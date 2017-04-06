Impressive Japanese Flows At The End Of The Fiscal Year

Japanese investors bought foreign bonds in the last week of March for the first time in nine weeks.

Japan's Ministry of Finance reports portfolio flows on a weekly basis with a week's lag. The data just reported covers the last week in March as the Japanese fiscal year was drawing to a close.

Japanese investors bought foreign bonds and stocks. The JPY1.1 trillion of foreign bonds purchased snaps an eight-week selling spree. This was the largest weekly purchase since September. For the first time since November, the four-week average is now positive.

Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign equities for the first time in four weeks. The JPY335.4 billion figure was the most since November.

Foreign investors were busy too - as buyers of Japanese stocks and bonds. Foreign investors snapped a six-week divestment campaign by purchasing JPY584.5 billion of Japanese equities. This was the most since last April.

Foreign investors bought JPY890 of Japanese bonds. It was the first net purchases figure since the start of the month and the most since September.

Recall that the dollar weakened at the start of last week as global markets reacted to the lack of a vote on the US Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. That parliamentary maneuvers were to avoid a defeat and called into question the ability of the Trump Administration to manage a fragmented party and estranged opposition to enact legislation. The greenback recovered after approaching JPY110.00 to test the JPY112.20 area before last weekend.

This week, the dollar has found offers in the JPY111.20-111.50 area. In the aftermath of the FOMC minutes, the easing of US yields and reversal of earlier strong equity gains have seen the dollar sold back below JPY110.50.

Thursday's price action may also be influenced by chunky options expiration at the US cut. These include JPY110 (~$515 million), JPY110.35 ($530 million), JPY110.75 ($422 million), and JPY111.00 ($419 million).

The JPY110 area corresponds with the 50% retracement of the dollar's gains since the US election. The technical indicators are not generating strong signals. The "pain trade" is a break of JPY110.00, which would likely spur stops and option-related selling. Some dollar buying could materialize ahead of JPY109.50, but below there, nothing stands out until closer to JPY108.40, while the 61.8% retracement is a little below JPY108.

Meanwhile, Japanese equities are having a rough time. Following the US reversal and yen's strength, the Nikkei and Topix have been sold to new 2017 lows. The Nikkei may find support near 18500. The Topix may find support near 1450-1467.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.