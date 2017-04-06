Silver, Like Gold, Is Trapped

The metals are waiting for a political catalyst to take them higher.

For long suffering precious metals bulls the current medium-term consolidation has been difficult to watch. Silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) has outperformed gold on balance and that is a signal that sentiment has shifted. Since making a low in December 2015 the metals have bounced around throwing off a myriad of bullish and bearish technical signals that has everyone confused.

And that confusion has both metals trapped in a kind of limbo that can last for far longer than most people have the patience to wait out.

So, they keep asking the same question, "Has the new bull market started?" The bulls will say the metals are climbing the classic 'wall of worry.'

I'm a Silver bull, however, and I'm not willing to say that yet. Why? Because a few things must happen to confirm that sentiment has been permanently altered.

What are they?

The first I covered in my last article on Seeking Alpha. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) is staring at two major technical hurdles on the quarterly chart it has to overcome to prove its mettle.

The second is that silver needs to lead the technical breakout higher.

This will cause the third thing, the silver to gold price ratio, to contract and, create its own technical signal that traders are ready to take both metals much, much higher.

The Silver Quarterly Problem

Silver, like gold, rallied with what looks like real strength off the wash-out in Q4 of 2016. The problem, with appearances, however, is that they can be misleading. While the weekly and monthly charts for silver look good, the quarterly chart does not.

For a bull market to truly take effect we have to have reversal signals happening in all time frames otherwise they are just counter-trend rallies within a primary bear market.

Silver's quarterly chart is a mirror-image of gold's (see my article linked above). After throwing the first bullish quarterly reversal signal of the entire bear market, Silver immediately backed off from resistance at $21.25 and was crushed back below $16 in December of 2016, throwing a stronger bearish quarterly reversal.

This is an important technical signal that says Silver got way ahead of itself in 2016. And now, like gold, is trapped in a volatile yet defined trading range. In Silver's case it is $16 and $21.25.

At this point for silver bulls to have any clarity on the metal's future direction that quarterly reversal signal will have to be negated. This means a Q2 close above $19.43, preferably $20.00 to be safe.

And given that analysis, my second criteria for a new bull market - Silver leading Gold high technically - is also satisfied. And even if we zoom in a bit and look at the monthly chart for Silver, we see near-term overhead resistance around $18.54 per ounce.

March had the potential to confirm the new downtrend on the monthly chart, violating the February low, but it didn't. And Silver's performance to end March is a great signal to bulls that Q2 has a very strong probability of challenging the $19.43 level and negating that bearish quarterly signal illustrated above.

All that is needed is a daily or, better, weekly close above $18.54, the February high (see chart above) to propel Silver back towards $19.

Gold is in a similar position with $1263.10. Both metals will need to best these technical levels in April, preferably the early part of the month to keep the bears at bay.

The Ratio Problem

Because Silver serves two masters, as both a commodity and safe-haven asset, during bear markets it tends to trade with the commodity space. As political conditions deteriorate gold's potential to rise in price goes up commensurately. And during that transition period the Gold to Silver price ratio rises.

Eventually, like everything else, it peaks, forms a top and reverses. When Gold gets too expensive relative to Silver and investors are looking for value, that's when Silver begins to outperform Gold and the ratio plummets.

Since Silver is a thinner market, and therefore more volatile, than Gold, it tends to outperform Gold during bull markets because then industrial demand becomes marginal demand on top of investor mania.

So, looking at the Gold to Silver ratio right now what do we see?

The peak happened during the week of February 21 st, 2016 at 82.90. And since the beginning of Q3 last year, post-Brexit, the ratio has bounced around between 65 and 73. It currently stands at a very neutral 68.33, the equivalent of fair value.

This is telling us that there has not been a catalyst to change the dynamics that have been in play for the past nine months. Gold and silver have traded in sympathy. It's been a period of volatile churning and consolidation waiting for a catalyst to change things.

I'm looking for a break below 65 coupled with a technical upside breakout to confirm the new big bull trend. Conditions are ripening for this to occur, so it's simply a matter of time.

The Catalyst

Patience is the key here. Despite the initial euphoria which spiked consumer confidence numbers, the election of Donald Trump has set off a political battle that, I feel, will only end in further polarization of U.S. politics. We're looking this week at a historical battle over the future of the Supreme Court with the filibuster of Judge Neil Gorsuch.

At the same time we're looking at a wire-tapping scandal that could end with multiple prominent members of the Obama administration going to jail. The Democrats have staked their future as a viable political force on successfully opposing everything Trump does and are willing to use any means necessary to achieve them.

And that means that we are headed for a period of nearly unprecedented political upheaval. The return of populism and national identity is clashing with the progressive drive towards world governance. And both sides are ignoring the very real effects it is having on investors' need to rationally assess risk.

The EU is experiencing it now. Brexit is only the beginning. And global capital flows are beginning to reflect this unease. This is why Gold and Silver have been strongly bid during a time of tight dollar liquidity.

Gold and Silver perform best when the people begin to lose faith in their government's ability to perform its basic functions and pay its bills. Trump's election was a vote of confidence by the people that we can still fix Washington D.C. and from that lens, the selloff in the metals in Q4 makes sense.

Now that the extent of the Swamp's opposition to Trump is evident for everyone to see, prices stay strong even though the Fed is tightening and the dollar looks to be rallying.

Gold and Silver are going to do brilliantly in this environment. But, at this point not everyone is on board with that idea. If you bought the 2015 bottom, you have a tidy profit in your pocket. I would not add to those positions until the levels I've outlined here are triggered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own some gold and silver, a few guitars and a lot of goats