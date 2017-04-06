Energold Drilling's (EGDFF) CEO Fred Davidson on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energold Drilling Corp. (OTCPK:EGDFF) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call April 5, 2016 4:15 PM ET

Steve Gold

Thank you, Jerry. Good afternoon, everyone. 2016 was a year of transition. It was a slow start in all divisions, but indications and eventually evidence of a recovery began to take hold, mostly in the second half of the year. And that evidence translated into what we expect to be a likely improving financial performance in 2017. Company-wide revenue in 2016 was $65.5 million across all of our business lines that compares to $82 million in the year prior. Despite substantial cost savings enacted in the first part of the year and the recovery in mineral drilling in the second half of the year, gross profit margin was 14% compared to 16.5% in the year prior.

2016 began as a challenging period. Commodity prices had started to rebound, although as discussed at the time, those effects would take time to trickle down to exploration dollars and spending. Management implemented aggressive cost-cutting throughout the year. The mixed effects of a slow but stable recovery combined with cost-cutting resulted in net loss for the year of $0.36 per share compared with a net loss of $0.49 per share in 2015.

In the mineral division, pricing started to accelerate early in 2016 and remained at those higher levels in the second half of the year. Program sizes, which we consider to be the number of meters drilled per contract, started to expand in the second half of the year, which is crucial to our improving economies of scale. For that reason, because mobilization costs, which are significant at times, are generally constant regardless of program size, bookings for new rigs – bookings for rigs improved in the second half of 2016 and have expanded for the coming summer.

Exploration budgets have expanded considerably from multi-year lows. Capacity utilization is improving. Alongside that, rates are expected to continue to shrink than industry-wide. In fact, the company’s drill rigs in select geographical markets are fully committed for the busier summer months. For the year, mineral drilling revenue was $37 million compared to $32.5 million in 2015 as a result of improving activity in the second half of the year as well as stronger rates and better economies of scale. More telling was the number of meters drilled in 2016 at just over 232,000 compared to just over 202,000 in the year prior. Based on its order book and visibility, management believes the recovery in mineral drilling will continue. It will likely increase its rate of growth later in 2017 in select markets.

In the energy drilling side, the ongoing malaise in the oil and gas drilling side resulted in weaker performance in 2016 compared to 2015. Adding to the difficulties were the fires in Fort McMurray in the second quarter of last year resulting in some projects being delayed and others were canceled outright. As a result, revenue fell to $18 million from $28.5 million in 2015 resulting in large part due to an absence of seismic activity in 2016 compared to the year prior. This is a function of overall market and the extent to which our clients are willing to spend money in the most advanced and early stages combined of exploration.

Management continued with significant cost-cutting in the first half of the year, including wage reductions and whilst some stability came into the sector towards late 2016, margins were negative as there is still a particular fixed cost level the division must operate at regardless of activity. 2017 is expected to be an improvement compared to 2016 in terms of activity, although this increase in work will be partially offset by lower rates.

Moving over to the manufacturing sector, this division remains challenged for reasons including overcapacity in the mineral drilling fleet as well as challenge in financing. All that capacity is slowly being taken on as a result of the improved environment for drilling. There does not appear to be a major rush to purchase new equipment at this time. As far as my comment regarding financing, the water drilling market is challenged, specifically by our client’s inability to finance equipment. Generally speaking, the financial performance for the Manufacturing division in 2016 was disappointing. The $10 million in revenue with a gross margin of 11% compares to revenue of almost $21 million in the year prior and an associated gross margin of 17%. Energold has taken numerous initiatives to deal with the performance of the Manufacturing division, including reorganizing engineering, sales and plant activity, and we’ll continue to explore further changes to increase profitability.

Despite the challenging environment, Energold continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with over $13.5 million in cash and nearly $47 million of working capital. In February, the company announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet to raise $20 million by way of convertible note, the proceeds of which will go to almost entirely refinancing the company’s debt as well as provide working capital for a considerably busier 2017. Management is currently in the final stages of this financing process and expected closing in the near term.

With that brief financial review complete, I’ll pass the call over to Energold CEO, Fred Davidson, for his comments. Fred?

