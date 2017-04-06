Plug Power Signs Multi-Site GenKey Deployment And Technology Collaboration Agreement With Amazon

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

More than three years after the legendary Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) transaction announcement propelled the company's stock to multi-year highs of $11.72, Plug Power is finally back with a bang by disclosing a multi-site GenKey deployment and technology collaboration agreement with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN):

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], a leader in providing energy solutions that change the way the world moves, announced that it has reached an agreement with Amazon to utilize Plug Power fuel cells and hydrogen technology in its fulfillment network. At select fulfillment center locations, Amazon will begin powering its industrial equipment such as forklifts using the GenKey technology which will enable faster charging times, reduced costs, and support energy-efficiency in Amazon's fulfillment operations. Revenues associated with the commercial agreements are expected to be around $70 million in 2017. "This agreement is a tremendous opportunity for Plug Power to further innovate and grow while helping to support the work Amazon does to pick, pack and ship customer orders," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. "Our hydrogen fuel cell technology, comprehensive service network, and commitment to providing cost-savings for customers has enabled Plug Power to become a trusted partner to many in the industry and we are excited to begin working with Amazon." Additionally, Amazon and Plug Power will begin working together on technology collaboration, exploring the expansion of applications for Plug Power's line of ProGen fuel cell engines. Plug Power has granted Amazon warrants to acquire up to 55,286,696 of Plug Power's common shares at $1.1893 per share (Exercise Price), which is based on the volume weighted average closing price of Plug Power common shares for the thirty trading days ending April 4, 2017. Vesting of the warrants is tied to payments totaling $600 million in the aggregate made by Amazon, directly or indirectly, in connection with the purchase of goods and services from Plug Power. An adjustment to the Exercise Price will occur after the first 34,917,912 warrants have vested, and will be based on the volume weighted average closing price, at the time that such warrants vest. The details of the warrants and vesting is described in more detail in a report on Form 8-K filed by Plug Power with the SEC earlier today.

The company also hosted a short conference call with analysts this morning, but unfortunately, CEO Andy Marsh was reluctant to provide additional details on the transaction, often referring to non-disclosure provisions with Amazon.

But according to Reuters, Andy was somewhat more supportive in an interview earlier this morning:

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer will equip forklifts at 11 warehouses this year with hydrogen fuel cells so they can lift more goods before running out of juice, as well as charge faster, Plug Power's Chief Executive Andy Marsh said in an interview. Amazon will spend $70 million on the deal in 2017 and likely twice that next year, he said.

But most importantly, Marsh confirmed that Amazon will outright purchase the company's solutions instead of requiring Plug Power to provide costly operating leases like Wal-Mart has been doing so far.

Under a best case scenario, the company might even receive cash upfront for the GenCare services provided to Amazon over the course of the respective service agreements.

That said, the question-and-answer session with analysts revealed at least some additional information:

initial revenues will be mostly tied to the company's standard GenKey offerings

details on the announced technology collaboration still need to be worked out with Amazon, but will center around the company's new line of ProGen fuel cell engines

firm GenKey orders of $70 million for 2017 and visibility into further deployments beyond that date similar to the company's existing agreement with Wal-Mart

company will update on revenue and earnings guidance during its first quarter earnings conference call

no update to unit shipment guidance at this time, but existing forecast now fully covered

no update on the expected ratio of cash sales vs. PPA transactions for 2017

when asked about margins: "We are pleased that this offering will allow the company to achieve its goals to reach profitability mid-next year and this will hopefully be an accelerator"

Undoubtedly, the transaction holds strong revenue potential as, according to leading supply chain and logistics consulting firm MWPVL International, Amazon currently operates more than 100 fulfilment and redistribution centers throughout the U.S. and Canada, with another 26 facilities currently planned or already under construction. With regard to the announced technology collaboration, it is obviously way too early to assign any type of future revenue contribution as the project has yet to commence.

That said, I have some problems with the CEO's quoted statement of revenues from Amazon most likely doubling from 2017 levels in 2018, as this would assume the deployment of a whopping 22 new GenKey sites for Amazon. As, according to Marsh, it took Plug Power two months to finish the system installation for the first Amazon site, the company would have to materially increase both production and installation capacities in 2018, which would, of course, lead to a significant increase in operating expenses.

Investors should also note that a sizeable amount of the $70 million in revenues expected from Amazon in 2017 has already been incorporated into the company's guidance for the current fiscal year as admitted by management on the call and also evidenced by the unchanged unit shipment guidance. Given the company's strong bookings number for Q4/2017, I would assume most or even all of the $70 million order already being included in Plug Power's year-end backlog number. We will learn more about this issue on the company's upcoming first quarter earnings conference call as management promised to update revenue and earnings guidance at that time.

Furthermore, Marsh stated a new goal of reaching "profitability mid-next year," which does not exactly match the company's usual guidance for positive EBITDAS in the final quarter of each given fiscal year. While Marsh could, of course, have referred to GAAP profitability in his statement on today's call, management has consistently referred to the term "EBITDAS" in the past when talking about profitability. So, most likely, the company just delayed its profitability target by another two quarters.

