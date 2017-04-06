Fluor Corp. In A Good Position To Benefit From Trump's Infrastructure Plan

The CEO said some of the big programs proposed by president Trump will unleash the economy.

Investment thesis

With President Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan and the building of the Mexico-United States wall, Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) is currently well positioned for some of that extra government spending.

Infrastructure

As I say in the thesis, Fluor Corp. is positioned to handle any new government work thrown at it. The company operates in 4 main divisions:

Energy, Chemicals & Mining Industrial, Infrastructure & Power Government Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity

It is mostly the government and infrastructure segment we will be focusing on today.

Currently, Fluor Corp. has a backlog of $5.1 billion from the government. This backlog outlines the total outlay of revenues the company expects to report in the future based upon contracts it has won.

Fluor leans towards putting more spotlight on performance and cost efficiency when dealing with governments.

Fluor Corp. is a well-structured and diverse company which operates globally with 61,551 employees and is well respected for the work it does.

"We are also a service provider to the U.S. federal government and governments abroad; and we perform operations, maintenance, and asset integrity activities globally for major industrial clients. We have been ranked number one in the engineering and construction industry of Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies®" for the past five years in a row, and we are ranked by Engineering News-Record as number one in their 2016 list of Top 100 Contractors. We were also named to Forbes' inaugural JUST100®list, where top companies are ranked by how they perform on issues that most concern Americans." - Source: Fluor Corp.

Fluor is also one of the hundreds of U.S. companies bidding for contracts on the wall.

In an interview aired on CNBC on December 7, 2016, the CEO of Fluor, David Seaton, said some of the big programs proposed by President Trump will unleash the economy, noting that some of those would be ports, airports, roads, and bridges. But he was slightly worried by the eagerness of the president to get things going.

Obama's famous "shovel ready" didn't quite go as planned. The Fluor CEO said, "there is no such thing as a shovel-ready project". He also stated that it takes a lot of time to carry out some of these big programs that Trump speaks of, and it is something that they are going to have to manage. There also must be government regulation reform to allow these things to happen.

Revenue from the government is approximately 14% of Fluor's total revenue. In 2015, under Obama, the Senate passed the beginning of a $305 billion bill to fund roadways, bridges, and rail.

The approved bill was accepted with a 83-16 vote.

"The Senate approved the highway bill on an 83-16 vote. All but two Democrats-Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tom Carper-voted for it. Among the 14 Republican opponents were three of the four presidential candidates serving in the Senate: Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Rand Paul. (Senator Bernie Sanders missed the vote.) The House cleared it, 359-65, earlier on Thursday. It won unanimous support from Democrats and opposition mainly from conservatives. Negotiators had struck a deal on the legislation only on Tuesday, but the House and Senate needed to act quickly before the Highway Trust Fund again ran dry."



This bill for $305 billion received hardly any opposing votes from the Democrats. One would assume this makes Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan more achievable, but the Democrats have their own $1 trillion infrastructure plan, and it could make things more complicated for Trump to get his policies passed. Not only that, but some Republicans could disagree or not be willing to meet the Democrats halfway.

The Democrats' plan alone would still allow plenty of opportunities for Fluor Corp. to get involved in that massive infrastructure spending.

$210 billion to repair crumbling roads and bridges.

$180 billion to replace and expand existing rail and bus systems.

$70 billion to modernize America's Ports, Airports, & Waterways.

$100 billion in new funding for energy infrastructure and grid modernization.

$10 billion to construct new Veterans Administration Hospitals & Extended Care Facilities for our nation's heroes, and upgrade Army National Guard Readiness Centers.

Fluor's sales slump could finally be over

Consolidated 2016 revenues were $19 billion, up from $18.1 billion a year ago. The CEO said during the Q3 conference call that he expects a modest rate of economic growth in 2017, driven by higher consumer spending and more industrial production.

"We expect these increases and economic activity will lead to greater project opportunities for Fluor. We do believe that in order to maintain supply demand balances in key commodities like crude oil and copper, our customers will need to move forward with major capital projects, but it will be gradual. We also expect infrastructure and government spending to continue."

Management's EPS guidance for FY 2017 is quite impressive, given the current razor-thin margins. Management guided for EPS of $2.75-3.25, noting that commodity-focused segments could drag this estimate down slightly, but it will likely be offset by infrastructure, government, and the industrial segments.

Now, with this EPS guidance, even at the low end that would put the stock at a forward P/E of 18X EPS. I would be bullish with the stock trading at 18X EPS.

If we break down the revenue segments and look at margins, you can see government and infrastructure are roughly the same at just over 3%.

"We anticipate average full-year margins in Energy, Chemicals & Mining group to be in the 4% to 5% range; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power excluding NuScale to be in the 4% to 4.5% range; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity to be around 4.5% to 5.5%; and Government to be approximately 3%."



Conclusion

Fluor Corp. is expected to benefit from the new administration's spending and the removal of some regulations.

Even if Trump must meet some Democrats halfway with the infrastructure spending bill, Fluor is well positioned and has an uninterrupted history of working with the U.S. government. As noted by the CEO, growth under a business-friendly administration makes him confident the increases in economic activity will lead to greater opportunities for Fluor.