Fred Davidson

Thank you, Steve. I think your comments are well understood and I think the industry and everybody is aware of it, there is – we are seeing a growing interest in all types of commodities, but it’s – many ways it’s very hesitant in anticipation of a number of macro events that nobody can really anticipate. So what we are seeing is for instance, the size of contracts, in general, are smaller, but sometimes repeated a number of times and that is where 3 or 4 years ago, you would have a 20,000 meter contract. Now we are seeing contracts that are sort of 2,000 to 4,000 meters. At the end of that program, the client then decides whether there is still an open market for raising money and they will then reissue another contract for the size, so it’s gradual, but – and hesitant, but it certainly is much – we are seeing the strengths where we didn’t see it in the prior year, primarily in the mineral side.

In the energy side, we saw a deferral of work in 2015, 2016, and because of that, we did some substantial reductions in our costs and you can see that in fact, the loss on the energy side for the fourth quarter dropped from $4.8 million in 2015 down to only $865,000 in 2016. We were very conservative of both trying to address these problems and in virtually all sectors and segments of the group. By the end of the year, we have managed to reduce our operating losses and in many cases improved the overall performance. The end result is by the – in the fourth quarter of 2016, EBITDA was a negative of $787,000 down substantially improved from a negative $6.7 million, $6.8 million in the prior comparative period. So we have done a fairly substantial job in running – controlling costs, but costs are only one side of this industry and what it is, is we are looking on the growth. And as Steven mentioned, there are certain fixed costs we can’t avoid and we don’t want to avoid because they are what we are going to build on as the markets strengthen.

We are seeing that strengthening as I said in the mineral side. We are seeing that the work on the energy side is becoming spread out a little more, rather than in one season, many of our larger clients are deferring some of the work to quarter-by-quarter, waiting for events, if you will or making decision based on events. Internationally, the other thing we are seeing is a political issue, and that is the overheads are in many ways impacted by increased regulation. And in many cases, regimes in various countries expanding their tax base by revisiting some of their notions of what is taxable and what isn’t, and that’s – that means we spend a lot more time with the lawyers and accountants making sure that filings are up and in place and we are in compliance with the laws there. So G&As are only going to fall to a certain point, although we have substantially reduced them year-over-year. We are seeing the start of the recovery. I think it’s going to continue to grow. And the other side of it is some of our nontraditional work is less seasonal and we expect to see that grow as we use some of our rigs in doing not just pure energy but our green side energy and in many cases, things like water drilling, going forward. That we expect to see later in this year as the summer opens up and the rigs start working in that sector.

Overall, we are in a good position. We are well-financed. We have the muscle we need to grow with this marketplace. And I agree with Steven. We are sitting in a situation where the growth is coming. It’s going to be gradual. And – but going forward, there is growing confidence with our clients that they are prepared to spend the money across the board, whether it would be minerals, energy or in the nontraditional drilling we are now doing. I think at that point in time maybe we should see if there is some questions.

Daryl Young

Hey, gentlemen.

Fred Davidson

Hi, Daryl.

Daryl Young

I was just wondering given we are effectively through the oil sands drilling period on the energy side, I was wondering if you guys could give an update on what you saw there?

Fred Davidson

Yes, it’s – it was more spread out this year and it’s in there, clients are – bigger clients have indicated that they are talking as very much like the mineral clients are talking. The contracts on each contracts is a little smaller, but they are already talking about some of the work we would normally do in a winter, they want us to do in the summertime. So I think we are going to see probably an increase in revenues on the oil side over last year, but it will be spread out over the year. The other side that we are seeing for the first time and this is really significant is the earlier stage expenditure in the oil patch tends to be seismic and that’s the first thing that’s dropped when the oil companies want to sort of reduce their exploration expenditures. We have just bid probably 3 or 4 seismic jobs not just in Canada, but elsewhere as well. And that’s probably the first time in 2 years we have seen that. So I think we are starting to see the expenditures rising. But like everybody else, they are just a little bit apprehensive about walking through that minefield right now.

