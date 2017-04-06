Has Arconic Found Its Savior?

This is great news and could make the company the best secular bet on autos and aerospace.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is amidst a boardroom battle to keep its CEO, Klaus Kleinfeld. Elliott Management, run by activist investors, is pushing ARNC to turn itself around. At least in Elliott's mind, helping turn ARNC around would require getting the former Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) CEO, Larry Lawson, installed as its CEO.

Elliott is paying Lawson $100,000 a month as a consultant for now, so time is of the essence. It has also claimed that Arconic failed to disclose the fact that it has traded assets for votes. Just more ammo for Elliott, in what appears to be a winning scenario where ARNC has a new CEO by 2018.

Former ARNC Kleinfeld has played his role, bringing Alcoa (NYSE:AA) out of the depths of the financial crisis and ushering the split-up of the value-add business (that is ARNC) from the commodity business of AA.

Larry Lawson (Elliott's choice) should be the man to usher in the next phase at ARNC. The company is less beholden to commodities, and is now a play on the auto and aerospace market, needing a CEO that can navigate this new path. Lawson orchestrated a three-year turnaround at Spirit AeroSystems after coming over from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Spirit is a maker of commercial aerostructures, and Lawson managed to cut costs and make divestitures for a relatively quick and successful turnaround.

There is a risk, however, as ARNC is trading as if Elliott will win. If the activist investor loses on its quest to install a new CEO and board members, shares of the company could take a setback. Both sides have been working on convincing shareholders that they have the right stuff. For ARNC management's role, it's selling some of its residual Alcoa stake to raise cash for buybacks, hoping to appease shareholders with capital returns. But that has done little to satisfy shareholders.

In the end, ARNC has set its annual shareholder meeting for May 16th. It's then that we will find out whether the company can get enough votes to fend off Elliott. And there won't be any settling this proxy battle - both sides are already in too deep.

ARNC has managed to cut its exposure to the volatile commodity business with the spin-off from Alcoa, and it should do well with the up-cycle in aerospace and increased demand for larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft. ARNC will also benefit as aluminum takes market share from steel in the automotive space (i.e., Ford (NYSE:F) moving its F-150 toward a lighter and studier all-aluminum body frame). The company has moved from being a cyclical bet to more of a secular one, but it'll need a new CEO to usher the transition. For now, it's "wait and see" whether Elliott can win the CEO battle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.