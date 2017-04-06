Apple Likely To Display Short-Term Strength On Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings

But weakness in China will take a toll as the year progresses.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is showing good momentum with its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, both of which are nicely outpacing the uptake of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus of last year. Combined, these flagship phones make up over one-sixth of the iPhones in use after only 6 months, compared to just about one-eighth for the predecessor devices.

Source: Fiksu.com

The sustained strength in iPhone usage underlies the strength in Apple stock over the same 6-month period.

The solid data are more an indication of the sluggish demand for the prior models than runaway sales of the most recent Apple offering. In fact, 2017 estimates are for relatively flat performance relative to 2016, with flat sales in North America and Japan; a sharp decline in China; and modest gains in Europe and the rest of the world, with total volume a bit below the robust 2015 level.

Source: Business Insider

Having said that, Apple seems on track for a solid March quarter in 2017 despite the absence of a compelling new iPhone last fall. While supplier Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) had a revenue decline in 2016, it seems poised for growth in revenue this year with expected firm demand for larger screened iPhones benefiting its Sharp display business.

Analysts remain positive on the stock despite recent gains, with Bernstein calling for a $160 share price, up from an earlier $140 call.

Source: CNBC

Bulls will bet on an iPhone super-cycle with the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone likely to see a new device with real advances, in contrast to the tweaking of recent years. Bears, like me, see the new iPhone as a "hail Mary" pass with little to keep up any momentum once the iPhone 8 (or whatever it is called) becomes mainstream.

As I have written before, AAPL stock value is likely well below current prices, and investors may be well-advised to use AAPL stock as a source of cash leading into a long-overdue market correction.

In a nutshell, I expect Apple stock to trade higher on earnings and fall away through September when the new iPhone will determine direction. In my view, this is a case of "sell into strength."