Daryl Young

Got it. And then on the mineral drilling side, the contracts you guys are referencing in the geographies where rigs are fully utilized, is that mainly in Latin American countries or is that – maybe you could provide a little more color on where are those? What kind of drilling that is?

Fred Davidson

Yes, I would be happy to. Most of it is brownfields, but there is some greenfields, which we haven’t seen for a couple of years. Most of it is in the northern part of Latin America. However, having said that, we are seeing a recovery in Africa which as you know all about 3 years ago, Ebola hit the area we worked primarily in and it basically shutdown the exploration we were doing in West Africa for almost 2 years. We have already got signed contracts now in excess of all the work we did last year. So we are seeing – that’s coming back and – fairly dramatically. And I think going forward, our expectation is once again the – what we call, Europe, Africa division will probably be our second largest division after Mexico and Central America.

Daryl Young

Okay, excellent. And then on the geothermal and geotechnical, that’s come off quite a bit. Is that an area you guys see coming back anytime soon or?

Fred Davidson

Yes. Yes, we are not going for the mom and pop type of work in this business. What we are bidding are fairly large institutional contracts. And there the things that are tendered, sometimes it can take up to a year to design the program. We have probably got three right now that we’re in the final stages of working on. One particular one, which I am quite excited about – unfortunately, the client won’t allow us to tell anybody who they are, they literally apologized to us just last week and just said they have redesigned the field twice now and they are going to proceed. So, we expect first quarter was very slow on the geothermal more than anything else and – but going forward, it’s going to be a strong year on the geothermal, unless one of these macro events – one can never sort of anticipate anymore where it’s going to happen. But at this point in time, yes, we are quite confident, geothermal will be strong in the balance of the year where basically we have 2 rigs working on the water right now. So overall, it’s a growth market and we are seeing some of that in outside of some of our traditional markets as well.

Daryl Young

Okay, excellent.

Fred Davidson

That’s all for me. Thanks, guys.

Daryl Young

Good talking to you. Take care.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, everybody.

Fred Davidson

Good afternoon.

Unidentified Analyst

I am wondering if you guys can talk about the recent financing deal that was announced. I am just having a hard time understanding how poor the terms of the recent deal appear to be for long-term shareholders, especially after the optimism expressed on the quarter three call. I am wondering if we can get some background on how and why this financing was put into place and whether there is some strategic angle with the funding entity and the people, which can help explain the owner’s terms?

Fred Davidson

Steve, do you want me to handle that?

Steve Gold

Yes, thanks for the question. I think everyone knew that we had to refinance the debenture coming this July. And as a result, we are not in the market that we were in 6 years ago, even 3, 3.5 years ago. The deal we had intended to strike was simply to refinance the debt, and unfortunately any lender we spoke to needed a particular amount of security. But that security was tied up in working capital loans and what have you. So, the deal basically grew from just refinancing the convertible debt to encompassing pretty much all the debt. And that was just simply to satisfy the security requirements. So, the terms are certainly, it is dilutive and it’s a deal that’s within the context of the market.

We have had probably a dozen conversations, of which 5 or 6 were real serious term sheets. This was the best one. The luxury of time is simply not on our side given that July is much closer now than it was last November. And this is a deal that certainly we would have loved to have done with a higher share price, because it would have implied a higher conversion price, but it has some built-in funding mechanisms. And as far as warrants are concerned and frankly speaking it’s a deal in the context of the market. Any lender that we spoke to – you noted our optimism in Q3 and certainly that’s starting to come through and certainly will prove it’s worth this summer as the mineral business ramps up, but any lender is not going to look forward looking and lend a particular amount of money on hopes, promises and dreams as much as the evidence is there over the course of 2017. The fact of the matter is that term sheets were presented to us on the basis of what we had done, not what we expect to do and given certain security requirements that was the best term sheet we have.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Steve Gold

Yes, welcome.

Fred Davidson

Okay, great. Thank you, operator Ashley and thank you everyone in reviewing our fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and production results. We look forward to our next quarter call in late May. If you have any questions or would like to submit questions for our next quarterly conference call, please visit our website at www.energold.com or via phone area code 604-681-9501. Thank you everyone for your continued support at Energold Drilling Corp. Have a great day.

