailment of renewable capacity due to really high hydro levels in the state. Can you remind us how these – your PPAs are structured in California? And who’s sort of bears the risk of potential curtailment?

Chuck Boynton

Yes. Thank you, Jon. That’s a really, really good question. So they’re – these – most of these PPAs are vintage PPAs, meaning that the curtailment language is limited to system emergencies. And in terms of being uncompensated, a lot of the newer PPAs – we have more challenges where they have economic curtailment and whatnot. So we think that with our guidance, P90 – from P50 to P90 that we’ve contemplated that, but certainly, I think there is curtailment risk in the solar industry, and we are in a preferential position, given the quality of these PPAs and when they were negotiated and signed.

So with that, we’ll conclude the call. Thank you, all, for calling in. We appreciate the time, and we’ll talk to all of you next quarter.

Bryan Schumaker

Thanks.