But the biggest fly in the ointment is clearly the issuance of warrants to Amazon to purchase a whopping 55.3 million common shares or almost 23% stake in the company at a sizeable discount to the now vastly improved share price.

To provide some background on the warrant transaction:

There will be no cash payment from Amazon to Plug Power in conjunction with the warrant issuance. They are assigned to Amazon for free as part of the overall transaction. Technically, Plug Power is actually PAYING Amazon to purchase its solutions.

The first 5.8 million warrants will vest immediately after the closing of the transaction, while another 29.1 million warrants will vest in four equal tranches each time Plug Power has received payments from Amazon totaling $50 million in aggregate. The exercise price of these initial 34.9 million warrants has been set at $1.19.

At the after hours price level of $2.40 as of the time of this writing, Amazon is already sitting on a paper gain of more than $40 million for the initial warrant tranche.

After the initial tranche will have vested, Amazon is entitled to further warrant exercises on each incremental $50 million in aggregate payments until the maximum of $600 million will be reached. In total, this second tranche consists of up to 20.4 million warrants.

For this second tranche as described above, the exercise price will be reset to 90% of the 30-day value weighted average price prior to the vesting date of the last warrants of the first tranche.

For example:

Assuming, Plug Power will have received $200 million in aggregate payments from Amazon as of 12/31/2018 and the value weighted 30-day average stock price at that time calculates to $3.00, the exercise price for the second tranche warrants would amount to $2.70 (3.00 x 0.9).

So, Plug Power, again, had to pay a significant price to acquire a new anchor customer, this time in exchange for favorable payment terms. While the warrant transaction will dilute shareholders considerably over time, the shares issued to Amazon will not hit the market anytime soon as they will not be registered with the SEC for now.

On a more positive note, the exercise of the warrants by Amazon will provide the company with additional cash of more than $40 million for the first tranche alone.

Clearly, Amazon has made a heck of a deal by negotiating the warrant transaction but, obviously, this sweetener was necessary to secure the upfront cash payment terms urgently needed by Plug Power.

So, investors should not view this part of the deal as a strategic investment by Amazon, but rather as their compensation for providing favorable payment terms to Plug Power.

That said, investors need to prepare for even more dilution over the course of the next few sessions, given the company's newly initiated $75 million "At Market Issuance Sales Agreement" with FBR Capital Markets (NYSE:FBR).

Suffice to say, it is no coincidence that the company just established an at-the-market offering only to come out with a positive news release two days later.

Expect the company to literally grab the bull by the horns and aggressively utilize the at-the-market offering over the next couple of sessions.

In fact, there's nothing wrong with this approach as the vastly increased share price will substantially limit the dilution from the offering to existing shareholders.

Moreover, investors need to remember the company's recent toxic financing transaction with a division of Hudson Bay Capital Management ("Hudson Bay") which, given the increased share price, will now lead to the issuance of another roughly 19.3 million shares over time.

In fact, at current prices, Hudson Bay would roughly double its initial $30 million investment made in December.

So, when assuming an average price of $2.25 for shares issued under the current at-the-market offering, the company's share count would increase by another 33.3 million in case Plug Power utilizes the entire $75 million authorization.

Combined, the recent transactions discussed above hold the potential to dilute current shareholders by more than 55%, with share count expected to increase to roughly 300 million. At the after hours price of $2.40 as of the time of this writing, the company's market capitalization on a fully-diluted basis calculates to a whopping $720 million.

That said, don't underestimate the power of the momentum crowd as evidenced by today's extraordinarily strong volume of 134 million shares, more than 20x the company's average trading volume. Couple this with a persistently high short interest of more than 30 million shares and you got the ingredients for a potential multi-day run despite the headwinds from the ongoing at-the-market-offering.

Of course, joining the momentum crowd is not without risks, as management could decide to ditch the at-the-market offering and instead pursue a spot secondary, which would cause an abrupt end to the stock's amazing run.

Personally, I shorted the company's shares both in pre-market and again at the open and was able to cover at a nice profit. Given the stock's very strong trading pattern towards the end of the session despite headwinds from the overall market and, most likely, the at-the-market offering, I entered into a long position at session end in expectation for the momentum run to have another leg tomorrow.

Bottom line:

Plug Power secures an important anchor customer which, unlike Wal-Mart (WMT), does not require the company to provide operating leases. While the transaction comes at the price of material dilution for existing shareholders, the deal will not threaten the company's financial health like the Wal-Mart transaction has done in the past. As management has promised to present a revised Wal-Mart deal to investors quite soon, there might be an additional catalyst for the shares straight ahead.

That said, don't get too greedy in case the momentum continues and consider taking some money off the table in light of the company's increasingly rich valuation, ongoing major dilution and the very real threat of management pursuing a spot secondary offering at any time now.

In addition, management's new guidance for profitability "mid-next year" doesn't exactly compare favorable to previous projections.

I will keep investors updated as the story evolves, so stay tuned.

