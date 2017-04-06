A North American Play On Surging Global Cobalt Demand

2017 is set to be a big year for STM as the company completes underground exploratory work and moves closer to an updated, compliant 43-101 resource estimate.

Scientific Metals' Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho (located <500 miles from TSLA's gigafactory) could supply the EV industry with tens of thousands of tonnes of cobalt annually.

Cobalt prices are surging (up more than 150% in the last year) as end users seek out ethical sources of cobalt production.

The DNC (Democratic Republic of Congo) accounts for more than 1/2 of annual global cobalt production and there are serious concerns about mining practices in the DNC (child labor).

Global demand for cobalt is surging and large investors, including the Chinese government, are stockpiling the metal which is an integral input in rechargeable batteries. The world's largest commodities firm, Glencore, recently made a strategic move by spending nearly US$1 billion to acquire the rest of the Mutanda Mine in Congo in addition to a 10.3% stake in Katanga Mining which also operates a nearby copper and cobalt mine in Congo.

To put this acquisition into perspective cobalt production at Mutanda rose to 24,500 metric tons last year, according to Glencore. Meanwhile the global output of the metal totaled 110,000 to 120,000 tons in 2016 which makes Glencore an increasingly powerful force in the global cobalt supply equation.

Cobalt prices have surged nearly 150% in the last year, reaching the highest levels since 2008:

More than 1/2 of the world's annual production of cobalt comes from the DRC (Congo), however, there are serious concerns as to how cobalt is mined in Congo (child labor, physical abuse of workers, etc.) While Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers may choose to source cobalt from the Congo, North American manufacturers such as Tesla have committed to only utilizing ethical sources for its raw materials i.e. producers that do not use child labor etc.

The fact is that the U.S. electric vehicle industry does not have enough secure, ethical sources of cobalt ready to come online to meet the rapidly growing demand. While there are quite a few 'cobalt pretenders' springing up in the market, there are very few North American cobalt plays with proven cobalt resources.

Scientific Metals (OTCQB:SCTFF) (TSX-V:STM) potentially solves all of the above problems by having one of the worlds only pure-play cobalt projects within a few hundred miles of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Nevada Gigafactory. STM's Iron Creek Cobalt Project has a non-compliant 43-101 resource estimate completed by Noranda which shows that Iron Creek has 1.3 million tons grading .59% cobalt (at a US$24/lb cobalt price this estimates that Iron Creek holds ~US$368 million in cobalt). However, perhaps most important STM sees considerable potential for expanding the Iron Creek resource to multiples of the Noranda estimate.

STM CEO Wayne Tisdale offered the following comment regarding the outlook for the North American cobalt supply chain:

"With the Trump administration's emphasis on providing raw materials for electric batteries sourced in the USA, there will be an ever-increasing emphasis on developing projects such as the Iron Creek Cobalt Project. We expect that companies such as Tesla, GM, Apple and others will be forced to disclose the ethical shortcomings in their supply chain and source safe, secure and home grown materials for their phone, car and home batteries."

In addition to boasting a rich cobalt resource the Iron Creek property also hosts a historical estimate of 4.57 million tons grading 1.84 per cent copper. This historical estimate is from the Noranda report that notes that, in the west zone of the No Name zone, there is the presence of 4.57 million tons grading 1.84 per cent copper possible reserves or similar.

Last month STM also completed an important addition to its property package at Iron Creek by acquiring 25 unpatented lode mining claims, totaling 500 acres to the south extension of its flagship Iron Creek cobalt project. STM has now expanded its land package to 1800 acres in the most prolific cobalt trend in the USA within trucking distance to Tesla's Gigafactory.

Perhaps the best part of Iron Creek is that the main 137 acre part of the play, encompassing seven patented lode mining claims, sits on private property. This means that the permitting process is much simpler and STM is able to quickly move to rehabilitating the underground workings and initiating exploratory drilling. STM has actually begun moving underground and opening up its 3 underground adits at Iron Creek in the last couple of weeks.

2017 is set to be a pivotal year at Iron Creek as STM moves closer to completing an updated compliant 43-101 resource estimate and eventually a PEA:

STM CEO Wayne Tisdale and the Intrepid Financial team have a strong track record of creating significant shareholder value over the last 15 years. The highlights include:

Rainy River - Gold - $1.2billion market cap at its peak; sold to Newgold

Xemplar - Uranium - $1bn market cap at its peak

Ryland Oil - Oil & Gas - $114m sale to Crescent Point

Webtech Wireless - Tech - $300m at its peak

Pure Energy - Lithium -$65m at its peak

STM has both fundamental and technical momentum in its favor and judging by the stock's latest breakout to multi-year highs there could be more good news ahead for Scientific Metals investors:

