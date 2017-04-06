Insiders Are Buying These 3 Gold Stocks

Insiders have been buying shares of these three gold stocks lately. I break down the purchases and give my thoughts on each company.

There are many reasons insiders of a company may sell stock, but when insiders buy, there is typically only one reason - they think the stock will rise.

Insider buying has picked up at a few gold companies. It is typically a good sign for investors, as it means that insiders are bullish on shares of a company's stock and think it will rise.

As I've pointed out before, the strategy has worked out well for me in the past, as I followed insiders and bought shares of stocks like True Gold (which was taken over by Endeavour Mining at a big premium), NuLegacy Gold (NULFF) and Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF), stocks that have all outperformed peers, as measured by the benchmark VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX).

The last time I covered insider purchases, I broke down recent insider buying activity at Alexandria Minerals (OTCQB:ALXDF), Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF), and Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF). Here's what has happened since that article:

Alexandria has announced several positive developments. The company keeps hitting high-grade gold: first, it announced positive high-grade, near-surface drill results at its Orenada property, intersecting 25.20 g/t gold over 1.2 meters and later, it announced a drill intersection of 24.10 g/t gold over 4 meters. This property is located very close to Integra Gold's multi-million ounce Triangle Zone, which is being developed into a gold mine. Then Alexandria just recently announced a new $2.5 million financing which investor Eric Sprott is participating in; the financing will help Alexandria ramp-up exploration at Orenada. The stock has reacted positively to the news and is up 43% over the past month.

Rye Patch Gold recently announced it has received state approval from the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation to start irrigation on the new South Heap Leach Pad at its Relief Canyon mine in Nevada. This is positive news, as first gold pour is expected this month with commercial production expected by mid-2017. The mine is scheduled to produce 75,000 ounces of gold per year with potential expansion to 100,000+ ounces per year, at all-in sustaining costs of $887 per ounce. The stock traded at $.217 when I wrote the article and now trades at $.24.

Finally, Premier Gold Mines has been on a tear, rising from $1.87 to the current share price of $2.51. The company reported a positive resource base update at its McCoy-Cove property in Nevada, with a 59% increase in indicated resources and a 374% increase in inferred resources, at higher grades. Then, Premier announced strong Q4 results, with AISC at $356 per ounce, operating cash flow of $73 million and net income of $20.4 million.

Following insiders into those 3 gold stocks would have been a very wise move given the positive news and rise in each stock. So, what gold stocks have insiders been buying recently?

(Note: Insider trading activity is public information; you can find this information through searching SEDI filings (the system used for stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange), and investors can also use CanadianInsider.com to search for recent insider trading activity. All purchases below are on the Toronto Stock Exchange).

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF)

Continental Gold is developing Buriticá, a fully-permitted high-grade gold project located in Colombia. It looks like it will be a highly economical gold mine: according to a feasibility study, the mine is estimated to produce 3.5 million ounces of gold and 10.7 million ounces of silver over its mine life, and based on a gold price of $1,200 and a silver price of $15 per ounce, it carries a net present value (5% discount) of $860 million and an internal rate of return of 31.2%.

It looks like insiders feel the stock is undervalued. Here is a summary of the recent purchases:

- On March 23, Ari Sussman bought 10,000 shares of stock at $4.10 per share. Sussman is the CEO of the company.

- On March 24, Leon Teicher bought 12,000 shares of stock at $4.08 per share. Teicher is executive chairman of the company.

- On March 29, Martin Jose Carrizosa bought 15,000 shares of stock at $4.07 per share, and on April 3, he bought 59,070 shares at $3.93 per share and 1,410 shares at $3.95 per share. Carrizosa is a director of the company.

Continental Gold has not been a very good gold stock to own lately. Year-to-date, the stock has declined 14.95%.

As I've pointed out in the past, I'm not the biggest fan of Continental Gold - in fact, I previously listed the stock as #4 on my top 5 gold stocks to avoid in 2016. As I pointed out then, I don't have a lot of trust in Continental Gold's management team, as its CEO is the former CEO of a company called Colossus Minerals - a trainwreck of a company which declared bankruptcy in 2014. Insiders of that company were also buying shares before its collapse.

Continental Gold is also funding part of its initial capital expenditures on the mine through a $250 million debt facility, and I see this as a risky move as many things can go wrong when bringing a gold mine to production - equity or a gold or silver stream would have been preferred). This is one stock I will not follow insiders into.

Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF)

Detour Gold is a producing gold miner as it owns the massive 16.5 million ounce (reserves) Detour Lake mine in Canada; production guidance calls for between 550,000 to 600,000 ounces in 2017, although all-in sustaining costs are expected to be elevated this year, ranging between $1,025 to $1,125 per ounce.

Recently, Detour announced an updated life of mine plan for Detour Lake based on some near-term permitting constraints related to the West Detour project. While the new mine plan calls for slightly higher cash costs (a rise of $57 per ounce), the company also expects slightly higher gold recoveries and almost two more years of mine life.

The mine plan gives Detour Lake an after-tax net present value (5% discount) of $3.7 billion at current gold prices, higher than its current market cap of $2.07 billion.

Insiders have used the recent drop in Detour's stock price as a buying opportunity. Here's a summary of the recent insider buying activity at Detour:

- On March 29, Pierre Beaudoin bought 10,000 shares at $15.50 per share. Beaudoin also bought 5,000 shares at $14.88 per share on March 31. He is chief operating officer of the company.

- On March 30, James Whyte Mavor bought 10,000 shares at $15.27 per share. Mavor is chief financial officer of Detour.

- On March 31, Laurence Gaborit bought 2,000 shares at $14.90 per share. Gaborit is VP of investor relations.

- On March 31, Jean Francois Metail bought 3,000 shares at $15.24 per share. Metail is VP of mineral resource management.

Detour Gold will likely remain a high-cost gold producer over the next year until it sustaining capital and deferred stripping costs come down significantly in 2021-22; I think the stock is attractive here, but only for investors with a longer-term investing horizon as I'm not convinced shares will outperform peers in the near-term. Detour is also a single mine operator, which gives the stock a bit more risk.

In the meantime, I still prefer producers like Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) and Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF).

Unigold (OTCPK:UGDIF)

Unigold is a gold explorer focusing on its 2+ million ounce gold project in the Dominican Republic. The company has had a ton of exploration success lately at its Nieta property, as its 2016 drilling program hit gold grades ranging from 3.1 to 16.36 g/t gold, with copper, silver and zinc grades hit on the western extension of the deposit.

Unigold says it has spend over $20 million on exploration over the past five years at Nieta; the company closed on an important private placement last May, raising C$4.8 million, with Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) subscribing for 1,628,000 units; Osisko now owns 14.8% of the company.

Unigold announced good news recently, when it said the Dominican Republic upheld the company's exclusive right to reapply for the Neita exploration concession, and a final decision on its application is expected in the next few months.

One Unigold insider has been loading up on shares recently:

- Norman Tremblay purchased a total of 303,000 shares at prices between $.24 to $.264 per share, on March 16, March 18, March 25, and April 2; the majority of purchases (2.8 million shares) were made at $.24.

Unigold is an interesting gold explorer that is developing a high-potential project. I am also encouraged by the significant investment made by Osisko Gold Royalties, and a 7.3% ownership position held by Evanachan Limited, a company run by Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining.

Since the deposit is still very early stage, the upside (and risk) is quite large. More successful drilling results and an updated resource base and technical reports (such as a preliminary economic assessment or pre-feasibility studies) could draw the interest of a major gold miner. I am holding off on buying shares for now, but will keep a close eye on this gold explorer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALXDF, ICGQF, KLGDF, OR, EDVMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.